123
123 Comments Post a Comment
  1. EL tridente
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Pedro to Ndiaye worth a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Last orders
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Nope, where's Ndiaye after this week?

      Open Controls
  2. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Moyes or Salah(TC) ?

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Moyes imo

      Open Controls
  3. Last orders
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Aina fernandes out for Taa and Kluivert for free?
    Taking it further could then move Jimenez to Wissa for -4, benching Kluivert v liverpool.
    Hate buying a player to bench but it frees up the Taa move

    Open Controls
    1. RoyaleBlue
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Possibility of a Jiminez double next GW though…

      I know spurs have been rubbish but they are leading 1-0, seems a lot on here have Liverpool winning as an absolute guarantee.

      Open Controls
  4. Joyce1998
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    G2g?
    Playing BB

    Sels
    Trent, Gabriel, Hall
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Kluivert
    Isak, Wood, Gakpo

    Flekken, Rogers, Robinson, Bednarek

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I wouldn't use BB this week with the tricky fixtures everywhere

      Open Controls
  5. FPL Frost
    • 14 Years
    4 mins ago

    I love using my AssMan.

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Ban

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Frost
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Band of Brothers.

        Open Controls
  6. dbeck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Play JP or semenyo?

    Open Controls
  7. theshazly
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Slot
    Raya ( Fab )
    Virgil Robinson Aina ( Kerkez / VDB )
    Salah Rogers Palmer Mbuemo ( Sarr )
    Delap Isak Wood

    1 FT / 1.2 ITB

    Do :

    A ) Delap > Ndayei
    B ) Raya > Pickford
    C ) Roll and save 2 FT for the break period to transfer a player and Slot if needed ? Delap is playing Southampton (H)

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  8. jack88
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    1. pickford, myko ,slot(-4)

    or 2. alisson, robinson, moyes

    Open Controls
  9. The Final Boss
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Gakpo rise again tonight? Getting Gakpo this week to gain 0.1m and selling for Arne Slot. Once in a lifetime move 🙂

    Open Controls
  10. KeanosMagic
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Moyes, Allison, Wissa Or Slot, Sels, Wood

    Moyes to Dgw 25 manager won't be possible due to funds

    Open Controls
  11. Tsparkes10
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Stupid to use no chip this week and save TC for Salah next gw… Wolves (H) and Villa are 2 tasty fixtures

    Open Controls
  12. RICICLE
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Hey guys, just looking for some clarity here.

    Sels
    Aina - Gabriel - TAA
    Rogers - Palmer - Salah - Mbuemo
    Wissa - Isak - Gakpo
    ______________________________
    Fabianski: Kluivert: Huijsen: Lewis

    0FT, 2.0 ITB

    Planning to Play AM on Moyes and then switching to maybe Emery or Silva in 25.
    Sound enough plan?

    Cheers gents.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.