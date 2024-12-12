193
193 Comments Post a Comment
  1. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    1 hour ago

    Best option here folks? 1 ft, 2.6m itb

    A. Wissa > Isak
    B. Gabriel > saliba
    C. Both for a hit

    Sanchez
    Gabriel gvardiol ran
    Salah Saka palmer semenyo
    Jackson wissa pedro

    Valdi rogers greaves Faes

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Upgrade Greaves/Faes

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Want to get Isak, will only have 4.4m if I upgrade Faes

        Open Controls
  2. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    I wonder if Rogers will start his 7th game in 22 days (23.11-14.12). Villa have a free midweek the following week.

    Emery has previously mentioned Buendia will be used when Rogers needs a rest

    Open Controls
    1. jack88
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      We are talking about rogers benching since ages and yet he is starting every single one. At this point i dont care anymore if he is benched as he over delivers xmin imo

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Certainly an important player to Emery, just the issue of a lot of mins played

        Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Probably since Watkins may be out. He's on my bench regardless this week as NFO not an easy fixture.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        Why does the Watkins injury impact Rogers starting?

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Purely given losing two of your key starters up top for a tough game is a bad idea in general.

          It's not like they're paying with a consistent RW either given other injuries, may even be Matty Cash up there again.

          Won't say it's impossible. If anything if it happens it probably favours me!

          Open Controls
    3. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      They don't have loads of viable options in that attacking/wide midfield birth. Philogene doesn't look ready. Ramsey and Bailey seem to get injured a lot. Rogers is his only reliable option and hes flexible to playing 10 or wide.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Emery has mentioned Buendia as the one to take mins away from Rogers when he needs a rest

        "In case Morgan Rogers is getting or needing some change [rest], we have to try and use Emi Buendia and try to get from him the performances we need. We are trying it in the training sessions and we are giving him minutes in matches.

        Open Controls
  3. Kane Train
    • 9 Years
    54 mins ago

    Which is the best option to have ?

    A) Haaland + Colwill/Burn/Dunk
    B) Isak + TAA
    C) Jackson + TAA

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not Haaland...

      Open Controls
    3. jack88
      • 3 Years
      just now

      So basically jackson vs isak.
      Isak outperformed him over the last few weeks, but that doesnt guarantee he Will for the long term.
      Both are good forward. If possible get Both, if not get isak, then switch to jackson ( after his 5th yc and chelsea have good fixtures long term)

      Open Controls
  4. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    51 mins ago

    Best combo here?

    A) Isak and Hall
    B) Solanke and Timber
    C) Havertz and De Ligt

    Open Controls
    1. jack88
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      A this week - but would probably look to move Hall on soon-ish.

      B will probably be fine but I shudder when I see Solanke's name.

      Definitely not C.

      Open Controls
  5. Gooner Kebab
    • 12 Years
    38 mins ago

    Boring transfer : Raul to Wood

    Yay or nay?

    Saving funds to get TAA

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Always good to have Wood.

      Open Controls
      1. Gooner Kebab
        • 12 Years
        just now

        https://giphy.com/gifs/v3p3CtSrNYNLa

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Raul to Wood doesn't save funds for TAA...

      I would be inclined to hold Raul if you bench this GW. Good fixtures from 17 onwards

      Open Controls
      1. Gooner Kebab
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        I meant saving a few quid by not getting Isak/Jackson

        Hm, good point, if i get Wood, I'd have to bench JP/Rogers

        Open Controls
    3. jack88
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Raul have decent fixtures coming soon

      Open Controls
    4. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Raul is about to have some great fixtures. If you're not going to get Isak, just hold.

      Open Controls
  6. leonickroberts
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    Bottomed.

    Fab
    Ait-Nouri / Timber / Porro / Hall
    Salah / Saka / Palmer
    Cunha / Strand Larsen / J-Pedro
    (Flekken / Mbuemo / Van Den Berg / Rogers)
    2 FT. £3.6m ITB.

    a) Strand Larsen > Isak
    b) Strand Larsen > Jackson (on 4 yellows)
    c) Strand Larsen + Mbuemo > Isak + Enzo. Start Enzo instead of ???. Cunha + Ait-Nouri > Jacko + Trent GW17
    d) Strand Larsen + Mbuemo > Jackson + Enzo. Start Enzo instead of ???. Cunha + Ait-Nouri > Isak + Trent GW17.
    e) Roll

    Would wait til after Chelsea's euro match later either way.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      Chelsea's main players aren't in the Europa conference league squad so they won't travel etc and no worries on the injury front. Other than training etc.

      Open Controls
    2. Captain Mal
        24 mins ago

        You could just roll, but Strand Larsen to Jackson is also reasonable.

        Open Controls
      • Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        24 mins ago

        See previous page.

        Open Controls
      • antis0cial
        • 8 Years
        just now

        a

        Open Controls
    3. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      Gomez the best defender under 5.1? Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Captain Mal
          11 mins ago

          Short term only

          Open Controls
          1. Stranger Mings
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yeh maybe 4 games so fine

            Open Controls
        • Funkyav
          • 15 Years
          10 mins ago

          do we have any update on how long konate is out? there are so many games right now that it might be worth it still

          Open Controls
          1. Stranger Mings
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Early jan but still worth it

            Open Controls
          2. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            He's possibly out until gw20/21.

            Open Controls
      2. The Mighty Whites
        • 9 Years
        30 mins ago

        2FT, 3.0 ITB, thoughts:

        Raya - Valdimarsson
        Gabriel - Ait-Nouri - Colwill - Greaves - Bednarek
        Salah - Palmer - Saka - Mbuemo - Rogers
        Cunha - Joao Pedro - Strand Larsen

        A: Greaves & Mbuemo to TAA & Enzo / Amad
        B: Mbuemo & Strand Larsen to Enzo / Amad & Isak
        C: Roll

        Open Controls
        1. Gooner Kebab
          • 12 Years
          just now

          A but i'd hate to lose Mbuemo

          Open Controls
      3. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        26 mins ago

        Cunha to Isak -4?

        Open Controls
        1. Drizzle
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          22 mins ago

          Hmm probably not. Cunha has a great fixture. It's even possible he'll outscore Isak this week. Either way, not worth a hit for me.

          Open Controls
          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Ipswich has a great fixture

            Open Controls
        2. antis0cial
          • 8 Years
          just now

          No

          Open Controls
      4. Bucket Man
        • 6 Years
        19 mins ago

        Had to waste so many transfers on defenders this year and could have more problems again. Could also use FT on Mbeumo to Gordon but not sure its worth it long term. Any Suggestions welcomed 1FT 0.2

        Flekken
        Gabriel*, Colwill, Kerkez
        Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Saka
        Pedro, Cunha, Jackson
        Rogers, Greaves*, Dalot

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Gabriel is close

          He wasn't risked in Monaco implies he's pretty much ready to go

          Open Controls
      5. Óró Sé…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        16 mins ago

        Anyone else still have Haaland and keeping him?

        I have Saka, Palmer and Salah too. Defence is bare bones obviously but with enablers like Enzo, Rogers, Strand L and Pedro I think it’s worth sticking for now. Anyone else in a similar boat?

        Open Controls
        1. Gooner Kebab
          • 12 Years
          10 mins ago

          If you still have him, I'd hodl, especially with the enablers.

          Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Many are, not me though. I have all your enablers, 3 main mids and strong defence. I guess you have to try to get results with the cards you have. KdB is back and Haaland will bounce back sooner or later.

          Open Controls
        3. Hairy Potter
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I'm keeping. Mainly due to upcoming fixtures, and the fact that defences don't look great for points at the moment.

          Open Controls
      6. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        16 mins ago

        Do Chelsea and Brentford kick off at 7pm on Sunday because of today's Europa game?

        Seems a bit odd. I guess the Europa squad are largely eligible for Premier League games.

        Open Controls
        1. Gooner Kebab
          • 12 Years
          5 mins ago

          7pm is kind of late but both are in London.
          Maybe a few will call in sick on Monday 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Spurs also kicking off in that slot in a late TNT game.

            The Manc derby is the Sky main event game.

            Open Controls
      7. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        Jota on the training pitch stretching and running separately with another team mate returning from injury.

        Open Controls
        1. XX SMICER XX
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Great for Liverpool, not great for Fantasy
          #Rotation

          Open Controls
      8. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        13 mins ago

        Most overrated?

        A) Cunha
        B) Haaland

        Open Controls
        1. Pep's Money Laundry
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Difficult one but I'll go for A and B

          Open Controls
        2. jack88
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          None

          Open Controls
        3. XX SMICER XX
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Both to score this weekend

          Open Controls
      9. Non-template FPL is for Kin…
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        Who is this Greaves fella? Who does he play for?

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Ipswich

          Open Controls
      10. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Reputable journo reporting Gabriel muscle injury is his hammy.

        Arteta may think it's not worth the risk against EVE (H) this weekend. Kiwior has generally played well in his absence.

        https://x.com/afcstuff/status/1867186095185903646?t=YLL4l5Gz8tjYatrx7Vwu1g&s=19

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          A hamstring injury is quite the muscle injury tbf.

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Looks like grade 2 if close to a return

            Open Controls
        2. Miguel Sanchez
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          errr... don't want to sell him

          Open Controls
        3. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Ouch 🙁 I thought he had concussion. And Arteta is capable to even lie. However, even if Saliba is more important for clean sheets than Saliba, Gabi out doesn't improve their CS odds. Having Raya in goal is enough for me, I am not going to waste transfers to ditch Gabi and to get him back in.

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Little mistake with names^

            Open Controls
      11. XX SMICER XX
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Roll 2FT?

        Verbruggen
        Gusto Gabriel RAN
        Salah Saka Palmer Bowen
        Jackson Cunha Pedro

        Fabianski Rogers Martinez Anderson

        Open Controls
        1. CONNERS
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          I'd replace one of Gabriel or Andersen.

          Open Controls
          1. XX SMICER XX
            • 6 Years
            just now

            I have 0.9m ITB
            Plan on upgrading Anderson to Robinson for the nice fixtures later in the month (if Anderson is not fit)

            Open Controls
      12. Miguel Sanchez
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Any idea when Connor Bradley is back?

        Open Controls
        1. Pep's Money Laundry
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Start of the new year

          Open Controls
        2. XX SMICER XX
          • 6 Years
          just now

          End of Dec / early Jan

          Open Controls
      13. ViperStripes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        3 mins ago

        AM Chip question:
        For the extra 10pts for beatin gteam 5 places higher.
        At what point is the line drawn as to when they are 5 places higher.
        Is it at the opening of the GW you assign the AM? And it stays ther efor you for 3 weeks or does it move each week.
        If the team is playing a team exactly 5 places higher at the start of the match and wins, therefore most likely mno longer 5 places higher but actually say only 4 places higher now because they've caught up by 3 points, does that count as beating 5 places higher?

        Stupidly complicated rule set.

        Open Controls
        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Not really, it's the start of each gameweek.

          Open Controls
      14. antis0cial
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Really need to sort defence to get 11 out. Greaves or Myko or Lewis to... (1m itb)
        A) Munoz
        B) Estupinan
        C) Gomez
        D) Kerkez
        E) Other?

        Sanchez
        Gabriel* Greaves* Hall
        Salah Palmer Saka KDB Semenyo
        Cunha Pedro

        Fabianski Wissa Mykolenko Lewis*

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.