FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 14

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 14.

We report on the latest news about the FFS Cups, Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues and many community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Din Zrihan leads for a third week in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code n6lb8d) and is now 109th overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Josh Ellis leads for a second week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and has risen to 260th overall.

This league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, and the league code is visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

FFS CUPS

Gameweek 14 was round two of the FFS Open Cup. One former winner (donnellyc) won his match and is through to round three, but the other former winner (TFO) was beaten 62-67 by Change Name (Seamus Finnerty). Notlob Legin (Nigel Bolton, now 3,549th) also won again and is still the highest-ranked manager left in.

It was a free week for the FFS Members Cup. Round two will be in Gameweek 15. Two former winners (Mohd Rodzi and Chaballer) are still in the competition, and the highest-ranked manager in this one is Werkself (Charles Richter, now 6,812th, who also leads the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league and was 469th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after its Gameweek 13 update).

These cups are old-school ones run by Fantasy Football Scout, and should not be confused with the cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 14 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code 69toy6) was 51 after hits, with 72 teams to be removed and 702 going through to Gameweek 15. The LMS leaderboard shows the current live safety score, leaders and teams in danger of being eliminated. New entrants must have passed all the previous safety scores after hits.

Greg Angus was the highest scorer of the Gameweek, thanks to double-digit hauls from captain Mo Salah, Jurriën Timber, Ollie Watkins and Alexander Isak.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Liam McAllister leads for a fourth week in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues. Simon MacNair is now level with him on points but has a lower overall rank.

John Lloyd and Andy Whiteley in League 6, Chris Lord in League 7, Dann Babatunde and Elvar Sigurdsson in League 8 and nine managers in League 9 are the highest scorers with 39 points out of a possible 42.

MODS & CONS

Kiran Parmar (FPL Brains)’s team leads for a second week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league and is now 4,318th overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

He also leads for a second week in the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Abinav C has regained the lead in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code wsmh56), having previously led after Gameweek 7, and is now 1,620th overall. He also leads the Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league.

This league is only for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

John Stables leads for a third week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code etcj6p) and is now 606th overall.

This league is only for teams with two or more previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

He also leads for a seventh successive week and eighth time this season in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code 7eqmvk).

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris Costa leads for a sixth week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (league code xv5ui7). They are now 180th overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Alex Merchant leads for a third week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code wzpv0i).

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2009/10 FPL Champion Jon Reeson leads for a sixth successive week and tenth time this season in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Abinav C leads for a third successive week and sixth time this season in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code t5x9cf).

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the FFS Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Chris Bacon leads for a second week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (league code whhxb3).

This league is only for teams whose FPL record goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Leonard Leong leads for a fourth week in my Opening Day League and has risen to 286th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Todd Brower is the new leader of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (league code z88dz6). He is 6,038th overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Charles Richter (Werkself) has regained the lead in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league, having previously led after Gameweeks 9 and 12. Neil Budden is level with him on points but has made more transfers.The Scout community team (Scout PFT) is up a few places to 212th in the league.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Chris Lion leads for a third week in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (league code 7rjngs) and is now 341st overall.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league FOR WHICH YOU ARE ELIGIBLE, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.



