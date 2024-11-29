142
142 Comments Post a Comment
  1. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    3ft.

    BJ is very likely to be benched so planning to transfer him out.

    a) BJ to Mitoma
    b) BJ, Haaland to Saka, Pedro
    c) Roll

    If A -> GW14 plan is to do Wissa -> Pedro and Aina -> Timber.

    Open Controls
    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Flekken Fab
      Aina Hall RAN (Myko, Greaves)
      Salah Palmer Mbeumo BJ (Dibling)
      Haaland Cunha Wissa

      Open Controls
  2. Waylander
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Saka this week, Palmer next

    Open Controls
    1. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Reply fail

      Open Controls
  3. myteamissheeeeeeeet
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    Lewis - Porro or anyone else as I have 2.4M in the bank?

    Open Controls
    1. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I'd focus on an ars defender if you don't have one already

      Open Controls
  4. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Play Myko or -4 to bring Timber?

    Open Controls
  5. Pringle
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Would you start Jimenez or Rogers?

    Open Controls
  6. Il Capitano
    • 4 Years
    just now

    0FT 5.1m ITB

    Flekken Gabriel Gvardiol RAN
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Rogers
    Isak Wood Pedro
    Fabianski - Greaves Faes Semenyo*

    Semenyo to Saka (-4)?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.