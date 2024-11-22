Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12 clash between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 23 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

ARSENAL

NOTT’M FOREST

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 4th Arsenal 11 19 +6 WLDLD 5th Nott’m Forest 11 19 +5 DWWWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



