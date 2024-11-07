120
120 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Udogie-style
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Front line is currently: Welbeck, Cunha, Haaland

    Considering Haaland to Solanke for free. Worth taking the "risk" or better to do Palmer to Son for free?

    Open Controls
  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    New Post

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/11/07/best-defenders-haaland-to-salah-dcl-replacements-fpl-qa

    Open Controls
  3. the thinking one
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Fixtures for CHE are getting attractive… sticking to Sanchez or upgrade to Raya on WC in GW12?

    Open Controls
  4. The Mighty Whites
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Start 2:
    Semenyo
    Diaz
    Rogers

    Open Controls
    1. cigan
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Diaz Semenyo

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.