51
  1. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    27 mins ago

    Rogers in the scout picks and he's chilling on my bench :O

    I can't justify playing him over Amad or Wood given the goal involvements of both of the other two.

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      I am playing Rogers over Wood

    2. Mino Raiola
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      I think u are right

    3. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      I would play Rogers over both.

  2. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Anyone know how many set piece goals / chances Wolves have conceded since Pereira's appointment? Any significant change?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Shots conceded from set pieces seems to have improved a little
      GWs 1-16 = 80 (3rd)
      GWs 17-22 = 21 (6th/7th)

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      2/19 came from the last game against Chelsea

      https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cq6g7819lz5o

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Cheers

  3. dudek
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    Bench one:
    A-Mbeumo (cry)
    B-Rogers (WHU)
    C-Wood (bou)

    1. Bobkat
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      I’ve got all 3 and am benching Rogers at the moment

    2. Mino Raiola
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      I think A is the safe pick, though there is bigger potential for a haul from Mbuemo than Rogers who maximum delivers one g/a

    3. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

  4. Bleh
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Final decision. Play one:

    A. Robinson - MUN (H)
    B. Gabriel - WOL (A)

    1. gomez123
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      I’m in the same position…thinking B?

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      I'm playing Gab

    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      B for sure. I like Robinson's chance of attacking return, but A's is better

      1. gomez123
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        Who would you play out of A) Hall & B) Robinson to go along side TAA & Gabriel then? Thanks

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          I think I will have the same issue when I make my transfers - got to be A - Soton much less likely to score than Man U

        2. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Hall all day

    4. Mino Raiola
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

  5. Captain Mal
      22 mins ago

      Is it just me or has Pickford lost his appeal without Dyche? Mykolenko or DCL I get it. You play them in 24 and 29, bench them in the meantime and then WC. But it's not the same for a GK.

    • Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Taking the hit for Trent, how would you fund it?

      a. Jackson & Robinson to DCL* & Trent
      b. Jackson & Gabriel to Wissa & Trent

      *could be others, but basically a fodder pick to be benched this week - going DCL on basis he is benched buy maybe will play the double and be out again in coming weeks

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        B for me. I'm fine going without Gabriel for a bit given fixtures & injuries (although I am trying to figure out the potential set piece damage above). Wissa over DCL is a massive upgrade for not much more £

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks, yeah I agree with B being a better look up top - especially as opens up downgrading Gordon to an 8th attacker after Soton if it looks like a Newcastle blank in 29 - its just going without any Arsenal seems off

      2. Bobkat
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        B for me. I did Jackson and Gabriel to Gakpo and Trent for -4

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Yeah that'd be the ideal, but lost too much money on Jackson to afford that.

    • mrpink32
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Lewis to Trent and play Trent instead of Robinson (-4). Y or N?

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        I feel Trent is worth a hit

      2. Mino Raiola
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Could pay off, especially considering next gw

    • Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      1FT 1.1ITB

      Worth doing Gabriel -> Hall?

      Sels
      VVD Gabriel Robinson
      Salah Palmer Gordon Amad
      Gakpo Isak Wood

      Matthews Aina Winks Faes

      1. Mino Raiola
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        No

      2. xuwei
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Gabriel is a keeper if you ask me. Faes on the other hand may be the worst player in the PL. 🙂

        1. Botman and Robben
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          haha

    • Mino Raiola
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Trent or gakpo in for free?

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Taa

    • Garfield1001
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Bench one:

      Sarr (BRE)
      Rogers (WHU)
      Wood (bou)
      Pedro (EVE)

      Thanks

      1. Mino Raiola
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Pedro

      2. Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        Sarr

    • The Desi Messi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Right bench and order?

      Sels
      TAA Gabriel Hall
      Salah Palmer Mbuemo Sarr
      Isak Wood Gakpo

      Gk, Rogers, Munoz, Mykolenko

      1. xuwei
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Whenever I bench Rogers he goes off. I'm also wondering if I should play Sarr ahead of him but at the moment leaning Rogers.

      2. Mino Raiola
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        I would play Rogers over sarr

    • Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Latest team thoughts:

      Benching headache and I don't need to make a decision on 3rd Liverpool (Alisson/Konate/Gakpo) or 1-2 Everton players (Pickford/Mykolenko/DCL) so looking to roll this GW.

      Currently TC24, rolling leaves the AM24 open if Spurs v Fulham move from 29 to 25.

      Benching headache between Pedro, Rogers and Wood. Leaning towards benching Wood due to away fixture, lower goals projection for both team and individual from SpreadEx odds and lower EV from Review MD

      TC/AM24 and no FH29 (still have WC/FH/BB)
      2FT 0.1ITB
      Raya
      Gabriel TAA Munoz
      Salah Palmer Bruno Mbeumo Rogers
      Isak Pedro
      (Paulsen Wood Robinson Greaves)

      1. Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Good plan, teams looks good as well

    • xuwei
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Bruno to Kulu? Feels a little like a waste of a transfer but Bruno looked shattered at the end of his Europa game and away to Fulham ain't easy. Not that Kulu's schedule is much less congested.

    • yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      7 mins ago

      Anyone going Gakpo?

      1. xuwei
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Went there last week. Annoyed it hasn't already paid off.

      2. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Not really, just the 300,000 people who have transferred him in so far

    • NejiHyuuga01
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      I was hoping to catch Konate price rise before deadline as I have exact money for RAN to Konate but now I have to make a hit as his price goes up tonight.

      Would you:

      A)RAN to Konate for (-4)
      B)Raya to Alisson for free next week

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        B

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        just now

        This is confusing, why can't you make the move before the price rise tonight for free as it looks like you have exact funds

    • -GK22-
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Start Saliba (flagged) or Aina/Robinson

    • AzzaroMax99
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Am I g2g? Have few doubts about bench..like bench Sarr or start him? Start both Sels and Milenkovic or bench the latter?

      Sels
      Taa Hall Munoz
      SalahC Palmer Savinho Gordon
      Isak Wood Gakpo

      Pickford Sarr Milenkovic Castagne

    • Bobby_Baggio
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Evening all. 5FT and 0.2m ITB. Looking to do Raya + Pedro > Pickford + Gakpo. In order to do that i'll need to get Bruno out but who for 7.1m and below?

      Raya
      TAA - Robinson - Hall
      Palmer - Rogers - Bruno - Salah - Gordon
      Isak - Pedro

      (Turner) - Wissa - Castagne - Colwill

      A) Amad
      B) Savinho
      C) Kluivert
      D) Eze

    • JÆKS ⭐
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Thoughts here with 2FT and 0,4 itb

      Pickford Fabianski
      TAA Gabriel Robinson Timber Bednarek
      Salah Palmer Gordon Rogers Martinelli
      Isak Wissa Pedro

      Thinking Pedro, Martinelli, Timber to Gakpo, Amad, Hall for a -4.

      Martinelli, Timber to Mbeumo, Munoz for free another one

