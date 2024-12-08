142
142 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Who would you bring Enzo of Chelsea in for. ??
    A) Mbuemo
    B) Semenyo

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  2. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Did Almiron give any reason as to why Bruno was subbed yesterday?

    Usually a 90 minute man, even if not losing/drawing

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Didn't know almiron got promoted from Newcastle player to manu manager!

      Open Controls
      1. Flanno
          10 mins ago

          Will be a tense one on the touchline with Grealish in the Derby next week

          Open Controls
        • SAUCY SALAH
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          Whatever his name is, did he say anything? Even SS thought it was strange to remove best player when losing.

          Fancied him to get couple more returns that game too

          Open Controls
          1. jacob1989
            • 2 Years
            7 mins ago

            Amorim. He seems a weird manager. Benching rashford when ge found form, subbing defenders before 60 and now bruno subbed ar 2-2. Wouldn't touch manu players now

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              6 mins ago

              Just trying out

              Open Controls
            2. SAUCY SALAH
              • 8 Years
              5 mins ago

              Damn ok, yes was surprised at Rashford benching.

              Maybe initially just to stamp down his authority hopefully

              Open Controls
      2. KeanosMagic
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        He said something about the intensity of the press and the amount of ground he covered during the match

        Open Controls
        1. KeanosMagic
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          And also something about mason mount having certain qualities

          Open Controls
        2. SAUCY SALAH
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          Ok thanks sounds like a one off

          Open Controls
      3. Esraj
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Well Almiron didn't give any reason, but Amorim said that he wants everybody to run like mad dogs for him.

        Open Controls
    2. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Palmer has 36 of my 46 net points. What a season

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        just now

        At least you captained him well done

        Open Controls
    3. Legohair
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Jackson to Isak for free tonight before Isak rise?

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        I'm thinking about a hit...

        Open Controls
      2. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        I think stick with the one you have or it will end up in tear . Imo:)

        Open Controls
      3. Bluetiger1
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yes

        Jackson on 4 Yellows could miss games soon

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Wait then 😉

          Open Controls
    4. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Farewell Rogers.

      Open Controls
      1. Esraj
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Have a nice holiday.

        Open Controls
    5. kempc23
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Lewis and Rogers/Semenyo to VVD and Enzo for free? Cant get to VVD in one move.

      Open Controls
      1. KeanosMagic
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I'm considering the same but for Ait Nouri and maybe holding Lewis, and praying Gabriel is fit

        Open Controls
    6. KeanosMagic
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Who gets benched?

      Salah Saka Palmer Bruno Enzo
      Cunha Jackson Pedro.

      Currently on Pedro

      Open Controls
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Enzo, hedge since triple Chelsea attack

        Open Controls
      2. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Are u really gonna bench salah palmer or saka? Why give them as options?

        Open Controls
        1. Funkyav
          • 15 Years
          3 mins ago

          there are also european games first so the question is impossible to answer yet

          Open Controls
        2. KeanosMagic
          • 2 Years
          just now

          For context? But fair point

          Open Controls
    7. putana
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'm pretty certain Gabriel has a concussion. Was taken off after the punch to the head and hasn't played since

      Open Controls
    8. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Do we need to start taking Enzo seriously as an option? 4.9 lovely fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Probably but don't know who to sacrifice

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Probably yes - playing as one of the 10s and on set pieces

        Open Controls
      3. Flanno
          3 mins ago

          Been playing like prime Frank Lampard since he abandoned his wife and children

          Open Controls
          1. SAUCY SALAH
            • 8 Years
            just now

            😆

            The cure for us all

            Open Controls
        • Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yep, I'm thinking of selling Rogers or Semenyo for him
          Rogers due a rest too

          Open Controls
        • Esraj
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          He had this period last season as well where he played in a more attacking role. But then he went back to his usual CM position.

          Open Controls
      4. Gudjohnsen
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Who to get for Rashford up to 8.3
        (can't be Odegard)

        rest of midfield is Saka, Salah, Palmer and Rogers

        Open Controls
      5. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Bit late to the party as I missed the assist and second pen from Palmer, but just sneaking through the back door to yell “Get the F in Captain!!”

        How I’ve managed a green arrow is beyond me, he really is ice cold!

        Open Controls
        1. Bluetiger1
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Always welcome to the Party Ricicle - Green Arrow congrats

          Open Controls
      6. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        I would not have thought Watkins (c) vs. Palmer (c) would be 2 points vs. 36 this GW
        Huge swing

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Boom

          Open Controls
      7. Jack Burton
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Prepared to do first hit of the season Mbemo and Pedro to Isak and Enzo minus 4

        Open Controls
      8. Esraj
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Nkunku would have been such a good replacement for Mbeumo. Sadly, he has remains a pre-season wonder.

        Open Controls
        1. Esraj
          • 9 Years
          just now

          *remained

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.