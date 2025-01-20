Wondering what the rules are for yellow cards as we enter the second half of the season? And which Premier League players will be suspended in Gameweek 23?

We’ll cover everything you need to know in the article below.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

Any Premier League player still on four bookings is no longer at risk of a suspension, should they now pick up a fifth.

With five cautions no longer the danger zone, the next target players have to avoid is 10. Anyone racking up that many yellow cards before their club has contested 32 fixtures will get a two-match ban.

And your usual reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific. Suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHICH PLAYERS ARE SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 23?

Konstantinos Mavropanos (£4.3m) was sent off for two bookable offences against Crystal Palace on Saturday, so will serve a one-match ban in Gameweek 23.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£6.2m) is provisionally suspended by the Football Association after returning a positive drugs test.

THE RACE TO 10 YELLOW CARDS

So, the race to 10.

Two players are already on the cusp of a ban: Fulham’s Saka Lukic (£4.8m) and Southampton’s Flynn Downes (£4.7m).

One more yellow card and they’ll be hit with a two-match suspension.

Three other central midfielders are all on eight bookings (see above), although none of them are particularly popular FPL picks.

One caution further back we can find bench fodder Taylor Harwood-Bellis (£4.1m), eight-goal forward Liam Delap (£5.6m) and Manchester United stopper Lisandro Martinez (£4.4m).

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget (which can be found on the sidebar of the home page) over the coming weeks and months. We’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.