Around seven million Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers still haven’t activated their first Wildcard and only have until Gameweek 19 to do so. For those who plan to use this chip of unlimited transfers during November’s international break, we’ve picked out some one-week attacking punts to consider for FPL Gameweek 11.

If things go well, these lesser-owned players can quickly boost your team up the rankings without needing any long-term commitment towards their fixtures or line-up security.

Of course, such punts could be less appealing following this season’s rule changes. Managers are now allowed to carry all saved-up transfers through to the other side of chip usage, meaning there’s no need to worry about letting one go to waste.

RASMUS HOJLUND (£6.9m)

Goalless until his 15th Premier League appearance last season, Hojlund went on to become the youngest player to score in six consecutive matches. The Danish international ended the campaign with a respectable 10 strikes and – though his long-term Manchester United minutes are uncertain – he’s started the latest four and probably gets this one over the toothless Joshua Zirkzee (£6.6m).

If you’re taking a fixture-based punt, the home game against newly-promoted Leicester City looks great. After all, they beat them 5-2 in last week’s EFL Cup tie.

Whilst it needs pointing out that Man United are the third-lowest scorers so far (nine), an expected goals (xG) delta of -7.76 says they are the league’s biggest underachievers in this area.

ALEJANDRO GARNACHO (£6.3m)

Team-mate Garnacho scored in that cup win and we know he’s a constant penalty area threat who loves to shoot. Throughout 2023/24, he was the number two player for box touches (270) and the second-best midfielder for attempts there (81).

However, his poor conversion rate has continued into this season. 21 shots have taken place over the last five outings but with an xG total of just 1.37. This will frustrate regular FPL owners but suggests that he could haul at any time. Maybe it happens on Sunday.

Another reason why he mightn’t be a cheaper alternative to Bruno Fernandes (£8.2m) over a longer period is the uncertainty of life under their new manager. Ruben Amorim uses a 3-4-3 system so it’s not yet known what Garnacho’s starting status and role will be.

Not a problem for the Leicester match, though.

SON HEUNG-MIN (£9.9m)

An even better-looking fixture pits the league’s top scorers Tottenham Hotspur against Ipswich Town. No defence has conceded more big chances (45) or expected goals (xGC, 23.08).

Attackers Dominic Solanke (£7.7m) and Brennan Johnson (£6.7m) are popular picks and Son was set to join them when bought by over 414,000 for Gameweek 9. Yet the South Korean didn’t play for that weekend’s Crystal Palace clash and ownership immediately dropped to 6.2%.

The best kind of differential is one who has already established himself as an elite FPL monster over many years. Especially when they take penalties.

Furthermore, all six of Son’s attacking returns have come at home, making him a captaincy contender in a week where six of the top eight face each other.

JARROD BOWEN (£7.5m)

After scoring one in stoppage time versus Man United in Gameweek 9, Bowen may also be on spot kicks. It depends on Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m), replaced earlier in that match.

West Ham United’s talisman netted 16 times last season and takes corners, meaning he has several routes to points. The midfielder currently sits joint-seventh for chances created (23).

Not only that, the 27-year-old Bowen has a goal from both of his previous two home encounters and is about to host an Everton side that’s just gifted Southampton with their first win. A pair of tricky opponents follow, making Bowen an ideal in-and-out transfer.

ISMAILA SARR (£5.7m)

Finally, a maverick name featured in just 0.2% of all squads. Although his certainty of minutes isn’t there once Eberechi Eze (£6.7m) recovers from a hamstring injury, the lack of lunchtime kick-off means up to eight 15:00 GMT teams have the potential for a team leak in those final pre-deadline minutes.

Crystal Palace are one of them, at home to Fulham.

The former Watford man is yet to score for the Eagles. But he’s started their last couple of league games, accumulating six penalty area attempts and four shots on target.

There were clear openings especially against Wolverhampton Wanderers. If early news indicates that he’ll start – and Palace don’t have too many alternatives – why not give it a go? It’s the type of fun pick that FPL used to be all about.



