FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 17

Merry Christmas everyone and welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 17, an excellent one for those who captained Mohamed Salah (£13.5m) and owned Alexander Isak’s (£9.0m) hat-trick.

We report on the latest news about the FFS Cups, Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues and many community mini-leagues, plus the newly-updated FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Sultan Osman leads for a third week in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code n6lb8d) and sits at the lofty height of 11th in the world. He not only benefitted from captain Salah and Isak but also the Morgan Rogers (£5.4m) haul.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Ben Atherton is the new name on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and is 99th overall, thanks to the same three players. He has had two top 8k finishes..

This is open to anyone with an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

LIVE HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated again on Monday, based on results by the end of Gameweek 17. However, unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Premium Members.

49,596 managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in it.

With their Career Hall of Fame positions in brackets, here is the live top 11:

1st (3rd) Tom Dollimore (Overall Rank 1,530th)

2nd (2nd) Ben Crellin (OR 29k)

3rd (77th) Abinav C (OR 262nd)

4th (33rd) @elevenify (OR 2,904th)

5th (14th) Paul Marshman (OR 18k)

6th (5th) Fabio Borges (OR 191k)

7th (6th) Michael Giovanni (OR 147k)

8th (8th) Rob Mayes (OR 148k)

9th (1st) Mark Hurst (OR 807k)

10th (40th) Simon MacNair (OR 19k)

11th (-) Lukasz Wozniak (OR 15k)

The only changes since the Gameweek 16 update see Abinav C overtake @elevenify and new entry Simon MacNair go above Lukasz Wozniak. All except Mark Hurst are currently in the overall top 200k but Abinav C is the only one inside the top thousand.

FFS CUPS

Gameweek 17 was the fifth round of the FFS Open Cup.

Toon H was beaten 85-81 by Jinkys Oars (Charlie Gallagher), which leaves Luggy10 (Mike Smith, 29,416th) as the highest-ranked remaining manager in round six following his 85-83 win against Westfield Irons (2009/10 FPL champion Jon Reeson). Mike came 466th in 2009/10 and has also had another five top 9k finishes.

It was also the fourth round of the FFS Members Cup, for Premium Members only.

Former winner Mohd Rodzi is through to round five after defeating Dunas_Dog 99-89. Werkself (Charles Richter, 5,349th) is still the highest-ranked manager left because of his 93-80 win over Leo Tam.

These cups are old-school competitions run by Fantasy Football Scout, and should not be confused with the league cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page. Finalists and third-place play-off winners will receive Amazon vouchers as prizes. See this article for full details.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 17 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code 69toy6) was 70 after hits, with 65 teams to be removed.

It means that 524 are going through to Gameweek 18. To help cover each weekend, LiveFPL’s leaderboard will show its current live statistics. New entrants must have passed all the previous safety scores after hits.

Notlob Legin (Nigel Bolton) was the highest Gameweek 17 scorer due to captain Salah, Isak, Rogers and Ola Aina (£5.0m).

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Simon MacNair leads for a second successive week and third time this season in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues. He came 440th in 2021/22 and has another four top 7k finishes.

Level on points is Liam McAllister but with a worse overall rank.

The highest scorers in these head-to-head leagues are Andy Whiteley in League 6, Chris Lord in League 7 and three managers in League 9 (Mahmoud Mounir, Adam Harriott and Amr Thabet). Each has 48 points out of a possible 51, with Andy rising to 53rd overall, Chris being 798th and Amr sitting in 7,810th.

See Lord’s monthly roundup for a detailed report on how the rest of the Head-to-Head Leagues stood after Gameweek 16.

MODS & CONS

Pras United is the new number one of the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league. He’s had four top 9k finishes and is 20th in our Live Hall of Fame.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Meanwhile, Kiran Parmar (FPL Brains) regains the lead in the FFScout Family mini-league, having previously led after Gameweeks 13 and 14 – and with a different team since Gameweek 12.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

It’s a fourth successive week on top for the previously mentioned Abinav C. This is the fifth occasion where he’s ahead in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code wsmh56) and the team rises to 262nd overall. He is third in our FFS Live Hall of Fame and also leads the Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league.

Nigel Bolton (Notlob Legin) is level with him on points but has made more transfers.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Rasmus Kraglund Bagge is the new leader of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code etcj6p) and sits 509th overall. He’s had two top 10k finishes and is 28th in our Live Hall of Fame.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

John Stables remains ahead for a 10th consecutive week and 11th time this season in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 7eqmvk). The team is now 1,257th overall.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris Costa leads for a ninth week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code xv5ui7) after playing his Wildcard. The team’s worldwide rank is 118th.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Alex Merchant is top of the pile for a sixth week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code wzpv0i) and has risen to 9,838th overall. He is 48th in our Live Hall of Fame.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2009/10 FPL Champion Jon Reeson leads for a ninth successive week and 13th time this season in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Back to Abinav C again, who is in first place for the sixth week in a row and ninth time this season in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code t5x9cf).

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the FFS Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Elsewhere, Chris Bacon leads for a fifth week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (code whhxb3).

This league is only for teams whose FPL record goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Leonard Leong sets the pace for a seventh week in my Opening Day League and is now 278th worldwide.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Whereas Aidan Freeman leads for a second week in Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code z88dz6) and is 1,080th overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Charles Richter (Werkself) again, who has regained top spot in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league, having previously led after Gameweeks 9, 12 and 14. The Scout community team (Scout PFT) has plenty of momentum, now on five consecutive green arrows and reaching 162nd in its own league. The highest position since Gameweek 5.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Finally, Notlob Legin (Nigel Bolton) is the new leader of The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code 7rjngs). He has shamefully not had a top 10k finish since 2016/17 and spells his name backwards.

GET INVOLVED

