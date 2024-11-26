85
Champions League November 26

UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy: Scout Picks Matchday 5

Matchday 5 of UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy kicks off on Tuesday evening and, as usual, we’ve got our Scout Picks to bring you ahead of the deadline.

Remember, these selections are for the upcoming Matchday in isolation.

Goalkeepers

Due to the limited potential of any goalkeeper, in any given week, it could be wise to spend as little as possible between the sticks. With that in mind, we could look to Atalanta on Tuesday. The Italian side have kept a clean sheet in every single one of their European matches this season, and Marco Carnesecchi (€4.5m) has contributed significantly towards that.

If the Italian fails to pick up a decent amount of points then we could look to Walter Benitez (€4.4m) on Wednesday. Although inconsistent in the Champions League, PSV have held the likes of PSG and Sporting CP to a draw. They also go into their next match against a blunt Shakhtar frontline, off the back of keeping a clean sheet in Matchday 4.

Defenders

Celtic have a plum home fixture against an inconsistent Club Brugge next up. The Scottish Champions go into their next game high in confidence, after edging a strong Leipzig side in the previous round. As well as clean sheet potential, Celtic have full-back Alistair Johnston (€4.5m) at their disposal, who has racked up a huge seven goal contributions already this season domestically.

Also at the back, and facing the worst side in the Champions League thus far in Slovan Bratislava, is Milan’s Theo Hernandez (€5.5m). Hernandez is another defender who can offer multiple routes to points – having managed two goals and two assists already in Serie A this campaign.

The fixtures on Wednesday are very poor from an investment perspective, but having assets play on that day helps with team balance, which is important. For that reason, Stuttgart’s fixture against Crvena Zvezda could offer potential. Based on the fact that the Serbian side are second from bottom in the Champions League league phase, and that they have scored just four goals so far, Maximilian Mittelstädt (€5,0m) could be a great pick. Six assists in all competitions this season makes Mittelstädt one of the most effective full-backs in Europe when it comes to creativity.

Leverkusen have a wonderful home fixture against Salzburg this week, a side who have failed to score in a massive eight matches this campaign in all competitions. Their bluntness in front of goal, combined with the fact Leverkusen play as hosts this week, suggests the German side have good clean sheet potential. Their back-three system also allows both Alejandro Grimaldo (€5.6m) and Jeremie Frimpong (€5.7m) into some of the most advanced positions on the pitch. Last season, both players combined for a mammoth 39 goal contributions domestically, making them two of the most dangerous defenders in Europe.

If Frimpong is confirmed out then it could be worth replacing him with Dortmund’s Emre Can (€5.2m), who takes his side’s penalties. 

Midfielders

Salzburg aren’t just poor offensively: the Austrian side have also shipped two or more goals in nine of their games this season. One player who can take advantage of their weaknesses at the back is talisman and penalty taker Florian Wirtz (€7.7m). As well as shining both domestically for club and internationally for country, Wirtz has also been excellent in the Champions League – producing three goals and three Player of the Match awards in his first four games.

Only one other side have conceded more goals in the Champions League so far than Slovan Bratislava. Milan head into their Matchday 5 fixture against them, having scored three goals in their last two European matches. Contributing to those goals, and another eight in Serie A already, is set piece and penalty taker Christian Pulisic (€7.5m), who could have huge potential this week.

No side has scored more goals than Atalanta in Serie A this season. In fact, Gian Gasperini’s men have averaged a whopping three goals scored per game so far. This week they clash with Young Boys, which is a good opportunity to continue that scoring form. One half of their deadly duo is Ademola Lookman (€6.7m). The Nigerian has been in scintillating form – racking up seven goals and four assists in just nine Serie A matches. J

Joining Lookman is a player many would deem as a shoo-in this week. Liverpool have won every single one of their Champions League matches, and sit top of the table because of that. Their talisman and penalty taker is of course Mohamed Salah (€10.1m), who is one of only a few players to accumulate 20+ attacking returns this season. He faces an out-of-sorts Real Madrid, who lost their most recent Champions League match 3-1, and go into the clash with key defensive injuries.

Completing the midfield, and playing for a side who have netted a huge 14 goals in their previous three Champions League games is Raphinha (€7.6m). The Brazilian has been performing at an elite level so far, and with three consecutive double-digit hauls in his last three European matches, Raphinha could be seen as essential in his home meeting with Brest this week.

Forwards

Spearheading the relentless Barcelona frontline is Robert Lewandowski (€9.5m). As well as bagging a massive 15 goals and two assists in just 14 La Liga matches, the 36-year-old has also produced five goals in just four Champions League matches. He has also mustered up at least two attacking returns in nine of his matches for club and country, which shows he can also be very explosive in regards to output.

Pep Guardiola’s men have lost their last five matches on the bounce, but it may be a matter of time before they revert back to their relentless winning and scoring ways. Facing a Feyenoord side who have shipped two goals in all but one of their Champions League games so far, Erling Haaland (€11.0m) has an opportunity to bounce back from his recent form and add to the 15 goals he has already scored this season.

Enabling a huge amount of funds elsewhere within the squad, and the other half of Atalanta’s deadly duo is Matteo Retegui (€5.3m). The Italian may be short of form in Europe, but he has collected 15 goal contributions in 15 Serie A games this season. What’s even more appealing for Retegui this week is that he faces a Young Boys side who have conceded 11 goals already in the Champions League.

MATCHDAY 5 SCOUT PICKS

1
  1. beetlejuice
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Do we know why Havertz and Digne not started this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Digne has played alot of football recently so I guess it was inevitable he would miss one or two PL games ahead of a busy schedule. I’m happy to keep though as he will start the majority.

      Havertz owner until yesterday (> Pedro). Not prolific enough imo. He will still start most games though and I suspect Arteta was just trying something different with Jesus and perhaps hoping for a reaction from Havertz now.

      Open Controls
      1. beetlejuice
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Thanks a lot!
        Havertz to Pedro is not a bad move indeed. Good fixtures and frees up funds. Just not sure if it worth spending a transfer, I still think Havertz is a good option.

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Havertz:
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/11/24/fpl-notes-odegaards-influence-why-wood-havertz-were-subs

      Not clear in Digne but always a risk with rotation when Maatsen is available
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/11/24/fpl-notes-talisman-cunha-vulnerable-villa

      Open Controls
      1. beetlejuice
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  2. Drip Doctor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Must admit, Isak was a bit of a last minute transfer because of the Saka doubts.

    I hadn’t realised how much Newcastle are struggling for goals.

    Do you think he’s worth sticking with, or would you switch to Pedro/Cunha this GW?

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Definitely would want Cunha or Pedro for this week, both great picks.

      Open Controls
      1. Drip Doctor
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        I can see it now. Saka will be electric tonight and I’ll want to hit him in.

        Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      I am keeping until they play Ipswich and Leicester.

      Open Controls
      1. Drip Doctor
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Yeah Isak has better long term fixtures than Pedro/Cunha

        But, when you factor in the money saved, Newcastles lack of creativity and Wilson coming back, it’s hard to justify keeping him right now.

        Open Controls
    3. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Stick for now. Had 6 shots yesterday including a goal ruled out by VAR.

      Open Controls
      1. Drip Doctor
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        True. Newcastle just look so blunt though. Gordon horribly off form.

        Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Fixtures are fine until 17

      Open Controls
      1. Drip Doctor
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Yeah this is the only think stopping me from making the move.

        Open Controls
    5. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Mine was also last minute and I'm already thinking of getting rid for Pedro

      Open Controls
    6. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Cunha.

      Open Controls
    7. Pornchef
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        With his injury record and this busy period plus Wilson back I would much prefer Cunha or Pedro arguably Brighton have a much better long term fixture run.

        Open Controls
    8. Solly The Seagull
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Haaland+McNeil>JPedro+Salah -4?

      Open Controls
      1. Drizzle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Why not? Welcome to the late Salah adopters club, just in time for his regression to the mean.

        Open Controls
      2. shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm doing the same for free. Have 5 FTs so might as well!

        Open Controls
    9. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Who scores more

      A) Raul, Rogers
      B) Saka, Pedro (-8)

      Open Controls
      1. Drizzle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        For this week probably A. But B could easily pay you back in the following few weeks.

        Open Controls
      2. Jonesfromthere
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        b tbh

        Open Controls
      3. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        I like those moves. Sets you up well.

        Open Controls
    10. dshv
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Still thinking to leave the armband to the egyptian king even against city!!

      Open Controls
      1. HODGE
        • 10 Years
        50 mins ago

        There's no obvious captain who's better so yeah I think so

        Open Controls
        1. dshv
          • 7 Years
          42 mins ago

          Palmer maybe..

          Open Controls
          1. Derbz87
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            40 mins ago

            Is Palmer even the best option from Chelsea is the question

            Open Controls
            1. Funkyav
              • 15 Years
              just now

              when he is fully fit yes

              Open Controls
      2. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        41 mins ago

        Because of City? 😉

        Open Controls
    11. Shark Team
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Which 2 are the best for the next 6gws:
      Jackson (AVL, sou, tot, BRE, eve, FUL)
      -vs-
      Isak (cry, LIV, bre, LEI, ips, AVL)
      -vs-
      Pedro (SOU, ful, lei, CRY, whu, BRE)

      Open Controls
      1. Black Knights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Pedro is definitely one.

        I think team and player form says the other one is Jackson, currently.

        Open Controls
    12. Pornchef
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        https://thefootballfaithful.com/chelsea-transfer-news-liam-delap-ipswich/

        Chelsea have Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap on their transfer radar as the club look to bring in competition for Nicolas Jackson

        Open Controls
        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          1 hour ago

          Hopefully Ipswich say fine, £100m or shut up.

          Open Controls
      • Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        For any Robbo/Tsimikas owners

        Kostas Tsimikas facing short spell on sidelines for Liverpool after injuring ankle in training.
        https://x.com/_pauljoyce/status/1861344056497873337?t=uqfX-NGFVCL9brhDVzIZ7Q&s=19

        Open Controls
      • Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Suggest folks looking at Jackson to make sure they have decent cover for his "inevitable" 5th YC (threshold extends after Chelsea play 19 league games)

        Open Controls
        1. Derbz87
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          35 mins ago

          Didn't I see that 3 of his were for dissent? The club will be well aware of the situation and I wouldn't be surprised if given how important he is, they've politely reminded him to keep his trap shut. He'll get banned still for a foul probably at some point

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            No idea on the reasons behind the 4YCs but he has to go 7 games with a booking

            Open Controls
          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            6 mins ago

            Without a booking*

            Open Controls
      • Drip Doctor
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        13 goals in 12 games for Newcastle.

        Yikes.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          48 mins ago

          They should buy a goal-scoring forward!

          Open Controls
        2. Waylander
          • 8 Years
          29 mins ago

          Isak out

          Open Controls
          1. Waylander
            • 8 Years
            27 mins ago

            Seriously though I only got Isak in this week and after watching Newcastle game I already want to sell him for J Pedro

            Open Controls
            1. Drip Doctor
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              17 mins ago

              I’m still not convinced on Pedro. Seems a bit more of a playmaker. Only 1 shot at the weekend, not many touches in the box.

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 5 Years
                12 mins ago

                Brighton only had 6 shots in the game, Rutter the most with 2 and Welbeck with 0, so I wouldn't let that stat from the weekend game have much impact to folks decision making on Pedro

                Open Controls
              2. Waylander
                • 8 Years
                just now

                50th minute red card

                Open Controls
      • mookie
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Pep's presser... he rambles something about Akanji and Stones? in CM. Stick to the plan and all that.
        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=goGfp1MYAZI

        Arteta's presser... Tierney available...
        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=krfeY3bQWgA

        Open Controls
      • sankalparora07
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        BJ to Mitoma?

        Open Controls
        1. Dosh
          • 10 Years
          38 mins ago

          Y

          Open Controls
          1. sankalparora07
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Thanks

            Open Controls
        2. Fantasy Football Friend!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          32 mins ago

          Not for me, thanks. I've got a Mrs

          Open Controls
        3. Jonesfromthere
          • 12 Years
          27 mins ago

          I'd rather receive

          Open Controls
        4. Cojones of Destiny
          • 6 Years
          23 mins ago

          No

          Open Controls
        5. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          I like Mitoma as a pick, but i wouldn't nosh him off

          Open Controls
      • gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour ago

        The transfers I have made in the last 2 Gameweeks:

        GW 11. Joao Pedro out for Wood
        GW 12. Faes out for Digne.

        Hindsight would suggest they are possibly the worst 2 transfers I have ever made back to back. lol. However hear me out as there was logic.

        At the time of taking out JP, he was an issue in my squad. Due to other issues I needed a stronger, starting third forward. At the time he had only just returned to training and not preducted to start against City and it was going to be a likely 1pt cameo. I felt Wood still had 2 out of 3 good fixtures.

        The plan was to look at bringing JP back in a few gameweeks time anf potentially reverse the transfer providing he had re-established his fitness and his place in the starting line up.

        Had I have kept him he would have been on my bench for the City and Bournemouth games anyway as I would have started Rogers instead. Of course the problem is now he has registered unlikely back to back hauls, his price is rocketing so Im looking at paying probably 5.7 for him having sold him for 5.4. Great bit of business there. lol.

        Lucas Digne. Well he has claimed another victim hasnt he. Regular starter, had been registering some good attacking stats and Villa have good fixtures. Of course immediately benched as soon as I get him.

        Open Controls
        1. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
          • 10 Years
          29 mins ago

          Id say one lesson there is to avoid making moves you think you might want to reverse quite quickly. I took out Haaland before gameweek 10 for example and said no matter what happens the earliest I'm getting him back in is gameweek 18. Which is a big chunk of the season rather than bringing someone in for 2-3 weeks. After the Leicester game I'm looking at Mbuemo to Bowen and would keep Bowen for a minimum of 5 weeks, attacking good blocks of fixtures over short term moves seems the way to go

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            just now

            This. Great advice.

            Open Controls
      • Cojones of Destiny
        • 6 Years
        50 mins ago

        1ft
        a. Hojlund to J. Pedro
        b. Semenyo to Saka
        c. both -4

        Open Controls
        1. JÆKS ⭐
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          C

          Open Controls
      • shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        46 mins ago

        Areola and Fab combo starting to look ok. 36 points now between them.

        Open Controls
        1. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Not next gameweek

          Open Controls
      • Saka White Rice
        • 10 Years
        44 mins ago

        Vicario out for a loooong time. Who is the replacement keeper?

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 11 Years
          25 mins ago

          Forster 😆

          Open Controls
        2. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
          • 10 Years
          24 mins ago

          I have Sanchez but maybe Verbruggen?

          Open Controls
          1. Saka White Rice
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            I mean the Spurs keeper replacement

            Open Controls
        3. mookie
          • 11 Years
          23 mins ago

          Fraser "empty net" Forster

          Open Controls
        4. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 7 Years
          17 mins ago

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/11/26/vicario-injured-is-4-3m-forster-worth-buying-in-fpl

          Open Controls
      • Warby84
        • 9 Years
        36 mins ago

        Triple Arsenal this week, February they thrashed them 6-0, can see a similar result..

        Open Controls
      • GW13 fixtures and clean sheet odds
        G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 7 Years
        33 mins ago

        GW13 fixture odds can be found here:
        https://prnt.sc/k4OGjPPEVfIm
        (Provided by William Hill.com)

        GW12 clean sheet results:
        ARS: 54% ✅
        LIV: 45% ❌
        NEW: 40% ❌
        AST: 38% ❌
        FUL: 38% ❌
        MNU: 36% ❌
        CHE: 33% ❌
        MCI: 33% ❌
        EVE: 29% ✅
        BOU: 25% ❌
        BRE: 24% ✅
        BHA: 21% ❌
        CRY: 17% ❌
        WOL: 17% ❌
        IPS: 14% ❌
        LEI: 13% ❌
        NFO: 13% ❌
        WHU: 13% ✅
        TOT: 10% ✅
        SOU: 9% ❌

        Highest weekly clean sheet % odds success rate this season currently: 35.71% (up from 30.76% on the previous GW)

        GW13 clean sheet odds:
        ARS: 43%
        MNU: 43%
        NFO: 41%
        BHA: 38%
        BRE: 34%
        TOT: 32%
        CHE: 29%
        NEW: 29%
        LIV: 27%
        BOU: 24%
        CRY: 24%
        WOL: 23%
        IPS: 18%
        MCI: 18%
        AST: 15%
        LEI: 15%
        EVE: 14%
        WHU: 14%
        FUL: 13%
        SOU: 11%
        (Provided by FantasyFootballPundit.com)

        Clean sheet totals:
        Liverpool: 6
        Man Utd: 5
        Arsenal: 4 (+1)
        Everton: 4 (+1)
        Nottingham Forest: 4
        Brighton: 3
        Newcastle: 3
        Spurs: 3 (+1)
        West Ham: 3 (+1)
        Chelsea: 2
        Crystal Palace: 2
        Fulham: 2
        Man City: 2
        Aston Villa: 1
        Bournemouth: 1
        Brentford: 1 (+1)
        Ipswich: 1
        Leicester: 1
        Southampton: 1
        Wolves: 1
        *(+1) denotes team kept a clean sheet in the past GW.

        Brentford having been the only team not to have kept a clean sheet up to now, finally break their duck after 11 GWs 🙂

        G

        Open Controls
        1. mookie
          • 11 Years
          14 mins ago

          24%
          43% 34% 29%
          1,3 for my bunch

          Open Controls
          1. G-Whizz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Good luck!

            Open Controls
      • JÆKS ⭐
        • 10 Years
        28 mins ago

        Mbeumo underlying stats, and Villa/Watkins form dont really convince me that much to keep them for the next few.

        Really contemplating a -4 on this:
        Mbeumo, Raul, Watkins -> Saka, Cunha, Pedro

        Means a rotation of Semenyo/Wood for the last attacking spot + keeping Son

        Some thinkering ahead

        Open Controls
      • Saka White Rice
        • 10 Years
        23 mins ago

        Fabiansiki has been very lucky right? His xGC has been high

        Open Controls
        1. Captain Mal
            just now

            Newcastle missed a couple of good chances yesterday, not to mention they were not awarded a - rather clear in my opinion - penalty.

            Open Controls
        2. Los Pollos
          • 12 Years
          21 mins ago

          GW13
          Play:
          A. B.Fernandes
          or
          B. Mbeumo

          Open Controls
          1. Captain Mal
              13 mins ago

              Let's see how Utd look on Thursday before making a decision.

              Open Controls
            • Holmes
              • 11 Years
              11 mins ago

              Play? Has to be both.

              Open Controls
            • Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              9 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            • Cojones of Destiny
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              B

              Open Controls
          2. Saka White Rice
            • 10 Years
            11 mins ago

            Would you rather own RAN or Konate for the short-medium term

            Open Controls
            1. Captain Mal
                3 mins ago

                Ait Nouri

                Open Controls
              • Cojones of Destiny
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                RAN

                Open Controls
            2. Cojones of Destiny
              • 6 Years
              8 mins ago

              start
              a. Vardy vs Bre
              b. Rogers vs Che

              Open Controls
            3. dshv
              • 7 Years
              4 mins ago

              Start

              1. Esr
              2. Rogers (also have Watkins)

              Open Controls
              1. Cojones of Destiny
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Esr then

                Open Controls

