  1. TorresMagic™
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Last Man Standing

    2.5 days left to enter

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/01/28/last-chance-to-enter-last-man-standing-competition for more details/scores.

    57 needed in GW23

    Code: 85lwue

    306 qualified.

    1. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Thanks again for enjoyable season unfortunately went out in GW21 with 59 against 60 - otherwise all others had between.

      Wishing you a brilliant finish to this exciting season with the additional
      roll over FT & AM chip

    2. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Almost!!! Went in GW4 with 19 points.

  2. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    Start Gabriel, Munoz or Robinson?

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Gab

      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Thanks mate

  3. Tmel
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Gordon > Mbuemo for free this week?

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Yeah

    2. After Supper Ghost Stories
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Would you do it also for -4? I'm tempted

    3. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      no

      1. After Supper Ghost Stories
        • 6 Years
        just now

        OK thanks

  4. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Bb this for a try in my mini league for the best bench boost points this season?
    Verbruggen tarkowski diaz gakpo?

    1. Casual Player
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      So to get the prize you put your best not-captain players on the bench?

    2. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      No wait for a proper DGW. You won’t win the tourney using BB this week. You will lose and then come sobbing here! We don’t want that.

    3. After Supper Ghost Stories
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Who are your other players?

  5. Royal5
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Anyone else considering Gordon > Rogers? Form and Wolves/Ipswich/Chelsea next is tasty

    1. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Not this GW - ft on DGW players

    2. Casual Player
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Form? 4 days ago FPL Virgin said he was the worst FPL asset ever!

  6. Tinslinger
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Thoughts on this chip strategy:

    Dead end into 29
    Wildcard 30 or 35 depending on team
    AM 31-33
    FH 34
    BB 36

    Reasons:
    1. More doubles to target in BB36
    2. Table bonus fixtures to target in 31-33 include:
    - 31: Man U vs Man C
    - 32: Man U vs New
    - 33: Spurs vs NFO + Spurs vs Ful*

    It’s an aggressive strategy but it has the highest ceiling.

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      What about TC?

      1. Tinslinger
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        I’ve use mine but would use it this week if I hadn’t

    2. Tinslinger
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Brentford vs Chelsea is also an option in 31

      And you could flip to go safe in 32 and 33 with Liverpool

      32: Liv vs Whu
      33: Liv vs Lei + Liv vs Astv*

      1. Bluetiger1
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        GW33 how do we know yet about these two?

        1. rainy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          50 mins ago

          Teams in EFL Cup final are our next clue
          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/01/17/when-are-the-fpl-blank-and-double-gameweeks-in-2024-25

          1. Bluetiger1
            • 2 Years
            26 mins ago

            thanks Rainy - still enjoying & learning after 12 years - only seen this forum last couple of years & amazing as starting to learn more tactics involved by fellow FPL managers & experts within the game

            1. rainy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              No worries, every year is different as well 🙂

  7. Cruyff's Eleven
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Timber, Gordon and Bruno to TAA, Mbuemo and Kluivert (-4)?

    1. After Supper Ghost Stories
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I like

    2. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      53 mins ago

      Yes

      1. xuwei
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        28 mins ago

        Don’t love hits - can’t get TAA in 2 moves?

        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I can, but then I miss out on the Mbuemo hauls in the next few weeks.

  8. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Have all chips left. Might have to use one this DGW.

    1. After Supper Ghost Stories
      • 6 Years
      48 mins ago

      Me too but I've been influenced and I'm going to follow Laterisers thinking and wait for any news re possible dgw25 before dgw24 deadline

      1. Bluetiger1
        • 2 Years
        34 mins ago

        Who has been suggested for DGW25?

        1. After Supper Ghost Stories
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Hello. The article says there may be a dgw25 with Fulham v Spurs

    2. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      35 mins ago

      I was split - some friends have gone for Triple Captain.

      I have decided to go for Assistant Manager as wanted to clear this
      one over next three Gws then can revert to tried & tested with also
      the extra saved 5FT acting as a mini wildcard

  9. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Which one do I bench ? (Draft).
    KDB, Kluivert, Bruno, Darwin.

    1. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      36 mins ago

      KDB

    2. xuwei
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Darwin

  10. Bluetiger1
    • 2 Years
    58 mins ago

    Who to bench

    a. Aina
    b. Kerkez

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      b

      1. Bluetiger1
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        thanks

    2. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Kerkez

      1. Bluetiger1
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        thanks

  11. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    Salah TC yes or no? Need to start utilizing these chips.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes

    2. After Supper Ghost Stories
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes...fomo and not knowing the future

    3. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      just now

      yes

  12. simong1
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Is Raya to Pickford a good use of a FT ahead of the double? Just have 1FT.

    I’m weary given that Saliba is now back and Arsenal have some promising upcoming fixtures with Leicester and West Ham, but the possibility of Raya blanking in GW29 represents another positive point for Pickford. Think it’s worth a transfer?

    Raya (Fabianski)
    VVD - Gabriel - Hall (Robinson, Williams)
    Salah - Palmer - Mbeumo - Rogers (Enzo)
    Wood - Gakpo - Isak

  13. Eze Really?
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    A very food article. Well done Lateriser.
    What I get from this is play it how you see it and reassess before GW29 and possible GW25.
    Bournemouth Pool Brentford Arsenal Citeh Chelsea and ManU with Pool possibly coming out by then.

  14. simong1
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Start Gabriel (MCI) or N. Williams (BHA)? Already playing Raya

  15. Tripleh123
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Benching headache, who to bench ?

    A. Wood
    B. Rogers
    C. Gordon

  16. Claudio555
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Get AA or Gakpo?

