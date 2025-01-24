We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 23 ahead of Saturday’s 13:30 GMT deadline.

The Scout Picks are partly chosen from the Scout Squad submissions made by Neale, Tom, Marc and Sam.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 23 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m) gets the nod in goal partly due to the opposition (Everton) but, of course, also on his own merit.

The Brighton and Hove Albion shot-stopper is in decent form leading up to this clash, with two clean sheets in the last six Gameweeks.

Only Nottingham Forest have conceded fewer goals than Fabian Hurzeler’s side during that run.

Against an Everton side that has failed to score in five of their last six away trips, albeit under Sean Dyche, Verbruggen’s inclusion makes a lot of sense.

DEFENDERS