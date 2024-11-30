Following Friday night’s Gameweek 13 curtain-raiser, four more Premier League matches kick off at 3pm GMT today.

None of the ‘big six’ are in action, although there is still plenty to interest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers:

In terms of team news, the busiest manager of the afternoon is Nuno Espirito Santo.

He makes five changes in all, recalling Chris Wood and welcoming back Morgan Gibbs-White and Elliot Anderson after injury.

Jota Silva also gets his first league start of 2024/25, while Neco Williams in for Alex Moreno is Nuno’s first change to his backline since Gameweek 4.

Moreno, Anthony Elanga, Taiwo Awoniyi, Nicolas Dominguez and James Ward-Prowse drop to the bench.

Conor Chaplin comes in for Wes Burns in Ipswich Town’s only alteration.

There is still no Jacob Greaves in the squad, despite his recent return to training following injury.

At Selhurst Park, Eberechi Eze returns to the Crystal Palace XI after a month out with a hamstring injury.

Jefferson Lerma also comes into midfield as Cheick Doucoure and Justin Devenny drop to the bench, where they are joined by the fit-again Eddie Nketiah.

Eddie Howe also makes two alterations: Sandro Tonali and – back from a ban – Dan Burn come in for Sean Longstaff and Lloyd Kelly.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are unchanged from their 4-1 win at Fulham but Sam Johnstone, Santiago Bueno, Craig Dawson and Pablo Sarabia are all fit again and among the substitutes.

Bournemouth replace the suspended Antoine Semenyo with David Brooks, making his first league start of the season.

Ryan Christie is back from a ban himself as Lewis Cook misses out.

Finally, Kevin Schade in for the benched Vitaly Janelt is Brentford’s only change.

Caretaker Leicester City manager Ben Dawson welcomes back Facundo Buonanotte from suspension, promotes Jordan Ayew to the line-up and hands starts to forgotten men Conor Coady and Luke Thomas.

Victor Kristiansen, Bilal El Khannouss, Kasey McAteer and the injured Harry Winks make way.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Flekken, van den Berg, Pinnock, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Jensen, Damsgaard, Norgaard, Wissa, Mbeumo, Schade.

Subs: Mee, Roerslev, Carvalho, Konak, Maghoma, Thiago, Janelt, Yarmoliuk, Valdimarsson.

Leicester City XI: Hermansen, Justin, Faes, Okoli, Coady, Thomas, Soumare, Ndidi, Buonanotte, Ayew, Vardy.

Subs: Kristiansen, Vestergaard, Choudhury, Skipp, El Khannouss, Daka, De Cordova-Reid, Mavididi, Ward.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Chalobah, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta.

Subs: Turner, Ward, Nketiah, Schlupp, Clyne, Richards, Doucoure, Devenny, Kporha.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall, Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton, Isak, Gordon

Subs: Dubravka, Trippier, Wilson, Barnes, Osula, Murphy, Almiron, Kelly, Longstaff.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Williams, Milenković, Murillo, Aina, Yates, Anderson, Silva, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood.

Subs: Miguel, Morato, Toffolo, Domínguez, Ward-Prowse, Moreno, Awoniyi, Elanga, Sosa.

Ipswich Town XI: Muric, Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Burgess, Davis, Morsy, Cajuste, Hutchinson, Chaplin, Szmodics, Delap.

Subs: Walton, Clarke, Townsend, Taylor, Luongo, Burns, Al-Hamadi, Broadhead, Clarke.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sá, Semedo, Lemina, Toti Gomes, Aït-Nouri, Bellegarde, Joao Gomes, André, Rodrigo Gomes, Cunha, Larsen.

Subs: Johnstone, Doherty, Bueno, Dawson, Doyle, Guedes, Hee-chan, Sarabia, Forbs.

Bournemouth XI: Arrizabalaga, Smith, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kerkez, Adams, Christie, Tavernier, Brooks, Kluivert, Evanilson.

Subs: Travers, Huijsen, Hill, Aarons, Kinsey-Wellings, Billing, Winterburn, Ouattara, Ünal.

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.