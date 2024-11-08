Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers assets are on our differentials radar in Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

These three players, at the time of writing, all have an ownership of 5% or less.

DEJAN KULUSEVSKI

FPL ownership: 3.9%

3.9% Price: £6.3m

£6.3m GW11-15 fixtures: IPS | mci | FUL | bou | CHE

Dejan Kulusevski (£6.3m) has come to the fore as a differential on the back of some fine recent showings.

Setting us back just £6.3m, the 24-year-old has impressively registered more key passes (19) than any other midfielder over the last six Gameweeks, including an incredible nine during the 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

Kulusevski has also impressed with his goal threat, with two goals and 12 shots over that same six-match spell.

Reinvented as a No 10, Kulusevski tends to drift to the right wing to create an overload on that flank, which makes it extremely difficult for opponents to track him.

“They can’t know how to defend me when I don’t even know where I am going, because it’s all instinct. It’s all freedom and every game is different. Finally, I have that freedom, my teammates trust me, the coach trusts me because when I play like this, this is my position, it’s all instincts and I can hurt defenders in every kind of way.” – Dejan Kulusevski

His quality could now be key against Ipswich Town on Sunday, given that Kieran McKenna’s side are susceptible to conceding chances in Kulusevski’s ‘zone’ (see below).

The Tractor Boys have also allowed 29 big chances over their last six matches – no side has conceded more.

Sat in just 3.9% of squads, Kulusevski could therefore be an explosive differential in Gameweek 11.

Above: Ipswich’s chances created conceded map in 2024/25

LEWIS HALL





The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here



