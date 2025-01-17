Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Everton assets are on our differentials radar in Gameweek 22.

At the time of writing, these three players all have an ownership of 5.0% or less in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

MORGAN GIBBS-WHITE

FPL ownership: 4.2%

4.2% Price: £6.4m

£6.4m GW22-26 fixtures: SOU | bou | BHA | ful | new

Playing host to a Southampton side that have conceded the joint-highest number of goals (11) over the last four rounds of fixtures, Morgan Gibbs-White (£6.4m) could be worth a gamble this week.

Nottingham Forest will come into this match buoyed after taking 19 points from their last seven games, a run which has seen them win six and draw one.

Gibbs-White has been in splendid form throughout that period, with three goals, three assists and eight bonus points.

Facing off against a Southampton outfit destined for the drop, who rank bottom for the most chances conceded from the middle third under Ivan Juric, Gibbs-White looks primed to produce further attacking returns.

Teams sorted by key passes conceded (centre) in the last four Gameweeks

As well as being Nottingham Forest’s second-highest scorer this season, with four goals, Gibbs-White is also one of their most creative players.

Overall, he has created 26 chances from open play, and crucially, most of those have come in the middle third:

Morgan Gibbs-White’s chances created heatmap in 2024/25

Gibbs-White tallied an impressive 142 points in FPL last season, having produced five goals and 12 assists, and remains one of Nottingham Forest’s most potent attacking weapons.

And with further favourable fixtures to come beyond Gameweek 22 against Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion and Fulham, he surely warrants attention.

HARRY WILSON

FPL ownership: 0.9%

0.9% Price: £5.2m

£5.2m GW22-26 fixtures: lei | MUN | new | NFO | CRY

One midfielder who has been quietly producing a steady stream of points over the last four Gameweeks is Fulham’s Harry Wilson (£5.2m).

The Welshman has scored two goals and provided one assist, helping him accrue two bonus points.

He also rattled the crossbar against West Ham United on Tuesday and ranks an impressive joint-second among midfielders for shots (21) over the last six Gameweeks, only behind Mohamed Salah (£13.7m).

Midfielders sorted by goal attempts (Tot) in the last six Gameweeks

Available at just £5.2m in FPL, Wilson is certainly offering great value and looks to have a superb fixture on Saturday, with Fulham travelling to face Leicester City.

The Foxes have conceded 19 goals in their first eight matches under Ruud van Nistelrooy, the second-most of any top-flight side.

Allied to his goal threat, Wilson has also demonstrated decent assist potential in his last two matches, having created seven chances for his team-mates.

That could be especially important in Gameweek 22, given that Leicester have conceded more key passes down their left flank than any other side over the season.

Investing in Wilson does carry a bit of risk, as Marco Silva does have other options on the right wing, including Adama Traore (£4.7m).

However, averaging a goal every 150.2 minutes in 2024/25, there’s no doubting Wilson’s ability.

JAMES TARKOWSKI

FPL ownership: 1.5%

1.5% Price: £4.8m

£4.8m GW22-26 fixtures: TOT | bha | LEI + LIV | cry | MUN

James Tarkowski’s (£4.8m) stock is back in the ascent ahead of Double Gameweek 24.

Although Everton’s next few fixtures are tough on paper, Tottenham Hotspur have scored just four goals in their last four games after another flat display in the north London derby.

Ange Postecoglou’s troops have also created just eight big chances during that run, fewer than any other side except Brighton (six), who Tarkowski faces in Gameweek 23, Southampton (six), Everton (five) and Ipswich Town (five).

David Moyes may have suffered defeat on his return as Everton manager on Tuesday, but defensively, they limited opponents Aston Villa to just six shots in the box and 1.2 expected goals (xG).

And in Jordan Pickford (£5.0m), Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite (£4.8m), Moyes at least has an established and solid backline from which to build.

In fact, since the start of October, Everton have kept seven clean sheets in 14 matches.

As for Tarkowski, he’s registered an eye-catching 113 clearances and 29 blocks this season, with his 64% aerial duel success rate the fourth-highest among FPL defenders.

Tarkowski also boasts a significant set-piece threat – only five players in his position have racked up more headed attempts (nine) from dead-ball situations in 2024/25.

So with the potential to produce points at both ends of the pitch, Tarkowski could represent the ideal punt for the coming period.



