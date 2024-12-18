173
  AC/DC AFC
    9 Years
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    My trade offs involve selecting one of the following three, how would you prioritise

    A. Mbeumo
    B. Bruno
    C. Isak

    FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Prioritise getting in? I think the best options are in reverse order there, so CBA

      AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        I thought so

        I've got Mbeumo and can move to either with two free transfers but don't want to lose him for his home match with Forest

        See what tonight brings

        Could be some good football and twists and turns on Sky Sports in the evening games

  Feanor
    15 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Is it crazy to bring in Amad or Enzo for Rogers when I have Ait-Nouri and Cunha?

    socinicos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I'm in the same position. My thoughts are, Ait-Nouri really should go, with the upcoming run of fixtures. Cunha will likely play against Leicester until his ban is official. Also Rogers against a City side with so many gaps in the middle of the park might actually be very very prosperous.

      FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        12 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        “Cunha will likely play against Leicester until his ban is official”

        Highly unlikely he plays in my opinion. He was given until tomorrow to appeal, which I imaging they won’t so the sanction should come pretty quick.

        AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          9 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Yeah

          And it could be 3-5 matches easily enough as he went for his face

        socinicos
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          9 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Fair enough, so ban should be handed out on Friday prior to gameweek

          AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            9 Years
            1 hour ago

            Probably tomorrow

            Unless they appeal but even then it could be dismissed and a ban imposed I think

            FPL Blow-In
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              12 Years
              59 mins ago

              Chance he would be punished by the club anyway right? Lemina was stripped of his captaincy for acting up the week before. New manager now I guess

          FPL Blow-In
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            12 Years
            1 hour ago

            That would be my thinking but we’ll see

        Tonyawesome69
          6 Years
          1 hour ago

          Two examples where response to the FA charge and process official issue of suspension is at least over a week including admitting to charge/no appeal

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26952786

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26952666

          FPL Blow-In
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            12 Years
            58 mins ago

            How many examples the other way out of curiosity?

            Tonyawesome69
              6 Years
              55 mins ago

              The other way?

    FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      If you feel you have sufficient cover but I’d prioritise the Wolves men out. Bournemouth are in 6th and the stats favour them, Utd won’t have an easy game at all. RAN and Cunha will likely drop in price before deadline too

    gergin
      9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      No, it is not crazy, it is just stupid.

    Tonyawesome69
      6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Luxury move to sell Rogers over suspended RAN doesn't make sense

      Feanor
        15 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Well, I won't lose value on RAN this week and he would be last on my bench.

        Tonyawesome69
          6 Years
          56 mins ago

          Still would rather save FT in this case

  socinicos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Only way to get Isak in for Cunha is to downgrade Gordon to a budget midfielder.
    Thoughts?

    AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Games about compromise and Amad, Iwobi, Enzo etc all decent picks

      socinicos
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 Years
        58 mins ago

        Waiting till tonight's EFL game, if Isak stays healthy, i'm bringing him in

        AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          9 Years
          33 mins ago

          Yeah

          It's v tempting

          I did the Isak - Jackson shuffle around gw13 and the rest and goals have gone in favour of Isak

          Tbf both look good and it's possible to do it quite easily

          socinicos
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            9 Years
            18 mins ago

            I guess my next question, pick one out of Iwobi and Amad.

    GE
      8 Years
      44 mins ago

      Easy yes from me

      socinicos
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 Years
        18 mins ago

        thanks fellow red devil

    The Tonberry
        1 min ago

        Do it

    GE
      8 Years
      46 mins ago

      1) Bruno/Saka, Cunha, Cucarella and Ait-Nouri -> Isak, Timber, Robinson and Amad/Enzo (-4)?
      (play 3-4-3/3-5-2)

      2) Jackson, Cunha, Cucarella and Ait-Nouri -> Isak, Timber, Robinson and Armstrong (-4)
      (play 3-5-2)

      (3FT, 0.0 itb)

      Fabianski (Flekken)
      Gabriel/Cuca*/Ait-Nouri* (Faes*, Greaves*)
      Salah/Palmer/Saka/Bruno (Rogers)
      Jackson/Cunha/Wood

      Stimps
        11 Years
        27 mins ago

        1

    CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      41 mins ago

      Which one would you play out of these two?

      A: Rogers (home vs Man City)
      B: Semenyo (away vs Man Utd)

      Pep bites Kun
        8 Years
        37 mins ago

        A

      vova
        14 Years
        31 mins ago

        I'm playing A

      CoracAld2831
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 Years
        29 mins ago

        Thank you both.

    Steevo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      41 mins ago

      Cunha, Solanke -> Raul, Isak (-4) worth it?

      CoracAld2831
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 Years
        36 mins ago

        Very tempting.

        I'd probably do it. Too much potential for points to ignore.

        RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          12 Years
          25 mins ago

          Been burned twice by Raul, wouldn’t bring him in as most likely a trap again

          nico05
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            6 Years
            2 mins ago

            I echo this

    Tsparkes10
      6 Years
      38 mins ago

      Wc now or wait til gw19...

      Raya 4.0
      VVD TAA Robinson Gabriel 4.0
      Salah Saka Palmer Enzo Rogers
      Cunha Wood Pedro

      Cunha suspension is annoying as could’ve potentially saved 3FT before wc in gw19.

      CoracAld2831
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 Years
        33 mins ago

        Mind as well wait.

      Deer-in-headlights
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 Years
        24 mins ago

        Just missing Isak and/or Jackson so probably not worth WCing now. Downgrade one of Pool defenders when Konate becomes available.

    vova
      14 Years
      31 mins ago

      Semenyo owners... what's the plan? Leaning towards keeping and playing Rogers ahead of him... the underlying stats are there and Palace at home next week is decent.

      RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        12 Years
        26 mins ago

        Playing Rogers and benching Semenyo this week. Gone for Amad or Enzo next week if Cunha gets his ban, if playing Lei Semenyo is out this week, he’s a trap

    KeanosMagic
      2 Years
      29 mins ago

      Who makes way to fund Cunha to Isak?

      Bruno to Amad
      Virgil to Munoz (bench Munoz this week)

      RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        12 Years
        28 mins ago

        Virgil, Bruno a keep

      CoracAld2831
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 Years
        26 mins ago

        VVD.

      Bobby Digital
        7 Years
        12 mins ago

        B to A

    Jet5605
      10 Years
      27 mins ago

      Best 4th and 5th defenders on a WC?

      A - Milenkovic & Andersen
      B - Robinson & Burgess
      C - Other suggestion...

      Hendo - Fab
      Gabriel - Timber - Munoz - 4th - 5th
      Salah - Saka - Palmer - Amad - Enzo
      Isak - Wood - Jackson

      Jet5605
        10 Years
        26 mins ago

        8.9m budget

      RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        12 Years
        26 mins ago

        B

      Deer-in-headlights
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 Years
        19 mins ago

        Two great choices but B just edges it.

      Bobby Digital
        7 Years
        12 mins ago

        A

    Malkmus
      13 Years
      23 mins ago

      A'noon all. Newcastle's fixtures get very nice gw21-24. Is it worth downgrading Gabriel in order to do Pedro to Isak? I would cap him at least once in that run.

      Ta

      Tonyawesome69
        6 Years
        22 mins ago

        Downgrade someone else to fund Isak move

    el polako
      7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Already have Isak and Jackson, don’t want JP.

      Is Hojlund a good shout?

      Bobby Digital
        7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Yeah, lots of potential.

    JÆKS ⭐
      10 Years
      20 mins ago

      Wolves letting us wait a long time to decide their gameplan on Cunha.

      Surely you'd appeal it to have him ready for Leicester, rather than United, if they plan to stay up?

      CONNERS
        6 Years
        11 mins ago

        On what grounds though?

        I believe they can extend his ban if it appears they're appealing without good cause/reason.

    Bobby Digital
      7 Years
      14 mins ago

      So what do we think? Will Cunha play vs Leicester?

      Tonyawesome69
        6 Years
        10 mins ago

        Yes based on how long it takes to process FA charge response and officially issuing suspension from other cases regardless of appeal.

        Bobby Digital
          7 Years
          6 mins ago

          Cheers Tony

          nico05
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Good to know, I was wondering the same

      el polako
        7 Years
        just now

        If Wolves could afford same solicitors which Man City are using the Cunha will retire from football somewhere in Qatar before FA punishes him.

    RICICLE
      2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Hi chaps! A good old GTG here? Anything you’d change?

      Raya
      Gabriel - Lewis - TAA
      Enzo - Saka - Salah - Palmer
      J.Pedro - Jackson - Isak
      ___________________________
      Fabianski: Rogers: Huijsen: Konsa

      0FT, 0.1 ITB

      Thinking Rogers > Amad for exact funds but can wait a week hopefully.

      Cheers gents.

      AIRMILES
        13 Years
        just now

        Good week to play Amad over Pedro, but appreciate you don't want the 4 point hit. I would downgrade TAA at some point. I held onto him for a long time, but it's just not good value this season.

    Brosstan
      10 Years
      2 mins ago

      The fair punishment for Cunha owners would be for his ban to go live after the deadline. You dodged a red card that you should have received last gw.

      socinicos
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 Years
        just now

        my guess is he burnt you last week

