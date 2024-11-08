15
15 Comments Post a Comment
  1. cuppatea78
    • 12 Years
    28 mins ago

    What's a better use of my transfer?
    A) Lewis to Dalot
    B) Smith Rowe to B Johnson and then bench Raul for Johnson

    Open Controls
  2. Boss Hogg
    • 15 Years
    24 mins ago

    Sell one:

    a. Lewis
    b. Konsa

    Buy one:

    1. Mazraoui
    2. Hall

    ???

    Open Controls
  3. GW11 fixtures and clean sheet odds
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    GW11 fixture odds can be found here:
    https://prnt.sc/hsIya4G1j68p
    (Provided by William Hill.com)

    GW10 clean sheet results:
    LIV: 38% ❌
    MCI: 38% ❌
    ARS: 34% ❌
    FUL: 31% ❌
    NFO: 31% ✅
    IPS: 29% ❌
    CRY: 27% ❌
    SOU: 27% ✅
    EVE: 26% ❌
    TOT: 26% ❌
    WOL: 25% ❌
    WHU: 24% ❌
    LEI: 21% ❌
    BRE: 20% ❌
    CHE: 20% ❌
    MNU: 20% ❌
    NEW: 20% ✅
    AST: 15% ❌
    BOU: 14% ❌
    BHA: 10% ❌

    Highest weekly clean sheet % odds success rate this season currently: 27.27% (down from 33.33% on the previous GW)

    GW11 clean sheet odds:
    MNU: 42%
    TOT: 42%
    LIV: 37%
    WHU: 33%
    MCI: 31%
    WOL: 31%
    CRY: 29%
    NEW: 29%
    FUL: 28%
    NFO: 28%
    ARS: 27%
    BRE: 24%
    CHE: 24%
    BOU: 22%
    EVE: 22%
    SOU: 18%
    BHA: 15%
    AST: 11%
    LEI: 9%
    IPS: 7%
    (Provided by FantasyFootballPundit.com)

    Clean sheet totals:
    Liverpool: 5
    Man Utd: 4
    Nottingham Forest: 4 (+1)
    Arsenal: 3
    Brighton: 3
    Newcastle: 3 (+1)
    Chelsea: 2
    Crystal Palace: 2
    Everton: 2
    Man City: 2
    Spurs: 2
    Aston Villa: 1
    Bournemouth: 1
    Fulham: 1
    Ipswich: 1
    Leicester: 1
    Southampton: 1 (+1)
    West Ham: 1
    *(+1) denotes team kept a clean sheet in the past GW.

    Sorry for the late edition this week have been moving to a new place.

    Good luck everyone!

    G

    Open Controls
  4. Mother Farke
      18 mins ago

      Johnson out source, please? Thanks in advance.

      Open Controls
      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Interesting!

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Surely you should provide the link where you have came across this information

        Open Controls
        1. Mother Farke
            2 mins ago

            I had to Google it myself, but it's Paul O'Keefe on X https://x.com/pokeefe_1/status/1854816593928134770

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              It's a fake account, I've blocked this person.

              This is the correct account for Spurs information

              https://x.com/pokeefe1?t=tUy7tu_YsvrdlQyFVO2yLQ&s=09

              Open Controls
      3. The Night Trunker.
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        Ipswich fans.
        Are you actually capable of parking a few tractors for the duration and keeping them out.?
        Not keen on bringing any Spursey stuff into my team.

        Open Controls
      4. XX SMICER XX
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        Which two to bench?

        A. RAN (SOU)
        B. Anderson (pal)
        C. Martinez (LEI)
        D. Konate (VIL)
        E. Gabriel (che)

        Currently thinking D & E!

        Open Controls
        1. HelmutCool
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          Chelsea without palmer would be a legit chance for Arsenal cs. All goes through him.

          Open Controls
          1. Letsgo!
            • 7 Years
            just now

            And u think palmer will be out?

            Open Controls
      5. FPL_WILDCARD
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        2 FT this week so best option?

        A) Jackson + Dibling to Strand Larsen + Kulu
        B) Jackson + Buonanotte to Cunha + Kulu
        C) Jackson to Solanke

        (If you hadn’t guessed I’m getting rid of Jackson… I have Johnson and Romero from spurs but sounds like there’s a chance both might be out so feel like I need another…)

        Open Controls
      6. ran
        • 3 Years
        just now

        McNeil to who yields the most points this week?

        1. Kulusevski
        2. Bowen
        3. Johnson
        4. Garnacho
        5. Diaz

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 11 Years
          just now

          keep? WHM are leaky

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.