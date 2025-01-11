59
59 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    55 mins ago

    Liverpool are playing on the same night as the Tuesday deadline.

    I think it's likely we will get a team leak before the deadline (TAA/Diaz/Gakpo/Jota)

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      42 mins ago

      Possibly, though them playing half an hour later than the others that day might make it a bit harder.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        38 mins ago

        I doubt that'll be an issue since it's a night game

        Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      TAA in starting line up is a worry

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        29 mins ago

        Sure but I'm not selling until I see him not starting in the league game.

        Open Controls
      2. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        29 mins ago

        If you are on the fast-track program how to become a defender, this is the game to do it.

        Open Controls
  2. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    A couple of questions guys!

    Is Aina worth 0.9m over Neco?
    Is Robinson worth 0.8m over Castagne?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      - Maybe for nailed mins, probably go with Murillo/Milenkovic for cheaper entry into Forest defence
      - no but depends how long you need the Fulham defender. Suggest checking when Tete is back

      Open Controls
    2. The Big Fella
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Unsure I think they’re both better options but I got them both when there was much less difference. I suppose it depends what you would spend the extra money on.

      Open Controls
  3. oi no professionals
    • 14 Years
    43 mins ago

    I don’t like the asst manager chip, I fear change. I don’t have any light shades or door handles in my house for example

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      26 mins ago

      Even if people like it, it's not really fantasy football. It's just a carefully disguised predictor game.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Isn't fantasy football a predictor game, albeit player rather than team based?

        Open Controls
  4. villian-ty
    • 14 Years
    38 mins ago

    Help me pick an option please

    A. Enzo/Semenyo -> Amad
    B. Watkins, Semenyo/Enzo -> Bruno, Wood -4
    C. Save

    Sels Fab
    Gab TAA Greaves Robinson RAN
    Salah Palmer Enzo Gordon Semenyo
    Isak Watkins Pedro

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      I wouldn't use a transfer to make a sideways move on the cheap enablers.

      Maybe just sell Watkins or save FT

      Open Controls
  5. mookie
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    Szoboszlai and Tsimikas on inswingers(one each) so far.

    Open Controls
  6. Haa-lala-land
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    Nunez assist!

    Open Controls
  7. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    So u think jota will start vs forest?

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      22 mins ago

      Probably not.

      Open Controls
    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      No chance. None.

      You think he'd start today, and have Gakpo and Salah not even in the squad if Slot was pondering about starting Jota?

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        Different situations though, with so many consecutive starts for Salah / Gakpo & Jota needing match fitness. I think it's maybe 65/35 in Diaz's favour but I wouldn't be surprised to see Jota start one of the next two over him, and I do wonder if Slot might prefer a (slightly) more conventional CF against such an effective low block

        Open Controls
        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Good point. I'm tossing up swapping Diaz for Bruno and just be done with the heartache.

          Open Controls
  8. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    So what's the conclusion? Which defender should I get?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      21 mins ago

      The one/ones that fits your team best.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        Do you know why conclusions have been cut from scout articles?

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          15 mins ago

          To make your own. If everyone makes the same conclusion, the answer is obvious.

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            13 mins ago

            It's easy to suggest a load of players. It's harder to come off the fence and put someone at the top of the pile.

            Open Controls
            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 15 Years
              12 mins ago

              That's what your FPL team is for. They do it for theirs for better or worse.

              Open Controls
              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                8 mins ago

                I don't think they do. The articles are intended to provide general advice for all.

                Open Controls
                1. TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 15 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Sounds like there is no conclusion to be made then.

                  Open Controls
                  1. FPL Virgin
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    I could write an article on defender data with a conclusion quite easily.

                    Open Controls
                    1. TorresMagic™
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 15 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      I want points after the article is out, not from before.

                      Open Controls
                    2. Fitzy.
                      • 13 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Use a pseudonym or nobody will read it

                      Open Controls
          2. Fitzy.
            • 13 Years
            13 mins ago

            Can you cut this clown from the comments on the articles?

            Open Controls
            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              8 mins ago

              That's a bit harsh on Mookie m8.

              Open Controls
            2. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 15 Years
              7 mins ago

              Don't have that much magic.

              Open Controls
              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Bit like me in the bedroom these days...

                Open Controls
    2. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Reece James. He's back.

      Open Controls
      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Or Chilwell when he transfers to ?

        Open Controls
    3. mookie
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Dan Burn obviously. According to a trusted poster in here(can't recall his name) he's about to have a run at LB.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        I'm going to collect the tears of Hall owners in a little silver dish when he gets benched for Burn and drink them all up.

        Open Controls
  9. theshazly
    • 1 Year
    24 mins ago

    Fab ( Raya )
    Virgil Robinson Kerkez ( Lewis / VDB )
    Salah Palmer Rogers Martinelli Sarr
    Wood Isak (C) ( Delap )

    1 FT / 4.5 ITB

    A ) Martinelli > Gordon
    B ) Martinelli > Bruno
    C ) Martinelli, Sarr > Bruno, Gordon for -4
    D ) Martinelli > Amad
    E ) Roll a transfer
    F ) Something else ?

    Also who to bench ?

    1 ) Martinelli ( TOT )
    2 ) Rogers ( EVE )
    3 ) Delap ( BRI )
    4 ) Wood ( LIV )

    Open Controls
  10. The Big Fella
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    I was set on benching Rogers against Everton and playing Wissa against City. However, with Dyche out I am not sure now. Who would you bench out of Cunha (Newcastle away), Rogers (Everton away) and Wissa (City home)? I am now leaning towards Cunha as Newcastle are in good form and will have the home advantage.

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      yep cunha

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Guess you can argue a new manager bounce for Everton.

      Certainly wouldn't bench Wissa, quick on the counter against poor city defence. Don't think I would bench Cunha either, talisman on pens.

      Open Controls
    3. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’d bench rogers

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I don't expect there'll be much immediate change in the way Everton play. Would stick with Rogers

      Open Controls
  11. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Slot on why Trent starts over Bradley today.

    - short turnaround for Bradley after back from hammy injury
    - late return from London after EFL cup game

    https://x.com/stephenm6464/status/1878048128814727652?t=-cb6Oh3k6pKOgrtiW_DYMg&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Free Hat
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Pretty confident he starts vs NFO.
      Not so much for twice in a DGW though when Bradley fully fit...

      Open Controls
  12. Cojones of Destiny
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Trent yay!

    Open Controls
  13. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    TAA screamer

    Open Controls
  14. Fantasy Football Friend!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Trent essential again!!

    Open Controls
  15. Free Hat
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Good for his confidence! Now hold it for the gw pls

    Open Controls
  16. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Captain Trent with a banger of a goal

    https://x.com/MRawlings2969/status/1878064701503914455?t=ayL8mZy5Zvsme0bxlvzgZg&s=19

    Open Controls
  17. El Chippy Chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    We need to discuss the huckster brainwashing behind Keynesian economics

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Graeme Souness blames Paul Pogba for this

      Open Controls
  18. Royal5
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Who is the arrested PL player?

    Open Controls
    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Not named until charged with an offence.

      Open Controls
    2. Fantasy Football Friend!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Released without charge anyway

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.