FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 21

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 21, when Alexander Isak (£9.4m), Cole Palmer (£11.4m), Mohamed Salah (£13.7m) and Erling Haaland (£14.8m) were each captained by over a million managers but were upstaged by Amad Diallo’s (£5.6m) late hat-trick.

We report on the latest news about the FFS Cup Finals, Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues and many community mini-leagues, as well as the latest update to the FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Matthew Robinson is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code n6lb8d) and has risen to 18th overall. He came 4,063rd in 2019/20 and is 63rd in our newly-updated FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Josh Ellis has regained the lead in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league, having previously led after Gameweeks 13-15, and has risen to 54th overall.

This league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, and the league code is visible in the ‘Scout Leagues’ widget on the FFS home page when signed in.

LIVE HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated on Friday and is now based on results up to the end of Gameweek 21, but (unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame) it can only be viewed by Premium Members.

49,663 managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in it.

The new top twelve (with their FFS Career Hall of Fame positions in brackets) is as follows:

1st (3rd) Tom Dollimore (Overall Rank 11k).

(Overall Rank 11k). 2nd (2nd) Ben Crellin (OR 21k).

(OR 21k). 3rd (77th) Abinav C (OR 86th).

(OR 86th). 4th (33rd) @ elevenify.com (OR 5,643rd).

(OR 5,643rd). 5th (5th) Fábio Borges (OR 134k).

(OR 134k). 6th (14th) Paul Marshman (OR 50k).

(OR 50k). 7th (-) Łukasz Woźniak (OR 9,748th).

(OR 9,748th). 8th (8th) Rob Mayes (OR 121k).

(OR 121k). 9th (30th) Jovan Popović (OR 36k).

(OR 36k). 10th (179th) Luke Williams (OR 2,203rd).

(OR 2,203rd). 11th (6th) Michael Giovanni (OR 310k).

(OR 310k). 12th (40th) Simon MacNair (OR 39k).

Since the Gameweek 20 update, Fábio Borges has overtaken Paul Marshman, Simon MacNair has dropped two places, and Luke Williams is a new entry to the top ten.

Luke is only in his fifth season but he has finished in the top 25k every time, coming 302nd in 2021/22.

FFS CUPS

Gameweek 21 saw the Final of the FFS Open Cup, and the winner was sandgrounder (Stephen Monk, 289th in 2010/11) who followed his Triple Captain chip in Gameweek 20 with a Bench Boost in Gameweek 21 to beat Hibbo (Sean Jackson, four top 7k finishes and 625th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame) by 72 points to 51. Third prize went to Jinkys Oars (Charlie Gallagher, 6,543rd in 2013/14) who had played his First Wildcard in Gameweek 19 and defeated Chaballer (four top 10k finishes, two of them in the top thousand, and 187th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame) 96-69 in the third-place play-off.

It was also the Final of the FFS Members Cup, and the winner of this one was Gazza2000 (Patrick Geloof, three top 5k finishes, two of them in the top thousand, and 471st in our FFS Live Hall of Fame) who prevented sandgrounder from completing the double by defeating him 74-72. Third prize went to Barnsley fc (Neerav Parekh, 307th in 2017/18 and two more finishes in the top 3k) who beat GaribaldiT (Tony Wilkins) 71-70 in the third-place play-off after the latter had taken a 4-point hit.

These cups are old-school competitions run by Fantasy Football Scout, and should not be confused with the League cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page. Finalists and third-place play-off winners will receive Amazon vouchers as prizes, with full details to come in a stand-alone article on Monday.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 21 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code 85lwue) was 60 after hits, with 51 teams to be removed and 375 going through to Gameweek 22. The LMS leaderboard shows the current live safety score, leaders and teams in danger of being eliminated.

Entry will remain open till the deadline for Gameweek 24 at the end of January when it will close for the season, but new entrants must have passed all the previous safety scores after hits.

Debarchan Maiti was the highest scorer of the Gameweek thanks to double-digit hauls from captain Alexander Isak, Amad Diallo, Phil Foden and Cole Palmer. He is 5,220th overall.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Liam McAllister leads for a second successive week and seventh time this season in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues. He is 71st in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

Andy Whiteley (League 6, Division 16) is the highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues with 57 points out of a possible 63 and is now 10th overall.

See Lord’s monthly roundup for a detailed report on how the rest of the Head-to-Head Leagues stood after Gameweek 20.

MODS & CONS

G Whizz leads for a second week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Haythem IlBanney has regained the lead in the FFScout Family mini-league, having previously led after Gameweeks 9-11, 15, 16 and 18, thanks to double-digit hauls from captain Alexander Isak, Amad Diallo and Cole Palmer.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Abinav C leads for a third successive week and eighth time this season in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code wsmh56) and has risen to 86th overall. He also leads the Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league.

This league is only for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Rasmus Kraglund Bagge (Salarrivederci) leads for a fifth week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code etcj6p). He is now 651st overall and 25th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

This league is only for teams with two or more previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris Costa leads for a 13th week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (league code xv5ui7) and has risen to 42nd overall, thanks to double-digit hauls from captain Cole Palmer, Amad Diallo, Alexander Isak and Phil Foden.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

John Stables leads for a 14th successive week and 15th time this season in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code 7eqmvk). He is now 7,029th overall and 603rd in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Alex Merchant leads for a 10th week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code wzpv0i). He is 56th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2021/22 FPL champion Jamie Pigott leads for a second successive week and third time this season in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Abinav C leads for a 10th successive week and 13th time this season in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code t5x9cf).

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the FFS Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Chris Bacon leads for a ninth week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (league code whhxb3).

This league is only for teams whose FPL record goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Leonard Leong leads for an 11th week in my Opening Day League and has risen to 48th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Charles Richter (Werkself) leads for a second successive week and fifth time this season in Greyhead’s Next Great and Good mini-league (league code z88dz6). He is now 820th overall and 260th in the FFS Live Hall of Fame.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

He also leads for a fifth successive week and eighth time this season in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league. The Scout community team (Scout PFT) rose a couple of places to 122nd in the league.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

And he is also the new leader of The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (league code 7rjngs). Despite leading these three mini-leagues, he has shamefully never finished in the top 10k.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Henri W is the new leader of my January to May League (code rwy735). He came 2,499th in 2014/15 and 341st in 2016/17, is 316th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame, and has risen from 44k to 4,654th in the two Gameweeks since the beginning of January.

GET INVOLVED

