185
185 Comments Post a Comment
  1. marcus2704
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Optimal three Liverpool picks for the double Salah (C), TAA and Gakpo?

    Open Controls
    1. Debauchy
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Would say that or Salah, TAA/Gakpo and Slot, depending on your team and chip strategy.

      Open Controls
  2. Botman and Robben
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    GTG? Plan is to FH in BGW 29, then BB in DGW 33.

    Sels
    VVD Mykolenko Aina
    Salah(TC) Palmer Gordon Mbuemo
    Gakpo Isak Wood

    Matthews Robinson Winks Faes

    Open Controls
    1. Cesc Pistols
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      When are you planning to use the Assistant Manager chip?

      Open Controls
      1. Botman and Robben
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        DGW 36 till end of season.

        Open Controls
  3. Pumpkinhead
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Which one would you prefer?

    A) Henderson to Pickford
    B) Joao to Ndiaye

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Prinzhorn
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    5. Jonesy20221
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  4. FPL Scoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    AM active on Moyes. 3FT, 2.0m ITB.

    Currently exact money for Faes Wood to TAA Ndiaye (therefore benching Mateta and Gabriel) but feel inclined to wait until midweek matches are done…

    Verbruggen (Valdi)
    Gabriel Hall Robinson (Huijsen Faes)
    Salah Diaz Palmer Rogers Mbeumo
    Isak Mateta (Wood)

    Open Controls
    1. LosBlancos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Only thing keeping me off AM Moyes is Emery gw31-33

      Open Controls
  5. Prinzhorn
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Small earthquake when Vardy scores the first goal after two minutes and Everton (double) cs gets whiped out

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      3 hours ago

      Damage limitation with Vardy in my team 🙂

      Open Controls
  6. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Need to BENCH 2 of the following:
    1 from:
    Hall
    Gabriel

    1 from:
    Amad
    Rogers
    Martinelli

    Currently on Gabby and Marty- right call?

    Open Controls
    1. The Tonberry
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Hall and Marty

      Open Controls
    2. Cesc Pistols
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Good choices.

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Yeah I reckon I’d do Gabriel & Martinelli as well

      Open Controls
    4. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Gabriel & Rogers imo.

      Open Controls
    5. Yank Revolution
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      Gab and Marti

      Open Controls
  7. Cesc Pistols
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    I don't like Liverpool's fixtures, but since I still have all my chips, does that mean I basically have to TC this DGW?

    I obviously know I can use it on a single fixture, but, if I wanted to make the most of the 3 DGWs we might have, I'd need to use one chip on each of them. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      AM24-26 is an option to consider over TC24

      Open Controls
    2. The Big Fella
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      I am debating AM on Bournemouth this week. I have three Liverpool, so Slot is not an option, and Everton will always be shite irrespective of who is in charge

      Open Controls
      1. LosBlancos
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Look at h2h at Goodison, they were shite last year too and won 2:0 🙂

        Open Controls
  8. The Tonberry
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Worth doing Gordon to Mbeumo this week (using FT) or wait and do this next week instead? Feel like Spurs are just a prime fixture for attackers.

    Tripled up on Newcastle and already have Wissa

    Open Controls
    1. Cesc Pistols
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      This game against Spurs could be a goal fest.

      With Boomo on penalties, I'm getting him this week instead of an Everton DGW cover.

      Open Controls
    2. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Yeah I'd make the move, im buying Mbeumo this week and probably Wissa too if I can resist the DGW temptation for Ndiaye.

      Open Controls
  9. Joyce1998
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    How's she looking?
    0Ft, 0.1 itb

    Sels
    Trent, Gabriel, Hall
    Salah, Palmer, Kluivert, Mbeumo
    Gakpo, Wood, Isak

    Flekken, Rogers, Robinson, Bednarek

    Open Controls
  10. EL tridente
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Who to keep?
    A) Hall
    B) Robinson

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Hall is more likely to blank in 29 and tougher fixtures

      Open Controls
    2. C0YS
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      One is as good as the other in terms of points and returns. Logically Hall is the better hold due to better fixtures, otherwise it's basically a coin flip. Who are you selling for anyway? I own both and have 2 defenders I'd sell before either of Hall/Robinson

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        How does Hall have the better fixtures?

        Hall/Newcastle fixtures:
        Fulham (H), Man City (A), Forest (H), Liverpool (A), West ham (A), likely blank

        Robinson/Fulham fixtures:
        Newcastle (A), Forest (H), Palace (H), Wolves (A), Brighton (A). Likely Spurs (H)

        Open Controls
        1. C0YS
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 52 mins ago

          Ha, I was thinking of replying to you as well but decided against it as it can really go either way.

          Though Robinson's next 4 are better and the possible blank is also in his favor, over the next 8 (+ the rest of the reason) Hall has better fixtures and more likely to get cleans.

          Basically depends on whom your bench defender rotates with better...and if you don't have a good bench defender, I'd argue you're selling the wrong player

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            Ultimately the OP needs to add more information to the post.

            If trying to navigating BGW29 without FH and WC 30, Robinson would be my pick

            Open Controls
  11. basilfawlty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Anything to change here?

    Pickford
    TAA Hall Greaves
    Salah Palmer Gordon Amad
    Isak Gakpo Wood

    Fabianski Rogers Timber Munoz 1.6 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. C0YS
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Looking good

      Open Controls
  12. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah and Diaz left out of PSV trip. Will remain on Merseyside ahead of Saturday’s league trip to Bournemouth.

    https://x.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1884285373624557960?t=pSru6ZfoKAjV3hT8y87VOw&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Cesc Pistols
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      SCENES if Gakpo gets injured in Holland.

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Hmmm, interesting. Szoboszlai an interesting punt for the double given how shockingly bad Gakpo is away.

      Open Controls
    3. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Rest well Díaz, Trent & Salah. Need those legs fresh for Saturday.

      Open Controls
    4. mookie
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      That's interesting indeed.

      Open Controls
  13. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    LFC squad for PSV trip: Endo, Nunez, Chiesa, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Robertson, Kone-Doherty, Mabaya, McConnell, Jaros, Kelleher, Nallo, Morrison, Danns, Norris, Quansah, Morton, Bradley, Davies, Nyoni.

    https://x.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1884285929495662976?t=aE1ui1Lg8amKk-RkvOhFLA&s=19

    Open Controls
  14. putana
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Gakpo starting tomorrow is annoying

    Open Controls
  15. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Gakpo starts tomorrow as expected

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/01/25/man-city-v-chelsea-team-news-khusanov-marmoush-debuts?hc_page=9&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_27044133

    Open Controls
  16. Colonel Shoe 肝池
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Pray for mojo

    Open Controls
  17. The Tinkerman
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Can I have three Liverpool players and Slot for this double? Or is that not possible?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Not possible

      Open Controls
    2. Colonel Shoe 肝池
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      No, slot counts a pool player

      Open Controls
  18. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Would you downgrade Gabriel to something around 5m, so that I can afford Slot as AM or just go TC Salah?

    Open Controls
  19. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    You know what happens when Salah rests before Bournemouth. TC even more confirmed 🙂 Good luck to my fellow tc’ers

    Open Controls
    1. Lucky Z
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Isak already played vs BOU recently. So did Nottingham.

      Open Controls
  20. Malkmus
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    From a quick look at the fixtures, any thoughts on these potential AM's?

    A - 31-33 - Iraola
    B - 31-33 - Slot
    C - 31-33 - Arteta
    D - 36-38 - Frank
    E - 36-38 - McKenna
    F - 36-38 - Nuno

    Ta

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Ain't nobody gonna check the fixtures for all these before replying

      Open Controls
      1. Malkmus
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Just wondered if any else had anything planned . Iraola seems a good fit with the AM chip due to form and potential to rise in league

        Open Controls
        1. Zimo
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          They're already 7th. Only wins against Pool and Arsenal will give them bonus now. That's GW24 when there's already someone else doubling and GW35 when you probably want to use BB in 36.

          Open Controls
      2. C0YS
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        True story

        Open Controls
      3. The Big Fella
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Hahaha was just thinking "I can't be arsed" when I read your comment

        Open Controls
    2. The Big Fella
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      I may play him this week

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      I intend to leave it quite late and probably hook it onto DGW36, but it's difficult too make such specific plans right now since, a) I want to go bonus-hunting & the table will obviously change, and b) I'll be heavily influenced by form

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.