Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

The next round of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is fast approaching, with the Gameweek 14 deadline at 18:00 GMT on Tuesday.

If you’re after some last-minute assistance, five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, will be answering some of your questions over the next hour.

Team selection, transfers, captaincy: whatever’s on your mind, ask away.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, he will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

FOLLOW TUESDAY’S LIVE TEAM NEWS HERE

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  RMT SURGERY WITH TOM
    avfc82
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    28 mins ago

    Open Controls
  FPL_WILDCARD
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Have done Haaland and Mbeumo to Watkins and Palmer(c) for free.

    But big question is… is it worth -4 to also do Bruno Fernandes to Saka??

    Open Controls
    PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      It could backfire tbh, I'm against selling Haaland especially this gw.

I wouldn't take any further hit.

      I wouldn’t take any further hit.

      Open Controls
    FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Yes long term.

      Open Controls
  XX SMICER XX
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    A. Start Rogers
    B. Start Wissa
    C. -4 Wissa to Jackson

    Open Controls
    FPL_WILDCARD
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      I'm feeling B

      Open Controls
    mrelpea
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Hey Tom

    Good advice as ever last week!

    Isak or Jackson over the next 4 matches?

    I know Chelsea's fixtures are better into the new year. I'm currently on Isak with 2 FTs.

    Thank you

    Open Controls
  hazza44
    • 12 Years
    19 mins ago

    Start this GW:
    A) ESR (BHA)
    B) Wood (mci)
    C) Jackson (sou) for -4

    Open Controls
  Bobkat
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    Is captaining Jackson crazy or just stick with Palmer?

    Open Controls
    rvp786
      • 13 Years
      just now

      stick with palmer -- more guaranteed minutes and on pens

      jackson could be taken off early or even start as a sub

      Open Controls
  _Gunner
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Who is a better pick?

    A- Delap
    B- Vardy

    Open Controls
    OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Vardy Party

      Open Controls
    Joke Insurance™
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Delap

      Open Controls
  Malinwa
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Keep or sell Lewis?

    Saliba-Lewis-Gomez (Aina-Faes)

    Open Controls
    OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Sell

      Open Controls
    Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'm keeping.

      Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'm keeping

      Open Controls
    Joke Insurance™
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Keep

      Open Controls
    Thomas Magnum
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I'd keep in your situation

      Open Controls
  FPL GREG
    • 14 Years
    13 mins ago

    Fabianski
    Trent Gabriel Gomez
    Enzo Saka Salah Palmer (c)
    Cunha Jackson João Pedro

    Virginia Fernándes Ait Nouri Mazraoui

    G2G?

    Open Controls
  We Go Again
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Bench who?

    1) Pedro
    2) Mbeumo
    3) Rogers

    Open Controls
    Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      I would bench Mbeumo.

      Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Have all 3 and currently benching Rogers

      Open Controls
  Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Digne to gvardiol for free?

    Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      Letsgo!
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Why? Digne will be bench this week

        Open Controls
        Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Gvardiol might be on the bench as well.

          Open Controls
        Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Choose your narrative with Gvardiol:

          - rested due to starting a lot of games including over IB
          - made a number of defensive mistakes inthe last few games and dropped

          Open Controls
    Joke Insurance™
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Yes, in case Digne is benched this week.

      Open Controls
  Gunners in Haaland
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    City 4-2 Forest

    1-0 Haaland (Gvardiol assist)
    2-0 Haaland (pen)
    2-1 Wood
    3-1 Haaland (Gvardiol assist)
    4-1 Haaland
    4-2 Wood (pen)

    Open Controls
    Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Haaland owner spotted.

      Open Controls
    Thomas Magnum
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Tempted to captain Haaland but who's to know if he'll even start

      Open Controls
      duke313
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Why wouldn't he?

        Open Controls
  The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Play which one?

    A) Rogers
    B) Mbeumo

    Open Controls
    Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Who to start?

    A. Robinson (BHA)
    B. Lewis (NFO)

    Open Controls
    Thomas Magnum
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  Erez Avni
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A. Semenyo
    B. Rogers
    C. Solanke

    Open Controls
    Thomas Magnum
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Any word on if Solanke is well enough to start?

      Open Controls
    mrelpea
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    Joke Insurance™
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Maybe Rogers?

      Open Controls
  Deulofail
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Why is the Live Injury Updates article locked? I get that it's not the top article at the moment, but I'd like to comment on the article about things in the article. Seems against the principles of engagement to....stop me from engaging!

    Open Controls
  pekson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Who to start, Lewis or Ait-Nouri?

    Open Controls

