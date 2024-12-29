FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 18

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 18.

We report on the latest news about the FFS Cups, Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues and many community mini-leagues, as well as the latest update to the FFS Live Hall of Fame.

Gameweek 19 will be the last opportunity to play your First Wildcard if you have not already done so.

A new Wildcard will be available in Gameweek 20, which is when my January to May League (league code rwy735) will start scoring. Over 700 teams have already entered.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Sultan Osman leads for a fourth week in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code n6lb8d) and has risen to seventh overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Ben Atherton leads for a second week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and has risen to 52nd overall.

This league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, and the league code is visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

LIVE HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame has been updated again today (Saturday 28th December) and is now based on results up to the end of Gameweek 18, but (unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame) it can only be viewed by Premium Members.

49,605 managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in it.

The new top ten (with their FFS Career Hall of Fame positions in brackets) is as follows:

1st (3rd) Tom Dollimore (Overall Rank 2,416th).

(Overall Rank 2,416th). 2nd (2nd) Ben Crellin (OR 39k).

(OR 39k). 3rd (77th) Abinav C (OR 227th).

(OR 227th). 4th (14th) Paul Marshman (OR 20k).

(OR 20k). 5th (33rd) @ elevenify.com (OR 4,316th).

(OR 4,316th). 6th (5th) Fábio Borges (OR 144k).

(OR 144k). 7th (6th) Michael Giovanni (OR 179k).

(OR 179k). 8th (8th) Rob Mayes (OR 151k).

(OR 151k). 9th (40th) Simon MacNair (OR 20k).

(OR 20k). 10th (-) Łukasz Woźniak (OR 17k).

(OR 17k). 14th (1st) Mark Hurst (OR 1.1m).

The biggest change since the Gameweek 17 update is that FFS Career Hall of Fame number one Mark Hurst has crashed out of the Live top ten, dropping from 9th to 14th.

Other changes to the top ten are that Paul Marshman (Back on the Horse) has overtaken @ elevenify.com, that Simon MacNair and Łukasz Woźniak have both moved up a place, and that all ten are now ranked in the overall top 200k.

FFS CUPS

Gameweek 18 was round 6 of the FFS Open Cup. Luggy10 (Mike Smith, 16,858th) is the highest-ranked manager through to the Quarter-Final following his 77-62 win against im1974.

It was also round 5 of the FFS Members Cup. The highest-ranked manager through to the Quarter-Final is Barnsley fc (Neerav Parekh, 67,366th) following his 69-55 win against former winner Mohd Rodzi and Werkself‘s 74-75 loss to Yanti2. Neerav came 1,776th in 2012/13 and 307th in 2017/18.

These cups are old-school competitions run by Fantasy Football Scout, and should not be confused with the League cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 18 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code 69toy6) was 56 after hits, with 62 teams to be removed and 462 going through to Gameweek 19. The LMS leaderboard shows the current live safety score, leaders and teams in danger of being eliminated. New entrants must have passed all the previous safety scores after hits.

Vivek Maha was the highest scorer of the Gameweek after playing his Bench Boost.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Simon MacNair leads for a third successive week and fourth time this season in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues following his 65-63 win against nearest rival Liam McAllister. He is ninth in the newly-updated FFS Live Hall of Fame.

Andy Whiteley (League 6, Division 16) and Adam Harriott (League 9, Division 38) are the joint highest scorers with 51 points out of a possible 54. Andy is now up to 28th in the world.

MODS & CONS

Pras United leads for a second week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league. He is 17th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Haythem IlBanney has regained the lead in the FFScout Family mini-league, having previously led after Gameweeks 9 to 11 and 15 to 16.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Nigel Bolton (Notlob Legin) has regained the lead in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code wsmh56), having previously led after Gameweeks 10 to 13, and has risen to 170th overall. He also leads the Hall of Shame Tourney.

This league is only for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Rasmus Kraglund Bagge leads for a second week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code etcj6p). He is now 559th overall and 25th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

This league is only for teams with two or more previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris Costa leads for a tenth week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (league code xv5ui7) and is now 250th overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

John Stables leads for an 11th successive week and 12th time this season in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code 7eqmvk). He is now 1,290th overall and 435th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Alex Merchant leads for a seventh week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code wzpv0i). He has risen to 8,794th overall and is 44th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2021/22 FPL Champion Jamie Pigott is the new leader of Simon March’s FPL Champions League. 2009/10 FPL Champion Jon Reeson is level with him on points but has made more transfers.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Abinav C leads for a seventh successive week and tenth time this season in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code t5x9cf), and has risen to 227th overall. He is 77th in the FFS Career Hall of Fame and third in the FFS Live Hall of Fame.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the FFS Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Chris Bacon leads for a sixth week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (league code whhxb3).

This league is only for teams whose FPL record goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Leonard Leong leads for an eighth week in my Opening Day League and is now 392nd overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

John Henson is the new leader of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (league code z88dz6) and has risen to 933rd overall. He has had two top 9k finishes and is 928th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Charles Richter (Werkself) leads for the second week in a row and fifth time this season in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league and is now 3,636th overall. He is 430th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame. The Scout community team (Scout PFT) had a sixth successive green arrow and have risen to 148th in the league.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Nigel Bolton (Notlob Legin) leads for a second week in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (league code 7rjngs).

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league FOR WHICH YOU ARE ELIGIBLE, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.