Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 13 clash between Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town.

The match at City Ground kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 30 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

NOTT’M FOREST

IPSWICH

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 7th Nott’m Forest 12 19 +2 WWWLL 18th Ipswich 12 9 -10 LLDWD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):