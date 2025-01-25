Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 23 clash between Aston Villa and West Ham.
The match at Villa Park kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 26 January.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
ASTON VILLA
WEST HAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|8th
|Aston Villa
|22
|36
|-1
|LDWWD
|14th
|West Ham
|22
|26
|-16
|WLLWL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):