Rate My Team January 14

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

64 Comments
Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on team selection, transfers, captaincy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section if there’s time.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. Mufc202020
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    On triple Arsenal defence.

    Semenyo + Timber to Castagne + Eze for free?

    A) yes
    B) no

  2. RMT SURGERY WITH TOM
    avfc82
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    23 mins ago

  3. klopptimusprime
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Start Pedro or Rogers

    1. Lav
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Pedro, thats a coin toss though

  4. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    On WC. Which 2?

    A. Castagne
    B. Mazaroui
    C. Neco Williams

    Pickford Stolarczyk
    Konate Munoz Hall XX XX

    1. Lav
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      AC

      No love for Milenkovic for Forest defender?

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Neco is Forest

        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Probably due to budget

  5. Lav
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Start 2:

    A. Robinson (WHU A)
    B. Virgil (NFO A)

    1. Raul (WHU A)
    2. Sarr (LEI A)

    1. Hits-Taken
        2 mins ago

        A2

      • ViperStripes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        B2

    2. Tmel
      • 14 Years
      19 mins ago

      Start 1:

      a) Timber (TOT) - already have Raya playing
      b) Robertson (nfo)
      c) Mitchell (lei)

      1. Hits-Taken
          2 mins ago

          B

        • Lav
          • 8 Years
          just now

          C

      2. FootballRookie
        • 2 Years
        19 mins ago

        Thoughts....

        Maddison > Gordon
        Guehi > Hall

        Yay or nay?

        1. Hits-Taken
            2 mins ago

            Yay

          • G Banger
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            For free? Yay yay

          • Lav
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Go on

        2. G Banger
          • 6 Years
          18 mins ago

          0.2ITB and 1FT. Anything worth doing with the below:

          Fabianski
          Gabriel TAA Hall
          Salah Palmer Mbuemo Rogers Sarr
          Isak Jackson

          Henderson* Wood O'Shea Van Hecke

          a) Mbuemo => Gordon
          b) Sarr => Amad
          c) Save FT

          1. Lav
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            Is Fabianski nailed under Potter?

            I would get Gordon in, Jackson is an issue though

          2. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
            • 13 Years
            just now

            A looks good, Sarr has decent fixtures maybe worth keeping for a bit longer

        3. DagheMunegu
          • 4 Years
          17 mins ago

          A Sell Jota to Amad/Sarr/Eze
          B Semenyo to Amad
          C Roll and play Semenyo

          Pickford
          TAA Gabriel Hall
          Salah Palmer Jota Gordon
          Isak Pedro Jackson

          Fab Semenyo Lewis Greaves

          1. Lav
            • 8 Years
            just now

            A

        4. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
          • 13 Years
          15 mins ago

          Hi all, two questions:

          1. Is the Isak injury reason enough to change (c) to Mo or Palmer?

          2. Defence is Gab, TAA, Hall, Mazraoui. Bench Maz?

          1. Jonesfromthere
            • 12 Years
            10 mins ago

            I've changed to Mo - don't think it's worth the risk.

          2. Eightball
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            1) Yes, it's def put doubt in my head
            2) It's close between Maz and Gab I reckon. I don't think Arsenal keep a clean sheet but Gab always a goal threat. United probably more likely to keep a clean sheet but they have been so inconsistent so could get battered haha. I reckon I would probably play Gab but I reckon it's close.

          3. Gommy
            • 14 Years
            just now

            1) I'm sticking with Isak on the basis he will be either fit to start or not fit at all.
            2) Close but probably Maz, yes.

        5. FootballRookie
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          Who to bench so I can play Hall?

          A) Robinson - WHU A
          B) Van Dijk - NFO A
          C) Saliba - TOT H

          1. Manani
            • 13 Years
            6 mins ago

            i am currently benching Robinson for Hall

          2. Eightball
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            Think I would bench C.

          3. Sun God Nika
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            b

            1. Sun God Nika
              • 4 Years
              just now

              or c actually
              tough

        6. Manani
          • 13 Years
          13 mins ago

          would you change any for the bench?

          Sels
          TAA Gabriel Hall
          Gordon Salah Palmer Sarr
          Gakpo Havertz Isak
          (Vald Rogers Robinson Benderak)

        7. sujanmohinani
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          Hi Tom,

          Currently have 2 FT and £0.6m in the bank. Should I find a way to get Isak in or hold the FTs to next week? Also is Palmer a must hold given Chelsea's current form? I'm looking to play the differentials and not opposed to moving him out

          Raya
          TAA Gabriel Colwill
          Palmer Salah Sarr Fernandes
          Strand Larsen Gakpo Wood

          Bench: Flekken, Robinson, Greaves, Rogers

          1. Jonesfromthere
            • 12 Years
            just now

            would get isak

        8. Eightball
          • 4 Years
          12 mins ago

          Raya (Fab)
          TAA Gabriel Munoz (Robinson, Greaves)
          Palmer Salah Bruno Gordon (Enzo)
          J.Pedro Isak Wood

          Start one:

          A) Enzo
          B) Robinson
          C) J.Pedro

          1. Jonesfromthere
            • 12 Years
            just now

            C with A first sub

        9. Bobby_Baggio
          • 13 Years
          9 mins ago

          Morning all. 5 FT and 0.4m ITB. Pedro out?

          Raya
          TAA - Robinson - Gvardiol
          Palmer - Rogers - Bruno - Salah
          Isak - Wissa - Pedro

          (Turner) - Semenyo - Hall - Cowill

          1. Jonesfromthere
            • 12 Years
            2 mins ago

            semenyo to gordon, gvardiol to a budget def

            1. Bobby_Baggio
              • 13 Years
              1 min ago

              Ok and start Hall?

              1. Jonesfromthere
                • 12 Years
                just now

                definitely, over gvardiol for me but some might say robinson.

          2. Eightball
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Who would you do Pedro to? you could go Semenyo to Sarr?

            Think I would start Hall over Robinson.

        10. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          What to do here? 2 FTs, 3.1 ITB

          Raya
          Hall, Robinson, Munoz
          Salah, Palmer, Gordon, Foden
          Isak (c), Mateta, Wood
          Fabianski, Colwill, Winks, O'Shea

        11. Catastrophe
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          Is Jesus out the priority? Already have Isak and Wood. Was hoping to finally downgrade Saliba/Raya this week...

        12. tbos83
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Gtg?

          Pickford
          Hall Timber Robinson
          Salah Palmer Mbeumo Amad(c) Gordon
          Isak Wood

          Flekken Watkins Colwill Greaves

        13. Steve Stiffler
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Hi all, pick two to bench out of:
          A) Sarr
          B) Wissa
          C) Mbeumo
          D) Aina
          E) Robinson

          And who starts in GK:
          1) Fabianski
          2) Sels

          Currently on: BD2

          Thanks

        14. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Best replacement for B Johnson our of these 3?

          a. Bruno

          b. Amad

          c. Savinho

          Cheers

