209
209 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    If already don't a transfer and now AM moyes us that -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      51 mins ago

      You don't use an FT to pick manager after using ht echip, only to change manager

      Open Controls
      1. boombaba
        • 12 Years
        50 mins ago

        As long as you got the budget

        Open Controls
      2. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        50 mins ago

        Oh ok.so I can activate AM moyes without using a transfer but then if change gw25 that will.be a transfer?

        Open Controls
        1. Odikostar
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes

          Open Controls
  2. Qaiss
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    So the first manager we choose is a free transfer?

    Open Controls
    1. Moxon
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Yes, as long as you have sufficient money itb to afford them

      Open Controls
      1. Moxon
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Apologies - I mean free as in it does not count as a transfer

        Open Controls
      2. Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        So if I have a free transfer and then buy Slot or Moyes, will I still have my free transfer available?

        Open Controls
        1. Moxon
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Yes

          Open Controls
        2. Gommy
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          yes

          Open Controls
        3. Qaiss
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Cheers guys

          Open Controls
    2. Gommy
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
    3. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Or rather, doesn’t count as a transfer *

      Open Controls
  3. DagheMunegu
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Does it cost a ft to just activate the AM ?

    Open Controls
    1. Gommy
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      no

      Open Controls
    2. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      nope

      Open Controls
  4. Gazza2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Already have three Liverpool but likely bring in Slot so need to sell Gakpo to Wissa or Trent to an Aston Villa defender for a hit...

    Open Controls
    1. Jullepuu
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      I'm leaning towards Gakpo to Wissa for a hit. Don't see Villa keeping many cleansheets

      Open Controls
      1. Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Me too

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Trent ➡ Villa defender 😆
      Have you looked at their predicted lineup? Wissa sounds way better

      Open Controls
      1. Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Yeah leaning towards Wissa, hurts as I just got Gakpo in this week though 🙂

        Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I wouldn't.

      The hit combined with the loss of DGW points from your third Liverpool player will to some extent nullify any gains from playing AM.

      Open Controls
      1. Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Could get Moyes though...

        Open Controls
    4. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Not worth it imo. Keep them and TC Salah in 25

      Open Controls
      1. Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Don't have the TC left and can't pass the AM chip with a double double

        Open Controls
        1. bruik
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          A double double that depends on Spurs knocking out Liverpool at Anfield...

          Open Controls
  5. xuwei
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    2/1 Bournemouth
    2/6 Spurs EFL Cup
    2/9 Plymouth FA
    2/12 Everton
    2/16 Wolves
    2/23 ManCity
    2/26 Newcastle

    Where would another game go - after Wolves? That’s a bonkers schedule. Salah surely can’t start 5 games in 2 weeks?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Around 20th

      Open Controls
    2. Jullepuu
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Yeah on 2/19

      Open Controls
    3. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Salah got a rest this mid week, will be rested again Plymouth. I think he'll start the rest (he's a machine)

      Open Controls
    4. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Its the same sort of schedule teams like City will be looking at minus the league cup semi because of their UCL playoffs. And if Arsenal make the final they'll have similar schedule less an FA cup tie

      Open Controls
    5. Gommy
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I think you can eliminate Plymouth - I don't see Salah featuring in that at all.

      I don't see why Salah wouldn't start any of the others though - his fitness/recovery level is up there with the best in the Footballing world.

      Not ruling out a second half sub if any of the games are sewn up by then - but starting? No problem.

      Open Controls
      1. xuwei
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour ago

        3 games in 7 days is a recipe for muscle strains/pulls for anyone. If Chieda continues to look good I bet he gets maybe a Wolves start.

        Open Controls
        1. Gommy
          • 14 Years
          3 mins ago

          I wouldn’t bet on it. Salah is more than capable of starting v Wolves, 4 days after a Merseyside derby with a week’s rest to follow.

          Open Controls
  6. Jstap94
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    1) Gordon, Mateta -> Wissa, Mbeumo (and hope Raya plays)

    2) Gordon, Mateta, Raya -> Kluivert, Watkins, Dubravka

    Open Controls
  7. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Do we know what the liv fixtures b dgw25?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      WOL + avl

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Cheers not bad

        Open Controls
  8. lilmessipran
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    So if 25 is a gtd double, seems worth it to play the AM on Moyes 24 and use a FT to a doubling manager in 25 right?

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. lilmessipran
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      think ill be doing that and use TC later in season

      Open Controls
  9. Pornchef
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    AM chip for 5 games massively beats any TC points

    If you already got 3 pool players what are guys doing

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 12 Years
      56 mins ago

      I have 3 Liverpool ..most certainly getting Moyes with the AM now and moving out for Fulham/Villa/Ange with FT next week whoever doubles in 25

      Open Controls
      1. aapoman
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        I don't get the Moyes pick... He doesn't get table bonus against Leicester, Everton don't score much and the defense ain't great either. I'd be surprised if the got more than 5 points. You still need to use a transfer if you switch to someone else so for me it is easy pick Slot this week and hope they beat Spurs in the cup which I think is very likely.

        Open Controls
        1. lilmessipran
          • 12 Years
          7 mins ago

          AM is no doubt the best pick but I have 3 Pool already.. I am thinking if I should move out Diaz for another mid just to bring in Slot or if I should go with Moyes

          Open Controls
          1. aapoman
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            I'd sell Diaz. Think he will start one and get benched in the other. Also he hasn't looked that good in previous games so for me that is a no-brainer sell

            Open Controls
    2. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      56 mins ago

      5 games not nailed yet

      Open Controls
      1. Funkyav
        • 15 Years
        55 mins ago

        it is guaranteed we just dont know if its spurs or pool in 25

        Open Controls
      2. xuwei
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        53 mins ago

        Dgw25 is certain it sounds like.

        Open Controls
    3. aapoman
      • 11 Years
      56 mins ago

      very likely using 2ft to sell Alisson and Gordon to afford Slot

      Open Controls
    4. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      54 mins ago

      But it doesnt massivly beat AM 4 games, that's the thing. Salah TC 25 could be massive I reckon

      Open Controls
      1. xuwei
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        I’m not convinced he starts both with City soon after.

        Open Controls
  10. wowo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    I didn't switch Raul to Nidaye, as wanted to wait for more news for DWG.
    Now wait to see if Ful double or Liverpool/ Aston, or even Jackson can becomes an option

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Why Jackson?

      Open Controls
      1. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        He'll get a double if Arsenal make efl final

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Oh I get it. Think Newcastle and Liverpool final for sure

          Open Controls
        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Ah yeah kind of forgot about Chelsea

          Open Controls
      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        I am puzzled too lol

        Open Controls
    2. wowo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I'm currently have one Eve and Liv slot open with 2 Ft,
      I think , should I,
      (1) Get Moyes on AM, 1 ft > Liverpool, Roll 1ft
      (2) Get Moyes on AM Roll 2 ft for switch manager and players?
      (3) Get Slot on AM, Roll 2ft for DWG25 ?

      Open Controls
    3. wowo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Walkins can also be option as well, 2 excellent fixture and DWG if double

      Open Controls
  11. Zilla
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    The news today changes everything, not really sure what to do after I was 100% set on TC.

    Having 3 liverpool players is unironically not what you want now lol.

    Open Controls
    1. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I Was set on TC but i didnt like it

      This feels like a great opportunity to use the AM chip now

      Open Controls
    2. Pornchef
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Yes it is because you maximize the points from having 3 Liverpool players in 2 double game weeks and using your AM

      4x Liverpool players points in 2 game weeks
      5x AM points in 3 game weeks

      Open Controls
      1. Zilla
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Who instead of Slot would you go for then?

        Open Controls
    3. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Ironically the TC Haaland single gw mob have won this battle (particularly if they got the IPS haul) because there is no headache to be had. There's a possibility these are Liverpool's only doubles to use on Mo but assman might be more important

      Open Controls
    4. wowo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      49 mins ago

      Simple, use it on Moyes then

      Open Controls
  12. SanderM94
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Play 2 of the 3:

    A) Foden
    B) Kluivert
    C) Mateta

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
  13. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Anyone considering AM moyes then switch to emery dgw25 to avoid losing a liv plater?

    Open Controls
    1. Muscout
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      That could be a good shout

      Open Controls
    2. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Think Bournemouth vs Wolves and Southampton will give more points than Villa agains Ipswich, Pool, and Chelsea

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        So you are thinking ireola

        Open Controls
  14. Muscout
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    If you already have 3 LIV players, AM Moyes this week and transfer to Slot next week?

    Open Controls
    1. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      57 mins ago

      You cant without selling one and you wont do that before a double surely? Moyes Emery may be an option instead

      Open Controls
  15. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Crazy stuff. Why can't we just settle with the fixtures we had yesterday and play the TC.

    Open Controls
    1. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      1 hour ago

      you can and if you have treble pool you probably have to

      Open Controls
    2. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      55 mins ago

      I think its glorious chaos. All for it, this GW looked boring with all the triple Pool and TC Mo. Everyone had their plans and now the PL have come along and said f you we're doing this. Crellin didn't even see this coming, he's very good but he can't control a thing.

      Open Controls
      1. Sun God Nika
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        yep needed this

        Open Controls
  16. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    I am thinking Moyes. Silva/Emery, then probably Irola or a banker.

    If Raya doesn't start I don't think I will do it. Only 1ft . Adraw is as good as a win., I think 🙂

    Open Controls
  17. HaffNanner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    I can do Sarr > Mbeumo for free, but it would mean benching Rogers. Worth it?

    Open Controls
  18. Black Knights
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/01/31/fpl-double-gameweek-25-confirmed

    Open Controls
  19. ChuckyPancamo
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    I'm now regretting doing Gordon to Mbeumo last night. It would have been nice to have the extra transfer and additional funds.

    Open Controls
  20. boombaba
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Can you WC and Am in one GW ?

    Open Controls
    1. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      49 mins ago

      nope

      Open Controls
  21. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    I've seen like 10 "AM Moyes" posts per page last couple of days, am I missing something?
    They still dont score, so forget about goal points, cs vs Leicester is far from guaranteed and to be honest, win also. There is no table bonus. And as for Liverpool fixture, I doubt they get any points from it. This has "having a crap dgw player just because he has a dgw" vibes all over it.

    Open Controls
    1. xuwei
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Leicester is winnable and they get a shot at bonus + they are in decent form. If they do get something from Liverpool it could be a decent haul for one week. And now it can be moved to another double game week with the same shot at bonus in one of the games. Seems pretty decent to me.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.