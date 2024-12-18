Gameweek 17 will see the next rounds of our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup take place.

We’ll bring you the latest draws and results in this article. Both of these cup competitions are independent of the ones that you can see on the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) website.

Not only that, there are £600 worth of prizes on offer across the two tournaments, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.

FFS OPEN CUP

Notlob Legin isn’t the competition’s highest-ranked manager anymore, after losing 67-63 to VNFPL.

Instead, it’s Toon H (ranked 14,050th) who’ll be round five’s top dog, using their better placing to scrape past G-Whizz in a 50-50 draw. A similar situation helped Jinkys Oars overcome Admiral Benson.

The Gameweek’s top points total belonged to the bamb, racking up 90 of them thanks to hauls from Alexander Isak, Lewis Hall and captain Son Heung-min.

We still have former FPL winner Westfield Irons – aka 2009/10 champion Jon Reeson – knocking about, though his 41-33 success over BC1 was the lowest of all victors. As a result, Luggy10 is up next for Jon.

Another lucky winner was ambergamer, emerging from a 45-44 encounter against Shuddahaddum. Especially when you consider that Skonto Rigga‘s 69 points weren’t enough to go through.

All fourth-round results can be viewed here

With the full fifth-round draw available here

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Meanwhile, RadGrlDad lost 58-56 to shakeyjake with Hall’s 15 points stuck as his first substitute.

Also unlucky was Green_Libero, whose 69 points came up against joint top-scorer FC Jammer. It was almost twice the tally of stamfordbridge‘s 35 yet the latter won his encounter – only three of the 64 participants scored lower.

The other manager to reach 79 points was Dunas_Dog, ranked 11,647th overall. However, he’s not quite the highest-ranked in round four, as that honour belongs to Werkself (8,976th) now that Genly Ai (4,861st) suffered a 64-59 elimination to GaribaldiT.

There were mixed fortunes for former cup winners Mohd Rodzi (won 52-38 v Wolverine) and Chaballer (lost 69-51 v Baines on Toast). The 2020/21 champion will now face Dunas_Dog.

At the same time, lowest-ranked RedLightning – down at 3,659,440th – aims to pull off another underdog victory. This time against FP El Wonky (394,849th).

All third-round results can be viewed here

With the full fourth-round draw available here

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other, while the winner is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions follow this proposed Gameweek schedule, though it could be subject to change.

​Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 14

Round 3 – Gameweek 15

Round 4 – Gameweek 16

Round 5 – Gameweek 17

Round 6 – Gameweek 18

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 19

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 20

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 21

​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 15

Round 3 – Gameweek 16

Round 4 – Gameweek 17

Round 5 – Gameweek 18

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 19

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 20

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 21

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

The overall prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher



