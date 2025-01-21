199
Champions League January 21

UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy: Scout Picks Matchday 7

199 Comments
Share

Matchday 7 of UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy kicks off on Tuesday evening and, as usual, we’ve got our Scout Picks to bring you ahead of the deadline.

Remember, these selections are for the upcoming Matchday in isolation.

Goalkeepers

UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy: Scout Picks Matchday 7 1

Atalanta may not possess the most stubborn Serie A defence this season but they’ve managed four clean sheets in six Champions League matches. They next face a poor Sturm Graz side at home, making the cheaply-priced Marco Carnesecchi (€4.5m) look like a great Tuesday pick.

If the Italian doesn’t collect a significant return, we turn to Celtic, who come up against the joint second-worst attack in the League Phase thus far, Young Boys. Between the sticks is Kasper Schmeichel (€4.4m).

Defenders

­­­FPL Gameweek 12 differentials: Neto, Timber + Odegaard 2

Not only has Liverpool’s defence been excellent domestically but the backline has racked up a clean sheet in all but one of their Champions League outings. If Arne Slot’s side picks up another when hosting Lille, it’ll benefit flying full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold (€6.0m), following a goal and an assist in his latest four league matches.

Arsenal’s home clash with GNK Dinamo could be a great opportunity for a successful shut-out. Rather than forking out on more expensive team-mates, Jurrien Timber (€4.4m) provides much cheaper coverage.

Although Leverkusen come up against Atletico Madrid, the Bundesliga champions have won their last 11 matches in all competitions. Playing play with a back-three system allows Alejandro Grimaldo (€5.7m) to reach some very advanced positions. The Spaniard bagged his side’s only goal in a recent match with Mainz, showcasing his supreme attacking threat.

It’s a similar story for Milan’s Theo Hernandez (€5.5m). He’s registered two goals and an assist in his latest three matches.

Across the city, Inter’s notoriously attacking wing-back Denzel Dumfries (€5.5m) gets his own free reign down the right. He heads into the Sparta Prague encounter with confidence from scoring at the weekend. Furthermore, prior to losing 1-0 at Leverkusen, the Serie A side had kept a clean sheet in all of their Champions League matches.

Midfielders

FPL notes: Another Salah haul, Diaz + Szoboszlai impress, solid Everton

A shoo-in for Matchday 7, Mohamed Salah (€10.1m) is also Tuesday’s standout captaincy option. Like Liverpool, the Egyptian continues to dominate both the Premier League and Champions League. He has accumulated a mammoth 40+ goal contributions this season in all competitions and Lille are next.

Meanwhile, no other side here has shipped more goals than Young Boys. Once you add the idea that Celtic are a force to be reckoned with at home, budget gem Nicolas-Gerrit Kühn (€4.8m) could become a fantastic pick.

Bayern have scored at least five times in three of their previous five matches, so it appears they’re finding their ruthlessness once more. This week they’re against Feyenoord and a poor defence which Michael Olise (€6.6m) can take advantage of. An affordable route into the attack, the Frenchman scooped up an explosive 15 points in Matchday 6.

Also having fun in front of goal are Real Madrid. In all competitions, Los Blancos have managed at least two goals in each of their previous 10 matches. Jude Bellingham (€9.0m) is contributing a lot to this.

Alongside these is Enzo Millot (€6.2m). He’s one of Stuttgart’s most influential attackers, an individual who scored and assisted in Matchday 6. The team netted five times that night and now gets to face leaky Slovan Bratislava – targeting them could be rewarding.

Forwards

UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy: Scout Picks Matchday 6 2

Already eliminated from the competition, Leipzig’s motivation is hugely questionable versus Sporting CP. The German side continues to concede, so the in-form penalty-taker Viktor Gyökeres (€7.9m) could receive plenty of opportunities.

Elsewhere, no European side has scored more goals than Barcelona this season. Buying into such an attack appears essential and its leader is Robert Lewandowski (€9.6m). As well as coming in considerably cheaper than the other premium forwards, he is in great form.

Salzburg have disappointed during the campaign, particularly by conceding 18 times. That’s an average of three per match, meaning Real Madrid could run riot. One of two deadly strikers set to return is Kylian Mbappe (€10.9m). Choosing between him and team-mate Vinicius Junior (€11.2m) could prove challenging but, given his recent form, their summer signing arguably has the edge.

UCL MATCHDAY 7 SCOUT PICKS

UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy: Scout Picks Matchday 7

199 Comments Post a Comment
  1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Save FT this GW?

    2FT
    0.8 itb

    Raya
    Hall, TAA, Munoz
    Salah(c), Gordon, Rogers, Bruno, Palmer
    Isak(vc), Wood

    Valdi, Cunha, Faes, Johnson

    Open Controls
    1. Orion
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Yeah, save for now…

      Open Controls
  2. Botman and Robben
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    1FT. 1.1ITB

    Roll FT or do Gabriel -> Hall?

    Sels
    VVD Gabriel Robinson
    Salah Palmer Gordon Amad
    Gakpo Isak Wood

    Matthews Aina Winks Faes

    Open Controls
    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Wolves struggling to score, I'd keep but if they concede this week he has to go

      Open Controls
    2. Orion
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I think you should give Gabby one last chance against Wolves

      Open Controls
  3. Orion
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Allison
    TAA Munoz Robinson
    Salah Gordon Palmer Rogers
    Wissa Watkins Isak

    Vald Amad Myko Lewis
    1FT, 2.4 itb

    GTG ?

    Open Controls
    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      sorted

      Open Controls
  4. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    What move would you make

    A Roll 4th transfer
    B Jackson to Mateta and play ahead of Sarr or Wood
    C Jackson to Wissa and play ahead of Sarr or Wood

    Alisson
    Trent Gabriel Munõz
    Salah (c) Palmer Gordon Sarr Rogers
    Isak Wood

    Fabianski Jackson Castagne Mykolenko

    Open Controls
    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Roll
      Definitely play Wood
      Jackson needs to go at some point

      Open Controls
    2. Gommy
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      C) without doubt

      Wood with a tougher fixture and overachieving in terms of chances afforded.

      Open Controls
    3. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Jackson to Mateta and over Sarr sounds obvious

      Open Controls
    4. Black Knights
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      I did B last night. Will move Sarr on soon.

      Open Controls
  5. sankalparora07
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Raya + Robinson + Bruno to Pickford + TAA + Mbeumo for free?

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      44 mins ago

      The incoming players are fine but if I owned Robinson I would keep him for the rest of the season. Sell someone else

      Open Controls
      1. Bagheri Arce
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        24 mins ago

        Agreed, also as a non Robinson owner

        Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        As a Robinson owner I am not sure about him. He has only 4 decent fixtures left: 26, 27, 34 and 36. He can and will get something in other fixtures, but with TAA and Gabriel as perma starters and Muñoz and Kerkez fighting for 3rd starter slot, he can be sold imo.

        Open Controls
        1. sankalparora07
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Agreed..... that's my thinking as well

          Open Controls
  6. AnfieldLad
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Verbruggen
    TAA Gabriel Hall
    Salah Palmer Bruno Mbeumo Rogers
    Isak Wood
    (Fabianski, JP Robinson Burgess)

    4FT 0.4ITB

    Any transfer recommendations? Roll again into 5FT?

    Open Controls
  7. Moxon
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Start Robinson (MUN) or Kerkez (NFO)?

    Open Controls
    1. Bagheri Arce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      Robinson

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      R

      Open Controls
  8. el polako
    • 7 Years
    1 hour ago

    Have to say that offside goal from Jackson after pass from Palmer(c) was the final kick in the balls.
    And I was already on the ground.

    So happy to see him gone from my team, never again.
    Jackson is now officially in the same bracket as Werner and Darwin Nunez.

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      50 mins ago

      Jackson was already in that bracket before you bought him. You bought him because of fixtures and cause others were

      Open Controls
      1. Jonesfromthere
        • 12 Years
        48 mins ago

        His returns and data were decent.

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 9 Years
          46 mins ago

          Data isn’t that important when a player can’t finish. Was the same with Nunez last season

          Open Controls
          1. Jonesfromthere
            • 12 Years
            6 mins ago

            his returns were good earlier in the season

            Open Controls
            1. Funkyav
              • 15 Years
              3 mins ago

              yeah he was a good pick at the time imo, we cant control the outcomes

              Open Controls
      2. el polako
        • 7 Years
        46 mins ago

        Got him after Brentford, and yes with decent run of fixtures ahead at the time.
        His stats and goals up until then didn’t suggest he’ll deliver big fat 0 in the run he had.

        Open Controls
    2. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      48 mins ago

      Agreed haven't owned Wood for this run all because of him.

      Open Controls
    3. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      Bit of a mute point as far as FPL goes but in terms of what he brings to Chelsea, I wouldn't put him in Darwin and Werners bracket as they are fringe players for a reason. Look at Jackson's contribution to Palmer's goal vs Bournemouth. He misses big chances sure but so does every striker in the league. Haaland's finishing lately despite still scoring some goals has been abysmal for example. His 1 on 1 with Walton that he missed was a DCL level finish.

      Open Controls
      1. Funkyav
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        yeah its a very harsh comparison. Anyone that understands football can see what Jackson is doing has been important for the team, he isnt the best finisher but he is an all round good centre fwd, he is also young and improving

        Open Controls
  9. FDMS All Starz
    • 9 Years
    1 hour ago

    5FTs, 1.3ITB. Castagne to Konate this week? & Henderson to Pickford next week? Leaves me thin on the bank. Or I could downgrade Gabriel instead.

    Thoughts?

    Henderson
    Gabriel TAA Milenkovic Mykolenko Castagne
    Salah Palmer Bruno Sarr Rogers
    Isak Mateta Wood

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Sell Gabriel

      This should allow Sarr upgrade to Mbeumo next week if you wanted

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Get 3rd Liv player. Alisson or Konate? Is Castagne worth keeping? (I haven't followed him tbh.)

      Open Controls
  10. dshv
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    Raya Gabriel Jackson OUT
    Sels Trent Gakpo IN

    Open Controls
  11. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    49 mins ago

    Initial plan is Jackson Timber to Gakpo TAA for free. What would you do with Bruno?
    I'm eyeing Gordon in for a one week - potential haul against Southampton, could be Trossard with good next 4 games, there's also Mbeumo but honestly not sure they will do good away to Palace.

    Pickford/Fab
    Gab/Timber/Munoz/Hall/Greaves
    Salah/Palmer/Bruno/Sarr/Rogers
    Isak/Jackson/Wood

    Open Controls
  12. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    48 mins ago

    ok so i have saved up my transfers, which players shall we get for the DGW?

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      42 mins ago

      If you've saved up your transfers, might as well go for Zinedine Zidane.

      Open Controls
    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      41 mins ago

      If not, might give Gakpo/ Diaz a chance.

      Open Controls
      1. OneDennisBergkamp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        39 mins ago

        not sure now Nunez is back on the scene

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          19 mins ago

          Just 2 goals. Will be subbed in perhaps slightly earlier, slightly bigger threat to Diaz than to Gakpo imo.

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            I think it'll depend on game state as to which one of Diaz or Gakpo will be subbed off for Nunez. Diaz can switch to LW and Gakpo off

            Open Controls
  13. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    48 mins ago

    Might take a few weeks punt on Gakpo. YOLO.

    Open Controls
  14. Bavarian
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    Sorry but what is the Assistant Manager chip? when and why to use it?

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/01/01/fpl-mystery-chip-revealed-what-is-it-when-can-it-be-played

      Open Controls
      1. Bavarian
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thank you

        Open Controls
  15. Maddamotha
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Which one fellas!? Both

    A) Gabriel > TAA
    B) Solanke > Gakpo (will watch CL game first)
    C) Hodl, and find another way to get TAA next week.

    Open Controls
  16. Darwizzzy
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Gakpo is such a trap

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      I am trapped by Diaz. They are very similar traps imo.

      Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      16 mins ago

      Like Diaz he is essential one week, not so much the next

      Open Controls
    3. THAT'S LIFE
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Just get 3 Pool for the next 2 and whatever happens happens. Nunez has shown what can be done from the bench and Jota looks out for this period

      Open Controls
    4. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      does feel like he might be

      diaz has also been a trap

      so is it best to go double defence even when you cant see a clean in those 2 double gw fixtures?

      Open Controls
  17. dansmith1985
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    Gab to Mykolenko
    Raul to Gakpo
    For a hit,worth it?

    Open Controls
  18. THAT'S LIFE
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Rogers is going to give benching headaches for 3 weeks methinks

    Open Controls
    1. kennethrhcp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      he does that alot

      Open Controls
  19. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Assistant manager chip - I can't have 3 x Pool players and Slot can I?

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Limit remains the same at 3, so 2 players plus the manager

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      No, refer to the article link above from PML in response to Bavarian for more details on AM chip

      Open Controls
    3. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Gotcha, thanks folks

      Open Controls
  20. Bleh
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Roll FT? 2.8 ITB.

    Pickford
    TAA, Robinson, Hall
    Salah, Palmer, Diaz, Gordon, Rogers
    Isak, Wood

    (Fabianski, Gabriel, Pedro, Faes)

    Open Controls
    1. kennethrhcp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      yep roll

      Open Controls
  21. kennethrhcp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    Anyone looking at Cunha out options?

    A: Keep
    B: Wood
    C: DCL (DGW fever)

    Open Controls
  22. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Please, friends:

    Flekken / 4.0
    Gabriel, Hall, Colwill / Davis, Faes,
    Salah, Palmer, Gordon, Sarr, Rogers
    Jackson, Isak, Wood

    Valdimarsson / Rogers / Davis, Faes

    2 ft, 2.5 itb

    A. Colwill to TAA, Jackson to Gakpo (and have him as my 3rd Liverpool spot, even with rotation risk)
    B. Colwill to TAA, Jackson to Mateta
    C. Colwill to TAA, Jackson to Wissa — then Alisson or VVD for third Liverpool spot next week

    Open Controls
    1. kennethrhcp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      A or C
      C somehow feels riskier to me

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Many thanks, mate.

        Open Controls
  23. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    I would be concerned with Trossard/Martinellis mins with Nwaneri back in training.

    Favoured on the RW due to being left footed and can cut inside.

    https://x.com/SamJDean/status/1881698055923356073?t=hwoOivLR-cVYRs_aLoCecw&s=19

    Open Controls

