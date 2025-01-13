12
12 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Frost
    • 14 Years
    16 mins ago

    Think I'm set.

    Henderson
    Munoz Chalobah Konate
    Amad Bruno Gordon Mbeumo Salah
    Haaland Isak

    Sels João Pedro Williams Milenković

    0.3m ITB for Gordon to Diaz/Jota in gw25 where I expect the double to land.

    Open Controls
  2. Karan14
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Henderson
    TAA Gabriel Timber
    Salah Palmer Gordon Sarr
    Isak Pedro Wood

    (Fabianski Enzo Dunk Greaves)
    1 FT & 2.9m

    A) Timber & Enzo to Munoz & Bruno -4
    B) Enzo to Mbuemo

    Appreciate your thoughts!

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      just now

      The thing here is the moves will give you an insane benching headache, not afraid of that?

      Open Controls
  3. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Still can't decide on Jackson, thoughts?

    A) Keep for the next 2 games
    B) Move to Gakpo
    C) Move to Mateta and then get Gakpo for GW23

    Open Controls
    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Roll and reassess

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Really tempted to just get rid, can't stand him right now

        Open Controls
        1. FourLokoLeipzig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I’ve got him and I get it, but given that Gakpo is my preferred choice but has a tough fixture, I’d definitely roll - another week’s data, injuries etc is always worth rolling for if it’s a close decision

          Open Controls
  4. Buck The Trent
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    Jesus to ?

    A Gakpo (DGW soon, rotation)
    B Mateta (nailed on)

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  5. Bleh
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Start Pickford (have Watkins and Rogers) or Fabianski?

    Open Controls
  6. Catastrophe
    • 14 Years
    6 mins ago

    Good fixtures for Newcastle and Arsenal incapable of keeping a clean sheet.

    Saliba -> Hall?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.