Eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar hosts his weekly FPL Q&A ahead of Gameweek 16. The topics include the new Assistant Manager chip, future plans for Erling Haaland (£14.9m) and what we should do with Gabriel Magalhaes’ (£6.2m) injury uncertainty.

Q: First thoughts on the Mystery Chip?

Q: Is the Assistant Manager chip innovative or a bit gimmicky?

(via @FPL_Gazza2000 and FPL FROST)

A: I’m generally not a fan of chips and my ideal FPL setup would be one Wildcard for the entire season and nothing else. The fact that a chip with such a complex set of rules and permutations has been introduced midway through the season isn’t to my liking but it’s here and we have to make the best use of it.

I’d have liked purely the managerial points but the fact that it takes up one of your team slots, requires budget and allows free transfers within it is too complicated. The beauty of FPL is it’s a simple game where you predict which players will do well and this goes way beyond that. Anyway, no more complaining. It is what it is.

Of course, it has huge points potential. You could gain anywhere between 20-50 points with it, with 20-30 being the most likely. For the bigger end, you’d need a situation like Crystal Palace under Oliver Glasner at the end of 2023/24.

It is arguably now more valuable than the Triple Captain and Bench Boost chips. However, there is still plenty of time until we can actually use it and more musings will come.

I haven’t yet given much thought as to when the best time will be but the fact that underdog teams get a massive 16 points for a win rather than six means it will likely be when a team near the bottom goes on one of those late-season runs.

As a content creator, it gives us a lot more to talk about and adds another layer of thought to our decision-making when Double Gameweeks come. So maybe that’s a silver lining.

In general, I do think it’s a bit of a strange move from FPL. A nuanced chip that is tailored towards the engaged, dedicated audience like the ones on this site. Most of their decisions tend to be geared towards getting more casuals involved, so perhaps I should be happier than I currently am.

I just would have preferred an introduction at the start of the season.

Q: Who is the bigger priority for next six Gameweeks – Trent Alexander-Arnold or Alexander Isak? Can’t get to both.

(via @AR_FPL147)

A: With news coming out of Newcastle United that Callum Wilson (£6.9m) has picked up another fresh injury, I think you’d have to prioritise Alexander Isak (£8.6m). Although Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.0m) is obviously a great pick and you can perhaps make plans to get him soon, I think Isak is a fantastic set-and-forget pick now for a long, long time. His points potential is simply greater.

Q: Looking long-term, in which Gameweek are you most likely to buy Erling Haaland?

(via @FPL_here_fishy)

A: When selling Haaland, Gameweek 18 was the window I had in mind to potentially bring him back. But looking at the current landscape, I don’t think I’ll be buying him back in the foreseeable future – unless one of the three midfield premiums gets injured.

The scariest part of not owning Haaland would be his effective ownership (EO). With captaincy thrown in, this was around 150-160% every week. With such a threat not there anymore, I think you’ll always find a good captaincy option within the big midfielders. Then the saved money can go elsewhere.

Q: If you still had your Wildcard, when would be the optimal time to play it between now and Gameweek 19?

(via ‪@fpl-deej.bsky.social)

A: As you can see in the image below, the next fixture swing is around Gameweek 18. It’s at this point when Arsenal’s fixtures turn slightly worse and Liverpool move to the top of the Season Ticker. There is also Crystal Palace, Fulham, Nottingham Forest and even Manchester City who have a great run coming. That’s probably when I would look to play it.

Q: What to do with Gabriel?

(via HOCHOKI)

A: Gabriel was not pictured in Tuesday’s training and was not included in the matchday squad against Monaco. The latest update from Mikel Arteta’s embargoed press conference section indicates that it’s a muscle injury but there has been absolutely no clarity on his return date.

Arteta has mentioned how vital having Gabriel back is for his team’s defensive stability and I therefore feel that we’d have heard by now if it’s long-term. Though you never really know with Arteta.

The Brazilian is arguably FPL’s best defensive asset, ahead of Trent. I don’t think you should sell unless he is confirmed out for numerous weeks, as you’ll soon want him back. While it’s not ideal to have a £6.0m+ defender sitting on your bench, I think you give this at least one more match, depending on Arteta’s Friday update.

Q: Is Jamie Vardy a hidden gem?

A: Jamie Vardy (£5.6m) has outscored several budget forwards like Jorgen Strand Larsen (£5.6m), Raul Jimenez (£5.5m) and Joao Pedro (£5.9m) over the last few weeks. The appointment of a new attack-minded manager can only be good for the forward.

Despite this, his minutes remain a concern when there are three games per week and Leicester’s fixtures soon toughen up. So if you hold him, he’s a great differential but I can’t really get behind buying him this week.

We discuss these questions and more in FPL Wire’s Gameweek 16 pod.



