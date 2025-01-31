We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Double Gameweek 24 ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

The Scout Picks is partly chosen from the Scout Squad submissions made by Neale, Tom, Marc and Sam.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 24 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Everton’s pair of home matches against Leicester City and Liverpool earn Jordan Pickford (£5.1m) the ‘keepers jersey.

The Toffees have chalked up eight clean sheets in 16 attempts from Gameweek 7 onwards. They’ve also conceded fewer goals than any other side in that timeframe (13).

Everton are now under new management, of course, but like Sean Dyche, David Moyes is known for his pragmatic approach.

Averaging 3.05 saves per 90 minutes over the season, Pickford should at least have save points to fall back on even if his side concede.

DEFENDERS