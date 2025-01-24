144
144 Comments Post a Comment
  1. NejiHyuuga01
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    I was hoping to catch Konate price rise before deadline as I have exact money for RAN to Konate but now I have to make a hit as his price goes up tonight.

    Would you:

    A)RAN to Konate for (-4)
    B)Raya to Alisson for free next week

    Open Controls
  2. Big W
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Bench 1
    A) Mbuemo vs CPA
    B) Elanga vs BOU
    C) Rogers v WHU

    Open Controls
    1. NejiHyuuga01
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  3. janlu0
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Really need some help please. I think it's time to sell Haaland (or maybe Palmer?). What is the best use of my 3 FTs for the next few GWs?

    Sels
    Martinez Hall Milenkovic
    Salah Palmer Amad Gordon
    Raul Isak Haaland

    Fabianski Enzo H-Bellis Burgess

    0.1 in bank and 3 FTs.

    Open Controls
  4. NejiHyuuga01
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Priority is to get TAA in. I would sell Haaland for Gakpo/Mateta to enable Martinez to TAA.

    3rd FT could be Raul upgrade to maybe Wood

    Open Controls
    1. NejiHyuuga01
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      fail reply to JANLU0 ^

      Open Controls
  5. Netters2018
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Gtg? Team selection right?

    Hendo
    TAA Robinson Konate
    Salah Palmer Bruno Gordon Rogers
    Mateta Isak

    Bench - J Pedro, Cucu , RAN

    Open Controls
  6. Goodbye Clean Sheet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    A) Keep Diaz and bring inn TAA (will get salah, diaz and taa)
    or
    B) Jackson and Diaz to Gakpo and Mbeumo for free this gw (will get salah, gakpo and taa)

    Open Controls
  7. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bench 1
    A) Sarr (BRE)
    B) Wissa (cry)
    C) Amad (ful)
    d) Bruno (ful)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.