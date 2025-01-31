Let’s be honest, most Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers face an easy captaincy decision in Double Gameweek 24. Forget the armband, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£13.7m) is a significant consideration for the Triple Captain chip.

However, the contrarian managers amongst us might be tempted by a differential alternative. So, we will run the rule over alternative Liverpool assets, Everton’s unfashionable options and a cluster of ‘single Gameweek’ players.

First, we will assess the fallout of the on-site captain poll. We will then analyse the player and team statistics, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Mohamed Salah returned to his goalscoring pomp in Liverpool’s 4-1 demolition of Ipswich Town. The Egyptian played second fiddle in terms of attacking output compared to a certain Dutch teammate.

Salah’s underlying numbers were slightly underwhelming against Kieran McKenna’s visiting underdogs.

Three shots came in the box, and one key pass produced just the match’s fourth-highest expected goal involvement (xGI, 0.35).

Ahead of an away double-header against Bournemouth and Everton, our users are undeterred. Just over four-fifths of the electorate back Salah to produce his vintage best in the ‘double’.

Meanwhile, Cody Gakpo (£7.6m) stole the show against the Tractor Boys last time at Anfield.

Many in the content creation game, including this author, have given the former PSV Eindhoven forward short shrift because of concerns about his expected minutes. The former forward has well and truly exploded.

In just 67 minutes, Gakpo’s 16-point haul and non-penalty xGI tally of 1.15 were the second-highest among all players in Gameweek 23.

Gakpo is a distant second in the captain’s poll, backed by 3.62% of voters, ahead of a testing pair of away outings.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) is narrowly behind in third place with 3.45% of the vote. Allison Becker (£5.5m) and Iliman Ndiaye (£5.5m) are further back.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES