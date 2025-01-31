40
  1. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    Punt on Salah© this week, who's with me?

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      ...and will lose rank if he hauls given a million or two will TC him.

    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      With yah and will hope he blanks lol

  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    TLDR. It's Salah.

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      5 mins ago

      MacAllister will probably end up being the one we should have TC’d

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Yup.

  3. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Anything you would change transfer or bench wise? 1FT left.

    Pickford
    TAA/Gab/Hall
    Salah(TC)/Palmer/Mbeumo/Rogers
    Isak/Gakpo/Wood

    Fab/Munoz/Sarr/Greaves

    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      G2G 🙂

      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Cheers mate, good luck 😉

  4. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Play one?

    a. Elanga v BHA

    b Rogers v WOL

    Cheers

    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      B.

    2. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      B just

  5. Efan Ekoku Pops
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    Salah TC should be a separate option.

    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Right!

  6. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    16 mins ago

    This week really it's who to put the VC on, just in case of a Salah injury before the GW starts or Liverpool games being called off for some reason....
    Isak, Palmer, Wood, Wissa?

    1. Willllsonnn!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Reckon most would be going for another of their LIV assets

    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Isak

    3. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      TAA/Gakpo?

    4. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Has to be a DGWer shirley. Gakpo here.

  7. wulfrunian
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    A lot of managers getting Kluivert against Liverpool.Surely that transfer can wait one gw.Am i missing something?

    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'm waiting, playing Rogers

    2. mookie
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Maybe some are freeing up money to get Gakpo or someone else. No idea about the rest, gave up trying to figure them out long ago.

    3. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I’m waiting till next GW too

  8. The Mighty Whites
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Start Gabriel or Colwill ?

    1. Kaptenen
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Always start Gabriel

  9. Guybrush Threepwood
    • 15 Years
    10 mins ago

    Play Konsa (wol) or Burn (FUL)?

    1. Kaptenen
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Burn

  10. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    F it. TC Salah it is.

    1. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      getting to point where chips are starting to be a pain now

      i may join you

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        just now

        OD on chips lol!

  11. Kaptenen
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Sels --> Pickford for free - Yay or Nay?

    1. Men in green tights
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Sels could out score Pickford with a cs . But many are getting Pickford in , I wouldn't anyone else you could do

  12. mookie
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    The only Dango triple captainer last GW.
    https://x.com/afcbournemouth/status/1885251675558207727

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      One and only...

      https://bsky.app/profile/goalscorerc.bsky.social/post/3lgleggrr5k2e

  13. tbos83
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Is Trent's price ever going to rise? Bought him on Monday, which seems mad now.

    1. vaspv
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Will rise tomorrow (NZ time) as it's showing on price predictor

      1. tbos83
        • 4 Years
        just now

        But the predictor's been saying that all week

  14. vaspv
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Any one planning to use Assistant Manager chip in GW24-26 on Slot or Moyes for that matter?

    Is it better to use this chip now and get it over and done with or play later in a DGW?

    1. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes Moyes —-> Silva(For) —-> Arteta(whu)

      Squad is strong so I’m planning on these manoeuvres

  15. waltzingmatildas
    • 14 Years
    just now

    A) Sels to Pickford
    B) Gordon to Mbeumo

    Sels
    TAA Myko Hall
    Salah Palmer Rogers Gordon
    Isak Gakpo Wood
    (Fab Martinelli Gabriel Greaves)

