  1. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    There will be people who did Larsen to Cunha.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Someone asked to do it for -4

      Open Controls
    2. ZeBestee
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Its still a good transfer regardless of todays points.

      Open Controls
    3. Joke Insurance™
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Definitely a good time to do Cunha back to Larsen.

      Open Controls
  2. Huddersfield
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    5 goals in one game

    Open Controls
  3. R.C.
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Who is on pens for Spurs?

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Kane.

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      son

      Open Controls
    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Son

      Open Controls
    4. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      sonny boy

      Open Controls
    5. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Son or Sokanke

      Open Controls
  4. Cojones of Destiny
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    wonder if kluivert was awarded 10 pens how many saved by Sa?

    Open Controls
  5. Dont give a fuchs
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    I sold haaland for cunha and benched Larsen. FML

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 7 Years
      just now

      So for 3 available forward spots you’ve chosen 2 Wolves forwards?

      You deserve to be fml’d.

      Open Controls
  6. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Thought I had a good team for this GW... What a sh*t-show

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Same!

      Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Some epic points dodging going on today from everyone except Wood!

      Open Controls
  7. Gizzachance
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Pity semenyo was suspended today

    Open Controls
  8. Dr Funk
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Double Wolves attack has served me well the past few weeks.

    🙂

    Open Controls
  9. R.C.
    • 7 Years
    just now

    TC Kluivert!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      just now

      No chance

      Open Controls
  10. Mother Farke
      just now

      O'Neil loves a moan at a ref. Can have no complaints today.

      Open Controls
    • Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Can't remember the last time someone scored a hattricks on pens.

      Open Controls
    • TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      just now

      How on earth is Evanilson less than 2% owned?

      Open Controls

