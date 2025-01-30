288
  1. FPL Scoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    3FT, £2.0m ITB

    A) Gabriel to TAA
    B) Wood to Gakpo
    C) Faes to Konate
    D) Verbruggen to Pickford
    E) Mateta Faes to Ndiaye TAA
    F) other

    Verbruggen (Valdi)
    Gabriel Robinson Hall (Huijsen Faes)
    Salah Diaz Palmer Rogers Mbeumo
    Isak Mateta (Wood)
    + Moyes

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      1. FPL Scoop
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Scary! But doesn’t feel like the dumbest idea…?

  2. The Mighty Whites
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    Start Gabriel or Colwill?

    1. the thinking one
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Gab

  3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    Pickford
    TAA Hall Mykolenko
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Gordon
    Isak Gakpo Wood

    Henderson Eze Munoz Robinson

    A) GTG
    B) Munoz over Hall
    C) Eze over Wood
    D) B + C

  4. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    Urgh still torn on this one..

    A) Eze, Gordon to Mbuemo, Kluivert for -4 tonight?
    B) Roll and do for free next week but will miss out on price rises?

    1. xuwei
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Do you really need the funds? When in doubt don’t take hits.

    2. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      A. It gives you an extra FT. Get on the Mbeumo train Nice and early. Worth it imo

      1. Wolfman180
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        I am tempted, and I can see myself pulling the trigger at like 1:29am to catch the price rise haha

      2. xuwei
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        How does it give an extra free transfer? That’s interesting logic.

  5. Tshelby
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    Is Gakpo essential?

    1. bobicek92
        9 mins ago

        Not at all

      • Odikostar
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        I honestly think so. Could outscore Salah over the next two gameweeks

      • FPL Scoop
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Sure hope not

      • TLF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        I own but no I don't think he's essential, could do well obviously but if you need any confirmation bias not to go there, his away data is no where near as good as his home. Needless to say both games in 24 are away.

        1. Tshelby
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I could do Pedro, Kulu and RAN to Gapko, Kluivert and 4.3 defender but it might not be worth doing that all for Gapko surely if you know my 5th defender is Faes..

      • RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        In this double I’d say yes

        1. Tshelby
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah that's what I'm afraid of

    2. MGMT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      30 mins ago

      Planning to use bench boost... Any under 7.3M mid worth a -4 hit ??

    3. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      What are people hoping for with Salah TC?

      For me:
      0-9 Failure
      10-13 Ok I guess
      14-16 Good
      17-20 Very good
      21+ Victory

      1. bobicek92
          22 mins ago

          I hope he will score more points than Mane few years ago

          1. Odikostar
            • 10 Years
            just now

            I had him as TC, so I sure hope so too buddy

        • JJO
          • 12 Years
          15 mins ago

          Dont have him as TC so hoping for 10-13 🙂

        • Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          If you had the TC on Haaland v Ipswich (I didn't) then I'd see anything less than 17 as a huge win

        • F4L
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          14-16

        • xuwei
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          I can’t help but wonder if he’s in a mini slump by his standards and his opponents are in good form. I’ll be surprised if he scores much more than 13.

          1. xuwei
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            Well not surprised- but it feels less likely to me.

      2. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        26 mins ago

        Bring Mbeumo in for Palmer or Gordon?

        1. TLF
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Gordon

          1. bso
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Ta mate

      3. FPL Scoop
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        Playing Wood(BHA), Mateta(mun) or Rogers(wol) is becoming this weekend’s tough choice…

        1. Odikostar
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Arent you gonna play two of them..?

          1. FPL Scoop
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Apologies, yes! Meant to say benching one of…

        2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Play two of them and bench one of your defenders

          1. FPL Scoop
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Am indeed! Question should have been which two

      4. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        21 mins ago

        Start Aina or Gabriel?

        1. JJO
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Probably Aina
          Im starting Sels and Gabriel so Im not of that help

      5. BeaversWithAttitude
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        Nice 'eye of the needle' goal by newbie Ajay. Welcome to Tottenham, kiddo!

        1. BeaversWithAttitude
          • 6 Years
          just now

          And youngsters Scarlett and Moore – well done!

      6. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        Which is likely to be the biggest blank gw?

      7. LeytonOrient
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Just saw Raya is flagged, any info bar Neto playing in Europe?

        Was planning to bring in Gakpo & TAA. But this may change my mind to Allison.

