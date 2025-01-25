Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 23 clash between Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.
The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 25 January.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
BOURNEMOUTH
NOTT’M FOREST
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Nott’m Forest
|22
|44
|+11
|WWWDW
|7th
|Bournemouth
|22
|37
|+10
|DDWDW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):