  1. ididnt
    • 13 Years
    39 mins ago

    Haaland & Torssard > Salah & Cunha -4?

    Haven’t taken a hit this season but no Salah is hurting me

  2. Vardi Gras
      39 mins ago

      pickford /Fab
      Robinson/Konate/RAN/VDV/HB
      Salah/Palmer/Mbueno/Sem/Rogers
      Haaland/Cunha/Raul

      0.3 in the bank . 1 FT
      Suggessions please

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 8 Years
        36 mins ago

        GTG - which GK you starting this GW?

        1. Vardi Gras
            just now

            Fab

        2. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          34 mins ago

          Roll, good team.

      2. Waylander
        • 8 Years
        39 mins ago

        Is Bruno F worth a 3-week punt over Son and Saka?

        1. Amartey Partey
          • 5 Years
          37 mins ago

          I think so. I’m doing it.

          I own Saka and not feeling confident about him anymore.

          1. Waylander
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            Arsenal haven't looked great going forward and the Chelsea and Forest fixtures don't scream goals.

          2. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            You soon will once Odegaard is back in the side.

            1. Amartey Partey
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              I hope so. May take a while for him to get match fit though.

        2. Miguel Sanchez
          • 8 Years
          37 mins ago

          Yes I think so

        3. Holmes
          • 11 Years
          36 mins ago

          Over Son, yes.

          Over Saka, 50-50 but I'm going for it

        4. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          36 mins ago

          Probably, not a resounding yes though.

        5. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          35 mins ago

          City and arsenal assets haven't paid off during their good fixtures run, not convinced man u would be any different. I would get saka now if you can. Who are you selling?

          1. Waylander
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            ESR

        6. Drizzle
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          30 mins ago

          As a United fan I'm conflicted on this. He's the most reliable attacker but this team does not have a lot of goals in it so you're gambling on a significant uptick.

          1. Amartey Partey
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Should score a few in the next three though and Bruno is at least looking good. Also has pens.

        7. HelmutCool
          • 2 Years
          16 mins ago

          Took him in last week for a 4 week punt. Will switch to Semenyo after that and spread the funds a little (hoping Semenyo gets his 5th YC and the matchban outta the way in the coming 3 weeks)

          1. Waylander
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Think I might take the punt until Saka and Arsenal start to show some form.

      3. vova
        • 14 Years
        35 mins ago

        Hi gents, does this look ready to go?

        Flekken
        TAA Gvardiol Gabriel
        Son (C) Foden Mbeumo Semenyo
        Haaland Wood DCL

        Valdi Rogers Myko Greaves

        2 FT
        0.3 ITB

        1. Boz
          • 12 Years
          just now

          DCL out. Just do it. JSL in

      4. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        35 mins ago

        Slot on the centre forward position:

        “It depends also on the availability of the players. So when we had Darwin and Diogo available, we always played 1 of those 2. The moment Diogo was no longer available and in my opinion because we play so many games and Darwin didn’t play in the first games, it was too much for him so that’s why we started to come up with other ideas. To be honest, I liked especially the last idea, I think every Liverpool supporter did, with Lucho scoring 3 goals, 2 as a 9 and 1 as a winger. So that’s always interesting to see but Lucho is also a very good left winger. At this moment we have got 4 attackers available for 3 positions, so we could come up with another idea again but if Diogo comes back, Darwin is back, then we have got 2 number 9s available again. In the beginning of the season I always chose 1 of these 2.”

        1. Holmes
          • 11 Years
          28 mins ago

          Go away Slotty

        2. Amartey Partey
          • 5 Years
          28 mins ago

          Hmmmm

          Diaz to start as the striker then

        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          21 mins ago

          Limited mins for Darwin in midweek UCL, expecting him to start CF this weekend.

          Gakpo v Diaz for LW spot again

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            You'd expect Diaz to have it to start with.

      5. Digital-Real
        • 7 Years
        32 mins ago

        Any GW11 free hitters?

        1. Amartey Partey
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Who are you going to captain?

      6. The Mighty Whites
        • 9 Years
        31 mins ago

        2FT, 0.9 ITB, thoughts?

        Flekken / Valdimarsson
        TAA / Gabriel / Ait-Nouri - Greaves - Bednarek
        Palmer - Diaz - Mbuemo - Semenyo - Rogers
        Haaland - Solanke - DCL

        DCL to Cunha / Larsen and start Diaz, Semenyo and bench Rogers?

        1. Amartey Partey
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yes

      7. Mainoo Magic
        • 9 Years
        30 mins ago

        Gtg here? Right bench etc 0ft, £0.1m itb

        Onana

        RAN Gabriel Milenkovic

        Saka palmer semenyo mbeumo

        Haaland wood Raul

        Bench: fabianski, Savio, lewis, okoli

      8. V-2 Schneiderlin
        • 14 Years
        24 mins ago

        tricky picking a Spurs mid - I don't have Solanke so feel I need an attacking Spurs option this week - so Foden out for?:

        A. Son
        B. Johnson
        C. Kula
        D. Maddison

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 8 Years
          23 mins ago

          Johnson is out this GW

          Would go Son or Kulu if you need funds

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 3 Years
            10 mins ago

            Where'd you see that?

            Open Controls
          2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            8 mins ago

            He's my captain so gonna need a source on that.

            Open Controls
          3. Miguel Sanchez
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            https://x.com/pokeefe_1/status/1854816593928134770

            Paul O'Keefe is pretty reliable for Spurs news

            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • 8 Years
              5 mins ago

              *balls fake account. Ignore me!

              1. Boz
                • 12 Years
                4 mins ago

                'intentional break'

              2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                3 mins ago

                I blame Elon, not you.
                Abandon Twitter, let it rot.

        2. Boss Hogg
          • 15 Years
          23 mins ago

          If he was fully fit, then A.
          But he's not, so B.

          1. Boss Hogg
            • 15 Years
            3 mins ago

            But if Johnson is also out, then C!

            1. Boss Hogg
              • 15 Years
              2 mins ago

              Basically, if they all fully fit then it's the order you have them. Otherwise, move to the next one down!

            2. The Night Trunker.
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              And don't forget there's always D.

      9. G Banger
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        Need to get shot of DCL, only have 6mil to spend, who would you go for considering:
        a) Wissa (have Mbuemo)
        b) Welbeck (worried about minutes when fixtures get congested)
        c) Larson

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          Wissa and Welbeck are both good picks.

          Doesn't matter about having Mbuemo, unless he's assisting him.

          1. Vardi Gras
              just now

              Wissa is good for next 3, then you need to use another trasnfer and find budget attacker
              Welbz , i think would be fine for 5-6 gameweeks

          2. Boz
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            C if no cunha

        2. Drizzle
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          8 mins ago

          I'm now assuming Maddison doesn't start, or is enough of a risk that I have to replace him. Damn.

          That means any Haaland/Salah move will require a hit. And I still have DCL to sort out.

          2ft 2.2m itb
          Flekken
          TAA, Gabriel, Milenkovic
          Palmer*, Maddison, Mbeumo, Semenyo, Rogers
          Haaland, Raùl, DCL

          Options:

          A) Bruno/Cunha for Madd/DCL. Can swap Haaland in gw12 (for a hit) if required or just aim for Haaland/Palmer/Saka longer term.

          B) Salah/Bruno/Cunha for Haaland/Madd/Rogers (-4) (bench DCL)

          C) Salah/Saka/Cunha for Haaland/Madd/Rogers -(4) - gets midfield threemium in place but not best entry point for Saka

          D) Any other options?

