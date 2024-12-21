Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 17 clash between Manchester United and Bournemouth.
The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 22 December.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 17 LINE-UPS
MAN UNITED
BOURNEMOUTH
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|6th
|Bournemouth
|16
|25
|+3
|LWWWD
|13th
|Man United
|16
|22
|+2
|DWLLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):