We’re just over halfway through the 2024/25 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, so by this point, we’re all familiar with the template picks and the most selected players.

However, there are still plenty of exciting low-owned options to target, who could potentially help you make up ground in mini-leagues and fly up the overall rankings.

In this article, we asked our Fantasy Football Scout pundits to name one low-owned player who they think can make a difference for the remainder of the campaign.

DANIEL MUNOZ

Position: Defender

Defender Price: £4.7m

£4.7m Ownership: 5.2%

“Daniel Munoz is a player that was in my team and has been on my FPL radar since the end of last season. Oliver Glasner’s purple patch in Gameweeks 33-38 of 2023/24 didn’t quite transfer itself to the start of the new campaign, mainly because Crystal Palace had a fair share of injuries in defence and midfield and Michael Olise left for Bayern Munich, resulting in no team stability. Now they have improved and are on a run of one defeat in their last nine league games. They also have a great run of fixtures coming up. “Munoz and Ismaila Sarr have developed an excellent partnership, with the latter having made that front three spot on the right his own. Glasner has previously spoken about the chemistry between the pair, even citing Munoz’s attacking aptitude on multiple occasions, which you can read here and here. “Perhaps I should have waited for Palace to settle down at the start of the season, especially after so many changes and the departure of a crucial player like Olise, but things are definitely looking tasty right now. Munoz looks like one of Palace’s most potent attacking players and I am licking my lips because I know monster hauls are coming. I view Munoz, Sarr, Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta as a front four which says it all. With his underlying stats improving (he has had seven big chances in his last 10 games), I’m optimistically expecting attacking returns, clean sheets and some big hauls in the second half of the season.” – Lateriser

“Crystal Palace’s Daniel Munoz is exceptionally attacking for a defender. He’s averaged 3.28 penalty area touches per 90 this season. To get that many touches you have to be in and around the penalty area a lot, because most of the time the ball won’t come to you. And that’s exactly what you see when you watch him play – as an owner you’re constantly hoping the ball will fall his way. “According to StatsBomb, he’s first among defenders for expected goals, with 3.64 xG. He has underperformed slightly but, for his national team at least, he’s normally pretty good in front of goal. Colombia reached the final of last summer’s Copa America with Munoz scoring against Brazil and Paraguay with trademark strikes arriving in the box from the right-hand side. “Crystal Palace made a slow start to their campaign. Not only did their Colombians, Munoz and Lerma, have prominent roles in their country’s run to the final, but Mateta played in the Olympics for France. Add in losing a player of Olise’s quality, coupled with new arrivals bedding in, and it’s perhaps no surprise things didn’t quite click to start with. But the Eagles look much better now. “A glance at this site’s Fixture Ticker offers further encouragement with Oliver Glasner’s side top for the next 10 Gameweeks – and not just for the ‘overall’ ratings but top for both ‘attack’ and ‘defence’ too. He’s a player I saw in the flesh during his brief spell with Atletico Nacional in Colombia, when he impressed during a 3-1 win in the Medellin derby. And he’s someone I’ve followed closely since his Premier League debut. You never know what will happen in FPL but Munoz has double-figure haul potential.” – TopMarx

MOHAMMED KUDUS

Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Price: £6.2m

£6.2m Ownership: 2.6%

“My prediction is Mohammed Kudus. I know this one is a bit left field but for half year predictions, I figure we have some license to be creative. I do think Graham Potter is going to turn out to be a good fit at West Ham United, a team that has some talented players especially in attack. With injuries to Jarrod Bowen and Niclas Fullkrug, I expect Kudus to be involved in a lot more goals and whatever West Ham create. “We have seen in the past how well the likes of Leandro Trossard did under Potter at Brighton and Hove Albion, of course. From an FPL point of view, it isn’t a pick that I would jump on right away, but their fixture run after Arsenal in Gameweek 26 is good and I do see West Ham picks and even Potter getting some attention later on.” – Pras

EBERECHI EZE

Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Price: £6.6m

£6.6m Ownership: 8.3%

“Eberechi Eze catches the eye ahead of an enticing fixture run, which puts Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace side on top of Scout’s Season Ticker over the next six Gameweeks. Any fears around Eze’s expected minutes have been allayed by three consecutive starts, which have gathered 85 minutes or more. Back-to-back attacking returns are also a huge plus – and his solitary assist against Chelsea was scant reward for his performance. “Over the last three, only Mohamed Salah (16) tops Eze’s 14 goal attempts – an appealing statistic ahead of his favourable immediate three matches (lei/whu/BRE). Six set-piece attempts and 10 corners were also placed in the top two over that period, demonstrating Eze’s dead-ball prowess.” – Hibbo

“Eberechi Eze has started the last three games for Crystal Palace and has notched a goal and an assist over that period. Oliver Glasner’s side look a much more settled outfit now than they did at the start of the season and they need to pickup points, sitting 15th in the table. Eze has lost some set-pieces to Adam Wharton and potentially penalties to Jean-Philippe Mateta but still offers both goal threat and creativity at a price tag that is significantly lower than his starting price.” – Zophar

ILLIMAN NDIAYE

Position: Forward

Forward Price: £5.4m

£5.4m Ownership: 0.7%