349
349 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FCSB
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Who to captain:

    1. Palmer (WOL)
    2. Isak (BOU)
    3. Salah (bre)
    4. Wood (SOU)

    Open Controls
    1. dansully3
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      I'm on 1.

      Open Controls
    2. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      7 mins ago

      Palmer an injury doubt. I’ve gone 2

      Open Controls
    3. Men in green tights
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      3 and 4 as vc

      Open Controls
    4. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Looking at the captaincy poll results, in order:

      i) Isak (BOU). Isak imperious form but Bournemouth 4CS in last 8 matches.

      ii) Salah (bre). Away match against a leaky defence for the top fpl points scorer.

      iii) Palmer* (WOL). Home match against poor defence, flagged however.

      iv) Wood (SOU). Home match against the worst team, who've had two fewer days recovery.

      Salah/Wood

      Open Controls
    5. NJ MetroStars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      salah. went against him last week and profited. no chance im rolling the dice twice

      Open Controls
  2. RamboRN
    • 13 Years
    29 mins ago

    Allison
    Robinson gabriel lewis
    Salah rogers palmer gordon
    Jackson isak wood

    Subs fabianski, enzo, greaves, timber
    2.1m itb 2ft

    A. Enzo to amad
    B. Enzo and jackson to raul and foden
    C. Roll again
    D. Something else?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I don't think you necessarily NEED to make the Enzo transfer - but I like the Amad move in general. Always has been a much better option than Enzo for me. Flag on him may make it semi-worthwhile.

      Means you'll probably bench Rogers? Which is okay I suppose - but better cover if Palmer is out (and esecpailly if Enzo is).

      Worried about our midfield personally if both Enzo & Lavia out...

      The other move would be to sell Timber, I suppose. Trent? Not sure what your DGW plan is.

      Open Controls
  3. Jimmy Boy
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Diaz a sell this week? Yellow flagged and even if he was 100% fit starting to think he is losing his place in the starting 11...

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Not 100%. Might get a leak tomorrow, and if he's starting I'd want to play him.

      Open Controls
  4. Hurnt
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Benching headache who would you drop?

    Raya
    Taa Gvardiol Munoz Robinson
    Salah Palmer Rogers
    Isak Wood Watkins

    Vald Timber Sarr Choudary

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I'd start Sarr over Munoz. Greater chance of a return, if he plays. If he doesn't start I can't imagine why he'd be risked at all?

      Or Sarr over Rogers, for similar reasons. Munoz vs. Rogers up to you.

      Open Controls
      1. Hurnt
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Makes sense thanks

        Open Controls
  5. wilsonito
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Which one would you start out of Rogers or Watkins? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. NJ MetroStars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      watkins

      Open Controls
  6. BusbySwede
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Any thoughts on the best option here?
    2FT with 2.4 itb

    Raya, Flekken
    Gabriel, Robinson, Hall, Munoz, Konsa
    Salah, Palmer, Gordon, Sarr, ESR
    Isak, Jackson, Pedro

    I want Jackson, Pedro, ESR out of my team.. Sels and/or Nottingham def, Wood, Wissa, Mbuemo, Amad, Mateta is players i consider to buy..

    Make 1, 2 or no transfer and roll again?
    Pedro -> Wood feels like an obvious transfer though? And hard to see Soton score on Nottingham so would be nice to have Sels and/or a def, but doesnt feel like there are anyone i have to sell in my current defense? Sell Raya and get don extra cash, or upgrade Flekken?

    Open Controls
    1. NJ MetroStars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      roll, team is stocked

      Open Controls
  7. Saintjack01
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Help, I have palmer, sarr and Dibling all doubts. Do have 3ft any recommendations to bring in?

    Open Controls
    1. NJ MetroStars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      in the words of mel gibson, hooold

      Open Controls
      1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Gibson has said a lot of things.

        Open Controls
    2. justmatt
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Maybe just Sarr to Amad

      Open Controls
  8. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Narrowed it down to a few options:

    Flekken / 4.0
    Gabriel, Hall, Colwill / Davis, Faes,
    Salah, Palmer, Gordon, Sarr, Rogers
    Jackson, Isak

    Valdimarsson / Strand Larsen / Davis, Faes

    2 ft, 4.0 itb

    A. Hold
    B. Larsen to Wood, save 1 ft and get Trent next week
    C. Colwill/Davis to Neco, save 1 ft and get Trent next week
    D. Colwill to TAA, save 1 ft
    E. Larsen to Wood, Colwill/Davis to Neco

    Open Controls
    1. NJ MetroStars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  9. Feed tha Sheep
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    Which two to two BENCH? (Currently A and B)

    A. Rogers (ars)
    B. Martinelli (VILLA)
    C. Pedro (utd)
    D. Robinson (leic)

    Open Controls
    1. NJ MetroStars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      similar situation for me. I say A and C

      Open Controls
  10. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    like everyone else, all about the benching headaches this week. 100% rolling and currently on this...... would you guys adjust anything if this was your team?

    raya

    trent, gvardiol, robinson, munoz

    salah(c), palmer(v), gordon, martinelli

    isak, wood

    (fab, pedro, enzo, van den berg)

    Open Controls
  11. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    bench 1:
    a. Konate
    b. Lewis
    c. Ndiaye

    Open Controls
    1. NJ MetroStars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      b

      Open Controls
    2. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  12. SomeoneKnows
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Enzo to...

    A) Rogers
    B) Amad

    * Will be used as my 2nd bench spot this GW with both Palmer and Cunha flagged in my team

    ** I really fancy Rogers' upcoming 3 gws after this one (WHU, wol, IPS)

    Open Controls
    1. NJ MetroStars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      rogers. after this week its golden. probably doing it myself next week

      Open Controls
  13. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Palmer with a yellow flag...

    A) Cancel BB plan
    B) Stick to the BB plan

    Open Controls
    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      B, he’ll be fine.

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  14. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Pickford in for GW24 a good look? Would be Raya out.

    Open Controls
    1. NJ MetroStars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
    2. Ohh1454
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Looking at same myself

      Open Controls
    3. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Also looking at doing this.

      Open Controls
  15. The Mighty Whites
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    1FT, 0.0 ITB, thoughts?

    Raya - Valdimarsson
    TAA - Gabriel - Colwill - N. Williams - Bednarek
    Salah - Palmer - B. Fernandes - Rogers - Enzo
    Isak - Mateta - Wood

    Would you make any transfers with the news about Palmer / Enzo / Colwill?

    Open Controls
  16. Ohh1454
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Thoughts on Watkins to Gakpo ?

    Open Controls
  17. Flynny
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    2.2mitb and 2ft.....Best to save transfer again here? Thanks

    Fab (pickford)
    Taa gabriel castagne (mykoleko greaves)
    Salah palmer gordon semenyo (enzo)
    Isak Jackson pedro

    Open Controls
  18. ididnt
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Any changes? Or roll FT. Start Castagne over Gabriel?

    Sanchez
    Gabriel, Munoz, Hall
    Salah, Amad, Palmer, Mbuemo
    Watkins, Wood, Isak

    (Fab, Rogers, Castagne, Greaves)

    Open Controls
  19. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    VC Isak or Salah?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.