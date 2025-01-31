148
  1. boc610
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    anyone with 3 pool players now in panic mode.

    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      Arne Slot

      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        just now

        To answer the question. No, should be two tight games and Pool always concede.

    2. how now brown cow
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      No

    3. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      No panic needed.

    4. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Nah! Life's too short for that

    5. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Gakpo basically needs 1 goal + some bonus in those dgw games to balance the points for 3x pool owners vs ones with Slot AM

    6. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      No panic here

    7. Crispo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Nope

      Was going to play the AM on Moyes anyway. Tbh a bit less keen to play it now rather than more keen.
      If Arsenal knock Newcastle out not being able to FH to get all those DGW players would really be a bummer

  2. Skogen89
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Pickford
    Mykolenko, taa, Aina
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Gordon
    Isak, gakpo, wood
    Moses

    Bench: Fabianski, Rogers, Robinson, greaves

    A) gtg
    B) play Rogers and bench wood

    1. MARVELLUS
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Greaves before Robinson

  3. MARVELLUS
    • 15 Years
    18 mins ago

    Who to bring in long term?
    A) Trent Areola
    B) Virgil Pickford??

  4. Yes Ndidi
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Who can tell me, or where would I find out which teams definitely play in 29 please?
    The plan as it stands is TC24, AM25 if Villa get the double, then dead end into WC30. There is also a scenario, albeit slim, that FH25 becomes an option I suppose, which is why I'm not sold on locking in AM quite yet.

    Thank you

    1. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      EVE-WHU
      IPS-NFO
      MCI-BHA
      SOU-WOL
      BOU-BRE
      LEI-MUN

      Plus 2 of below
      AVL-LIV or FUL-TOT
      ARS-CHE or NEW-CRY

      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Brilliant. Thank you

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Nice out of the box thinking

  5. estheblessed
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    Would you take a -4 to get Moyes in? I have no FT and £0.2m ITB...

    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      I wouldn't do it for free

    2. SallySlayer
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      My unerstanding is that first manager chose for AM doesn't cost a FT.

      1. estheblessed
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        But I don't have the funds to get him in unless I sell ...

        Open Controls
      2. Goodbye Clean Sheet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        But with 0.2itb you need to take a hit to bring in funds for first manager.

  6. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Final try:

    Best move for the team below?

    A: Gakpo -> Ndiaye
    B: Gakpo, Colwill -> Ndiaye, Myko + Slot
    C: Gakpo, Colwill, Raya -> Ndiaye, Myko, Pickford + Slot
    D: Gakpo, Sarr, Timber -> Ndiaye, Mbeumo, Myko + Slot
    E: Gakpo, Sarr, Kerkez, Fabianski -> Ndiaye, Mbeumo, Myko, Pickford + Slot
    F: Colwill, Fabianski -> Mykolenko, Pickford + Moyes

    5 FT, 1,1 million in bank

    My team:

    Raya (Fabianski)
    TAA-Munoz-Timber (Kerkez, Colwill)
    Salah-Palmer-Sarr-Rogers (Semenyo)
    Isak-Gakpo-Wood

    1. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Option A is also with Slot

    2. jonnybhoy
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      C

  7. Josh_J
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    Is Sepp Van Den Berg nailed on at Brentford?
    I see Ethan Pinnick could be returning from injury soon, could this affect he’s spot?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Nailed.

  8. OptimusBlack
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    Who can get more pts this GW ??
    I have FT and thinking to use it
    A- FAB > Pickford
    B- Wood > Wissa
    C- Save FT Play Sles & Wood

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Any help here ?

  9. Vasshin
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Seems like AM chip is so popular this week

    I have Konate Salah and Gapko

    Can someone please explain me how much point I might gain if I have to take out Konate to bring Slot as I think pool might win bou 2-3 and everton 0-1

    Thanks

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Assume no attacking returns or bonus for Konate, he gets 1 + 6 for those results.

      Slot gets 2x6 for wins, 4x1 for goals plus 2 points for CS so 18 points - you're up 11. Plus you have a player in Konate's place.

  10. aapoman
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Start Joao Pedro or Kluivert?

    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Come on

    2. MARVELLUS
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      K

    3. FPL Equilibrium
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Pedro

  11. Show Me Bobs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    Worth taking in Beto or Ndaiye for the double GW?

    Open Controls
    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Who would you be selling for those free-scoring Everton assets?

  12. hariv
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    Alisson Sanchez
    TAA Digne Robinson Gabriel Estupinan
    Salah Palmer Gordon Rogers Iwobi
    Isak Pedro Jimenez
    4FT 0.9ITB

    Estupinan --> Mykolenko
    Jimenez --> Wissa

    Next GW: Gordon --> Mbeumo

    Opininon or suggestions!

  13. Goodbye Clean Sheet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Did early transfer to bring in TAA. Noe i got 0ft and 0itb.
    (Got 3 LIV players) plan was to TC Salah.

    Worth taking -4 to do
    A) Gakpo to Ndiaye for AM slot (Frees up funds)
    B) Wood to Ndiaye to afford AM Moyes
    C) No hit. Just TC Salah dgw24?
    D) TC dgw25?

  14. FPL Equilibrium
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    I’m unsure what to do. I brought in Gakpo earlier this week. I still got 1 FT and will be moving Gordon on next week. Which option is best?

    A) Gakpo / Rogers / Moyes

    B) Cunha or Raul / Gordon / Slot

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Still A

  15. SallySlayer
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    How much of an influence does your rank have on using AM chip?

    I'm top 10k overall and worried about sinking a good season without Slot this week. Currently on 3 Liverpool and considering Moyes this week moving to someone else next week. 0.8 ITB, 1 FT.

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Swings and roundabouts - if you play it now, you'll probably rise but then others will catch up when it becomes popular to play it for those who saved it.

  16. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Start Wood and Rogers ahead of Kluivert?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Equilibrium
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yes

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I am

  17. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    gw24?

    a tc salah
    b am slot/moyes
    c no chip

    I'm on C at the moment. have 3 pool and pickford. cheers

    1. Norco
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Why not TC Salah?

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        just now

        waiting for gw25...still uncertain though but fixtures look way better in 25

    2. FPL Equilibrium
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

  18. Norco
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    GTG?

    AM: Slot
    Pickford (4.0)
    TAA Gab Hall
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Rogers
    Wood Mateta Isak

    Subs: Sarr Robinson Greaves

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      just now

      v nice

  19. abaalan
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Those using AM on Slot. Assume you will use a transfer to move for GW 26 (Man City away)???

    1. Norco
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Will worry about it when GW26 comes

    2. shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Juric v Brighton!

    3. Johnjo
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      If City drop to 6th by then I might even switch to Pep.

    4. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      just now

      McKenna vs spurs maybe. But we need Spurs to move up a place in the table, or Ipswich drop a place.

  20. chelseabrad
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Wood > Ndiaye to get Slot AM?

    2ft 0.2itb

    Martinez 3.9
    TAA Gabriel Timber Kerkez Konsa
    Salah Palmer Gordon Elanga 4.3
    Isak Wood J.Pedro

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Makes sense. You need someone to cover Gakpo.

  21. jonnybhoy
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    So, I have 3x Liverpool, 2x Everton, 0 free transfers and 1.1m in the bank.

    Pickford
    TAA Robinson Mykolenko
    Palmer Salah Gordon Mbuemo
    Mateta Gakpo Isak

    Fab Enzo Mazaroui VDB

    A) TAA to someone and AM Slot (-4pts)
    B) Gakpo to Wissa/Ndiaye then AM Slot (-4pts)
    C) AM Moyes then switch to Slot next week
    D) Roll and TC Salah

  22. Netters2018
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Maybe silly questiom but when i click on assman chip it says pending?? How do i actually pick manager?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Transfer page

  23. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Feels like moyes get 10 points?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Probably. But can hope for more. It might go terribly wrong and he gets 0 lol.

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Reckon good chance of 1-0 win v Leicester then who knows v liv? Maybe a 1-1

    2. Salarrivederci
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      From a 2-0 win against Leicester then!

      Open Controls
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        I just no Leicester are going to win lol.

        Open Controls
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          know*

        2. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Think everton under moyes win

      2. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeh or 1-0 win and score a goal v Liverpool

  24. Jimjam
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    8 mins ago

    Trying not to make panic moves, and on the face of it, it would be mad to transfer out 3x LIV.

    However, I have funds for the following -4:
    - Sanchez --> Pickford (Sanchez could be dropped this week).
    - Gakpo --> Wissa (was planning Wissa next GW anyway).
    - AM Slot (no chance of manager being rotated over 5 games in 3 GW, unlike Gakpo).

  25. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Okay, is there a better option than Pickford to replace Raya with longer term than for just the DGW or just go with Pickford and be done with it?

  26. Dosh
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Thinking to play the AM with Moyes this week, then transfer to another doubler manager next week, whoever has the best one. Have 3 liverpool players and 1FT. Thoughts?

  27. OptimusBlack
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Sles (FAB)
    Gvardiol VVD Gabriel ( VDB Castagne)
    Salah © Palmer Amad Rogers ( Ouattara)
    Wood Isak Watkins
    Slot as AM
    still Have 1 FT
    A- Save FT
    B- Wood > Wissa
    C- FAB > Pickford and bench Sles

  28. Bad Kompany
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Has anyone laid out the potential future dgws? I remember there used to be a chart with the percentage chance for each team and when they would likely be rescheduled

    Struggling to decide on whether to use AM or not on Moyes. I'm not sure if there will be a better option in the future but having the extra 2 matches likely be against Liverpool (villa potentially next gw) lowers the appeal

