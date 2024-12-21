Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 17 clash between Manchester United and Bournemouth.

The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 22 December.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 17 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

MAN UNITED

BOURNEMOUTH

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 6th Bournemouth 16 25 +3 LWWWD 13th Man United 16 22 +2 DWLLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



