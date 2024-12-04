210
  1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Dropped Gvardiol and Davis early yesterday, for a hit. Risky moves to avoid getting priced out, swapped them for Gabriel and Timber.

    1. Captain Mal
        just now

        Should be good on the long run

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      No Foden

      https://x.com/_joebray/status/1864365199118967112?t=tvjxnZCB8sTt4SrS1koVNQ&s=19

      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 4 Years
        20 mins ago

        Who's gonna feed Haaland if KDB doesn't start?

        1. JBG
          • 6 Years
          18 mins ago

          Not like Foden did it when he was playing

        2. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          17 mins ago

          Foden has 1 assist

        3. Philosopher's Stones
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          He's a big boy. He can feed himself.

      2. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        Maybe dropped because he's rubbish this season.

    3. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      My mini league top 3 all have different captains

      Salah
      Haaland
      Palmer

      FPL is actually fun this season (when it's going your way)

    4. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Mazraoui is a great player and a great guy

      I wonder why United got him so cheap

      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        Don't. Take. The . Bait.

        1. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          10 mins ago

          What? He seems like a really solid guy

        2. Zilla
          • 7 Years
          just now

          That Mackerel seems delicious tho

      2. JBG
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Because he showed support towards Palestine and had injury issues while at Bayern

        1. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          No way hahaha

        2. Onanawhatsmyname
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Bayern is a Jewish club

      3. Zilla
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        He was pro-Palestine and Bayern was like "we don't do that here"

        1. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          That's unbelievable

          What a player

      4. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Not many had heard of him before he joined United.

        1. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yeah Urd signed him from a small club

          1. Amartey Partey
            • 5 Years
            just now

            I wouldn't call Bayern a small club. They're one of the biggest in Europe.

      5. Pusey Patrol
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        They still paid 4 times more than I did on FPL.

    5. R.C.
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Is Gvardiol benched again?

      1. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        I'll tell you in about 15 mins

      2. Pornchef
          11 mins ago

          Reckon he starts tonight

          1. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            9 mins ago

            What is that username

            1. Deulofail
              • 8 Years
              7 mins ago

              Pornchef. He was one of the muppets. He likes to make chop sewy

              1. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                6 mins ago

                Just googled it and i feel funny inside, what do i do next

                1. Deulofail
                  • 8 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Come out

                2. Philosopher's Stones
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Start Wood!

      3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 14 Years
        8 mins ago

        Apparently big rotation for Chelsea tonight

        1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Hopefully not Palmer big

          1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
            • 14 Years
            1 min ago

            Yep, that would not be good as I imagine he comes off the bench

            1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Ah man, I should have captained Salah

        2. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          OMG Chelsea

        3. Philosopher's Stones
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Hope none that involves Colwill, Palmer and Jackson.

      4. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Sounds like Chelsea have hit the rotate button.

        https://x.com/NizaarKinsella/status/1864370670206902398?t=aPxqghnsq6qqQ552zuVqog&s=19

        1. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          This can end badly

        2. JBG
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          Was just going to post this... ffs I brought in Jackson the wrong GW :/

        3. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          5 mins ago

          Jackson bench would be beautiful as the most transferred in player

          1. Norco
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Funny cause not one content creator even mentioned the possibility

      5. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 14 Years
        6 mins ago

        Kdb bandwagon tonight?

        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          Hospital wagon more likely

          Open Controls
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Not for his 10 min cameo

      6. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Amad benched, Malacia starts vs Saka apparently

        1. JBG
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Malacia as RWB it seems. So vs Martinelli(?)

      7. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        Foden unwell

        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Mentally or physically?

          1. JBG
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Well he suddenly started posting pictures of him with trophies from last season on his story... so maybe mentally?

      8. el polako
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Nobody starts.

        1. Debauchy
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Whos Nobody ?

      9. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Jackson owners already sh!tt!ng their torn pants

      10. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Furiously refreshing the Chelsea page atm

      11. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        just now

        The thread about Mazraoui on the previous article has just been deleted, despite it being cordial and sincerely discussing something in current football news. The whole thread. FFS FFS

        1. Crista Ronaldo Sewy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Damn I wish I could read it

      12. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 14 Years
        just now

        No Lewis or walker

      13. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Lineup: Jorgensen; Gusto, Disasi, Tosin, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez (c); Madueke, Palmer, Joao Felix; Nkunku

        https://x.com/CFCDaily/status/1864372807162794136?t=XwlnbCN7XIjQoVN5ix8DfQ&s=19

