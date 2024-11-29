Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 13 clash between Brentford and Leicester City.
The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 30 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
BRENTFORD
LEICESTER
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|11th
|Brentford
|12
|17
|0
|LWLWD
|16th
|Leicester
|12
|10
|-8
|WLDLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):