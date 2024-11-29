Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 13 clash between Brentford and Leicester City.

The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 30 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

BRENTFORD

LEICESTER

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 11th Brentford 12 17 0 LWLWD 16th Leicester 12 10 -8 WLDLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):