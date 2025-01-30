135
  1. OptimusBlack
    • 11 Years
    2 hours ago

    Who to play ?
    A- Amad CRY (H)
    B- Watkins WOL (A)

    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      B

    2. GREEN JUMPERS
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A. It's Wolves-Villa at Molineux

  2. Royal5
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Gordon owners holding him?

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Benching him this GW and play Amad

      1. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        same

      2. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Might do the same. Or maybe selling for Rogers. Next 2 look great.

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      For this week, Bournemouth mid in GW25

      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Yeah makes sense

  3. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Anybody gonna capt diaz or gakpo instead of salah?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Some will.

      1. Letsgo!
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Feel like going diaz

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Enjoy!

  4. OptimusBlack
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    If you still have all of ur chips would u use this GW
    A- TC
    B- AM

    1. Letsgo!
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      I am using BB

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      39 mins ago

      A

    3. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      B

    4. Shearer & Sutton
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B

  5. Vincetac84
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Who to bench:

    A) Foden (Ars)
    B) Rogers (Wol)
    C) Wood (Bri)

    1. Letsgo!
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      A or C

    2. TMERC187
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Some players are fixture proof, like Foden. Check the big names and they still score against the tougher opponents. Mbuemo against Arsenal, Wood against Pool and so on. Foden is red hot and Wood is on pens. I’d say bench Rogers out of those 3.

  6. Bruno Commando
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Start 1 defender and midfielder:

    A) Greaves
    B) Robinson
    C) Munoz

    1) Sarr
    2) Semenyo

    Sels
    TAA Gabriel _____
    (S)alah Palmer Mbeumo _____
    Isak Gakpo Wissa

    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Don’t think it will make much difference, but tricky choice.

      I think I would eliminate who I didn’t want to pick first and see what 2 players are left

  7. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    Hey DZ

    Who do you have value tied up in, that you can’t see yourself selling ?

    I have already used my second WC so took a hit on value selling a few players with value, but have made it up since.

    Can’t see me selling these any time soon

    Hall 4.3 / 5.1
    Salah 12.8 /13.7
    Isak 8.6 / 9.5

    1. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I did in Jackson, thats kinda gone now....

  8. Ian Davis
    • 15 Years
    26 mins ago

    A) Gordon > Diaz

    or

    B) Wood > Gakpo

    1. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      B more popular

  9. JT11fc
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Bench ok? Gab v Munoz im not set on

    Alisson
    Hall Munoz Cucu
    Salah Mbeumo Palmer Diaz
    Isak Jackson Wissa

    Fab Kluivert Gab Greaves

  10. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Seeing so many copycat managers switching from TC to AM and vice versa in 24 because others are doing the same.

    Why not make the decision yourself? your team! And quit being an Aper if you can.

  11. NZREDS
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Rico Lewis was picked twice as a defender - I was looking at shifting him out as one of my starting defenders (greaves / faes subs). He hasn’t been starting with Nunes at the back, am I missing something, is he looking to start? I was thinking of shifting Lewis to mykolenko with my FT as Lewis hasn’t been starting but of course I’ll be stuck with myko next week with not much to work with in way of fundings (will probably downgrade someone to fix my defense after this week - maybe TAA).

    A) Lewis -> Myko (double)
    B) Start greaves against saints with Lewis bench

