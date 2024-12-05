280
280 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Khalico
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Team GTG? Captain?

    Fabianski
    RAN, Hall, Davis
    Rogers, Salah, Saka, Palmer
    Watkins, Isak, Jackson

    Forster, Mbeumo, Robinson, Myko

    Open Controls
    1. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Captain Salah for me!

      Open Controls
    2. Hurnt
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Gtg

      Salah

      Open Controls
  2. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    wait is Everton-Liverpool in danger of being postponed due to weather? jeez that would put the cat among pigeons

    Open Controls
    1. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      52 mins ago

      Oh really? FH time in that case!

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        just now

        apparently so, winds hitting up to 70mph. cant remember it but Everton evidently had a home match postponed a few years back due to high winds. just a small chance right now i guess though but can imagine the FPL carnage if it is called off early Saturday morning!

        Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      45 mins ago

      Really unlikely but early game so we should know if it’s a possibility

      Open Controls
    3. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 9 Years
      45 mins ago

      DCL owners in the MUD

      Open Controls
    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      Oh boy. I wish you hadn't notified me of that. Those winds are actually ridiculous. That's bad.

      Open Controls
  3. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Still tinkering.

    Have the exact funds...
    Cunha Johnson Lewis to Evanilson Kluivert Trent?

    Open Controls
    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      45 mins ago

      Better value than Kluivert around. Enzo.

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        35 mins ago

        If being pinnikety, over the season - only Iwobi, McNeil, Damsgaard & Salah are better value over the season. Form wise Kluivert is top... obviously that hat-trick doing the leg-work though.

        I do agree with you though.

        Open Controls
  4. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Best option here folks? 1ft, 2.9m itb.

    A. Ran > taa / vvd.
    B. Ran > Kerkez. Wissa > isak next gw
    C. Save and get in kerkez isak next gw

    sanchez
    gabriel gvardiol ran
    salah saka palmer rogers
    jackson pedro wissa

    valdi esr greaves faes

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      C

      Open Controls
  5. Vasshin
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Until the end of this month which of these 6m players do you guys think might be better:
    1. Madueke(6.3)- tot A | BRE H | eve A| FUL H| ips A
    2. Kudus(6.2)- WOL H | bou A | BHA H | sou A | LIV H
    3. 2nd Ars defender beside Gabriel (Timber/Saliba) - FUL A | eve H | CRY A | ips H | BRE A
    4. 2nd pool defender beside Gomez (VVD/Robbo) - EVE A | ful H | TOT A | lei H | WHU A

    Open Controls
    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      Timber will be pulling up trees.

      Open Controls
      1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
          1 min ago

          Oof

          Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Anyone captaining someone other than Salah?

      Open Controls
      1. BUZZBOMB ♡
        • 9 Years
        22 mins ago

        Right now its on Haaland and VC on Palmer. Leading my ML and want to do something different.

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 6 Years
          16 mins ago

          You that bored off leading that you are willing to forfeit some points to 2nd place?

          Open Controls
      2. ball c
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        I’m contemplating going Palmer. Spurs defence looks weak. Plus it’s a Sunday evening game.. don’t like captaining first game of the game week

        Open Controls
      3. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        14 mins ago

        If the derby is off, we all will be. VC Saka but Jackson, Palmer, Bowen all in with a shout.

        Open Controls
        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          Really don’t see it will be off but I moved captaincy to Jackson as Spurs got no defence and Ange will continue to attack

          Open Controls
        2. JBG
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Why would it be off?

          Open Controls
          1. David Parkinson
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Amber warning of wind
            Starts: 03:00 GMT on Sat 7 DecemberEnds: 21:00 GMT on Sat 7 December
            Potentially damaging winds associated with Storm Darragh

            - Flying debris is likely and could lead to Injuries or danger to life
            - Probably some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
            - Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected
            - Some roads and bridges likely to close, with falling trees an additional hazard
            - There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
            - Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties

            Issued at: 09:33 GMT on Thu 5 December

            Open Controls
    3. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      G2G? Would you bench anyone for Rogers?

      Raya
      Timber RAN Davis
      Salah (c) Saka Palmer Mbuemo
      Jackson Evanilson Pedro

      Kepa Rogers Mykolenko Faes

      Open Controls
      1. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        Evanilson maybe.

        Open Controls
    4. Totti
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      To keep halland and own all saka salah palmer haaland

      Raya ESR semenyo mbuemo -> forster saka enzo amad

      Already have 4 FT

      A) yay
      B) Nay

      Open Controls
      1. _Ninja_
        • 14 Years
        11 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. OptimusBlack
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        For -12 ?

        Open Controls
      3. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Nay

        Open Controls
    5. AnfieldLad
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Start
      A) Rogers
      B) Cunha

      Open Controls
    6. Slurpy
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Play Sanchez or Fabi?

      Open Controls
    7. Lord Flashheart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      A solanke (CHE) + Robinson (ARS) to Evanilson and TAA for -4
      B solanke + Robinson to Kerkez and Isak -4
      C solanke to jackson
      D solanke to evanilson
      E save transfer

      Open Controls
      1. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
      2. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
    8. OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Pick one to play
      A- RAN v.s WHU (A)
      B- Greaves v.s BOU (H)
      C- VDB v.s NEW (H)

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        That order.

        Open Controls
    9. Vazza
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Repost

      Fabianski + Ait-Nouri => Forster + Hall / Dunk

      Free

      Thoughts peeps?

      Open Controls
      1. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Doesn't feel that great.

        Open Controls
    10. Dubem_FC
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Erling + Dibling > Jackson + Saka.
      Y / N

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Y but you know risk as Haaland will
        start hauling sooner rather than later

        Open Controls
    11. Egg noodle
      • 14 Years
      56 mins ago

      What defenders are we getting?

      Open Controls
      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        32 mins ago

        Popular ones seem to be Timber, Kerkez, TAA, maybe Cucurella given their upcoming fixtures.

        Open Controls
        1. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          I went Kerkez last night before the spurs game

          Open Controls
      2. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        30 mins ago

        Don’t ask on here, people suddenly obsessed with Liverpool defenders after they just shipped 3 goals

        Open Controls
        1. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Trent got 2 assists

          Open Controls
    12. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      Is Bruno a keep for this week or shall I move him to someone like Kdb, Bowen or Mitoma?

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Bruno will most likely play as CAM again this match, so who knows, might get an assist or goal.

        Open Controls
        1. Kay317
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Hoping this might be the case. Thanks.

          Open Controls
          1. JBG
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            I think Mainoo would've played CDM vs Arsenal if he wasn't suspended and Bruno in his natural position

            Open Controls
    13. JBG
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      With the info about strong wind(or worse) during the Everton v Liverpool match and if it doesn't get called off, will that effect the players? As in, will they play worse if it's a very strong wind? Just thinking out loud here... might not be a good thing to C Salah then.

      Open Controls
      1. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Can’t captain the early kick off anyway

        Open Controls
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        I mean 60-80mph winds isn't gonna be good for any player. Imagine managers would want to be more protective of players too.

        I can sort of see an argument for not captaining in this game if it's really going to be as bad as it sounds.

        Open Controls
    14. Dubem_FC
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      Rogers will be benched this weekend.

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        I can see it but also...

        https://x.com/FPLVillan/status/1864668467837686061?t=ey9QI0dm892Ls2yH-zSxWQ&s=19

        Open Controls
    15. Letsgo!
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Will u capt saka or palmer if i dont want to capt salah
      Also will u bb this
      Verbruggen pedro kerkez aitnouri?

      Open Controls
    16. DeeGee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Which transfers to prioritise with this team:

      0.4 itb and 2 FTs

      Verbruggen/Muric
      VVD, Lewis, RAN, Robinson,Johnson
      Salah, Saka, Rogers, Mbuemo, Winks
      Haaland, Pedro, Wood

      Open Controls
      1. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Winks to Enzo.

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.