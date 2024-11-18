72
  1. Lanley Staurel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    7 hours, 7 mins ago

    Anyone recommend a good twitter account that covers injury updates for each team in the prem? TIA

    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 3 mins ago

      https://x.com/PremierInjuries

      1. Lanley Staurel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        6 hours, 57 mins ago

        Thanks

      2. Lanley Staurel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        6 hours, 55 mins ago

        Yes of course Ben Dinnery - nice one forgot about him

  2. Kane Train
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 44 mins ago

    Mbuemo > Cole Palmer. Yes or no

    1. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 43 mins ago

      Yes

  3. Mozumbus
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 44 mins ago

    Current team, 0 FT, 1.4 ITB, WC in hand

    Raya Fab
    Gvardiol Moreno Myko VDB THB
    Salah Son ESR Rogers Sangare
    Haaland Solanke Evanilson

    WC draft
    Verbruggen* Fab
    Gabriel* Hall* Kerkez* VDB Burgess*
    Salah Palmer* ESR Rogers Winks*
    Haaland Watkins* Evanilson

    A. WC
    B. Roll and wait for IB dust to settle
    C. Solanke > Watkins for a hit
    D. Son > Palmer for a hit
    E. C & D for -12
    F. Any other option

  4. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 42 mins ago

    Did anyone ask him about his 2.4 million rank? 😉

    1. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 12 mins ago

      Who?

      1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 4 mins ago

        The two-time Indian Fantasy Premier League (FPL) champion

        1. Eze Really?
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          Thanks for the heads up on who you were talking about.

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Game of luck and attrition. 2.4m rank today can be top 100k end of season.

  5. Kane Train
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 29 mins ago

    Any news on Saka injury?

    1. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 11 mins ago

      Nope

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 46 mins ago

      I wish

  6. One for All
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 18 mins ago

    Flekken
    Taa, Gabriel, Lewis
    Semenyo, Son, Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo
    Raul, Cunha

    Vald, Wood, Aina, Greaves

    1FT 1.4 ITB

    Gtg?

    Taa> Konate it he's out

    1. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 33 mins ago

      Yes

  7. McSauce
    • 14 Years
    6 hours, 18 mins ago

    Which route is better, I have a feeling Haaland is about to explode again and Spurs might be on the end of it!!

    A) Haaland (c) / Salah / Smith Rowe / Semenyo

    OR

    B) Isak / Salah (c) / Mbeumo / Saka

    1. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 56 mins ago

      Losing Haaland looks tough
      The moment you ditch him, he gonna haul

    2. McSauce
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 53 mins ago

      on a wildcard, but yes I agree

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 48 mins ago

      We've been saying this for weeks.

      The fact is the fixtures kind of swing away from Haaland now and City have not looked good. It's completely reasonable to move off him.

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Would you keep Haaland of for the Spurs game?

        Or bring in Salah and and Isak for a hit?

  8. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 2 mins ago

    Who here has the most flags?

    I’m currently on 5.

    1. Zimo
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 53 mins ago

      4 here

      1. Zimo
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 52 mins ago

        6 if you count my subs I suppose but they've been injured for some time now.

        1. Drizzle
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          5 hours, 31 mins ago

          5 here

    2. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      6

  9. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 10 mins ago

    Would you do Solanke & Mbeumo > Joao Pedro & Saka fore free (assuming Saka is fit).

    Gives me this four premium team:

    Flekken
    Ait-Nouri / Davis / Mykolenko
    Saka / Palmer / Salah / Rogers
    Haaland / Pedro / Cunha

    Fabianki / Carvalho / Lewis / Greaves

    2FT, 0.0 ITB

    1. Captain Mal
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        Maybe you could wait 1 week?

        1. ShaunGoater123
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          yeah definitely could do maybe just the pedro move this week and then Saka next, although will be even harder to take out Mbeumo then as has leicester!

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 56 mins ago

      With that Betancur ban, city are going to smash Spurs aren’t they?

      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 54 mins ago

        yes

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 9 mins ago

        Do you think he's that important to them defensively - in a game where they won't dominate possession - relative to Bissouma?

        1. Amartey Partey
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          True. Maybe Bissouma can cover.

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Bench one:

      A. RAN(ful)
      B. Davis(MUN)
      C. Mykolenko(BRE)
      D. VdB(eve)

      1. Pornchef
          3 hours, 17 mins ago

          Id probably go B

        • Mother Farke
            3 hours, 12 mins ago

            I can see all 4 conceding, so it comes down to goal/assist potential imo. Both Mykolenko and VdB look poor attacking so I'd back Mykolenko being the home player and bench VdB.

          • Dynamic Duos
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 9 mins ago

            Reckon c here

            1. Bobby Digital
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 56 mins ago

              Yea might do Mykolenko to Hall for free this week if nothing else comes up

          • mcsteely
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            2 hours, 18 mins ago

            B

        • Pornchef
            3 hours, 30 mins ago

            Bench one

            A. Madueke (Leicester)
            B. Mbeumo (Everton)
            C. Rogers (palace)
            D. Solanke (city)

            1. RAN(ful)
            2. Porro (city)

            1. Bobby Digital
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 13 mins ago

              D2

            2. Gommy
              • 14 Years
              3 hours ago

              D2

            3. Eze Really?
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 38 mins ago

              Same

          • Dynamic Duos
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 30 mins ago

            Play one?

            A) Davis
            B) VDB

            1. Bobby Digital
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 12 mins ago

              Yeah it's a tricky one, got the same dilemma above.

              1. Dynamic Duos
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 10 mins ago

                You posted on one my posts, I had you thinking and you got me thinking

          • tbos83
            • 3 Years
            3 hours ago

            Would you do Flekken + Mbeumo > Fabianski + Bruno for a hit, or wait it out a week?

            1. Eze Really?
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 40 mins ago

              Wit IMO

            2. Eze Really?
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 39 mins ago

              Wait sorry

              1. tbos83
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 36 mins ago

                Yeah, probably right. It's just I have exact cash and nervous about price changes.

          • Tazah
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 53 mins ago

            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tjIM2bHzupc

            vital information for this weekend regarding Haaland

            1. Make FPL Casual Again
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 42 mins ago

              yeah he's only 4th on FPL points per match though....

            2. x.jim.x
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 59 mins ago

              My vital response: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGMInHRR2Fo

              1. Tazah
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 28 mins ago

                did not expect this from you XD

          • mcsteely
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            2 hours, 35 mins ago

            Any thoughts on this almost final wildcard team

            Verbruggen ( Fabianski)
            Gabriel RAN Digne (Robinson Greaves)
            Salah Saka Palmer Bruno Rogers
            Isak Cunha (JP)

            1. Supersonic_
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 11 mins ago

              Decent. I like it.

          • Dosh
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 27 mins ago

            Gabriel or Timber?

            1. Bobby Digital
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              Gabriel for the goal threat

            2. F4L
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 20 mins ago

              gabriel

          • F4L
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 20 mins ago

            Foden owners, are you planning to keep?

            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              Selling for bruno

          • Zimo
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 20 mins ago

            Who would you rather have out of Mbeumo, Jackson, Havertz for the foreseeable future?

            1. F4L
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 16 mins ago

              just about havertz, more mins, less competition and no 5th yc to be concerned about vs jackson

          • DavvaMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 16 mins ago

            Not sure what to do here. Keep Haaland for Spurs game or make the below moves for a 4?

            A. Johnson > Salah and Haaland > Isak
            B. Roll Transfer
            C. Keep Haaland and Son > Saka for free.

            Thanks

            1. F4L
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 12 mins ago

              C

            2. Sheffield Wednesday
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              A

            3. Sheffield Wednesday
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 36 mins ago

              You've more or less been asking this question every day during the IB. Is there any point in answering it when you're just going to keep asking everyday regardless?

              1. x.jim.x
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 30 mins ago

                At least someone's trying to keep the site alive

          • KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            Been away from FPL for a week or so, how is Mbeumo looking?
            Likely out for this GW?

            1. Supersonic_
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              I hope not.

          • gkoc
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            18 mins ago

            Bench one:

            A) Cunha
            B) Raul
            C) Rogers

