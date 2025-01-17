34
  1. RMT SURGERY WITH TOM
    avfc82
    • 15 Years
    24 mins ago

  2. Boyhowdy
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Tom, I hope you are well.

    Hold Jackson or move "late" to Wood. Also considering Bruno to Gordon. 1 FT. Smartest to prob roll for a couple weeks and have some banked for the double. Thoughts? Sitting 420K but trending worse.

    Raya
    Trent Hall Gabriel (Castagne Greaves)
    Salah Palmer Bruno Eze Rogers
    Isak Jackson (Pedro)

    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Giving Jackson one final game against a poor Wolves myself.

  3. Royal5
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    Wouldn’t mind Palmer being out this week. Everyone owns him, and I have a benching headache between Mbuemo and Jackson.

    1. Gizzachance
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      My bench is Roger’s v ars!
      Also have Sarr, so bench is kerkez v new!

    2. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      yeah same with Isak

      its an 8 man game right now which isnt great

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Lots of captain options thougg

        1. Royal5
          • 13 Years
          just now

          I was about to cap Isak anyway, guess most will now. His form is crazy.

  4. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Isak the king of Eritrea saving my GW.

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Amad Diallo the kind of Ivory Coast saving mine

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        just now

        king*

  5. Steavn8k
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Any chance of a Wood rest this week?

    1. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      unlikley

    2. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      just now

      My wood never rests

  6. Deulofail
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Keane dropping tonight. Owned him since GW4 regrettably and just gonna have to absorb the -0.1. Ban price changes!

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I like them price changes, makes early transfers interesting

  7. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Fellas, you reckon Wissa has any chance to get some attacking returns vs Liverpool?
    Looking to play him ahead of Martinelli

    1. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Yeah
      Can score against anyone to be fair

