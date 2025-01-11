In this article, we look at the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) defenders who have recently boasted the most attacking threat.

To be included, a player must have featured for at least 270 minutes (three full games) from Gameweek 14 onwards, the start of our sample period.

GOAL THREAT

Player Team Minutes per shot Diogo Dalot Manchester United 57.3 Josko Gvardiol Manchester City 63 Nikola Milenkovic Nottingham Forest 70 James Justin Leicester City 71.1 Lisandro Martinez Manchester United 73.3 Neco Williams Nottingham Forest 75.7 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 76 Pervis Estupinan Brighton and Hove Albion 77.1 Daniel Munoz Crystal Palace 77.1 Matty Cash Aston Villa 85.6

Diogo Dalot (£5.0m) is yet to produce an attacking return under Ruben Amorim, but he leads the way for minutes per shot.

Only five of his 11 efforts have been from inside the opposition area, but the Portuguese wing-back regularly ventures forward under his new manager, with a more aggressive mindset instilled.

Indeed, as part of Amorim’s plan to target Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) in Gameweek 20, Dalot had the most penalty box touches (five) and made the most open play crosses (five) of any Manchester United player.

You won’t be surprised to see Josko Gvardiol (£6.0m) riding high in the above table, the defender with the most final-third touches (537) and penalty box touches (63) this season.

Incredibly, he’s had more Opta-defined ‘big chances’ (five) than Dominic Solanke (£7.5m), Chris Wood (£6.8m) and Nicolas Jackson (£8.1m) since the start of December.

Josko Gvardiol’s shot map in Gameweeks 14-20, via StatsBomb

As for set play attempts, Nikola Milenkovic (£4.8m) is out in front. All bar one of his nine efforts in this sample came from a free-kick or corner.

It’s perhaps not the best time to be transferring in Nottingham Forest players due to a tricky run of fixtures, but they do face Southampton and Bournemouth in the next three Gameweeks, two sides who have looked susceptible from aerial balls and set plays at times this season.

Meanwhile, team-mate Neco Williams (£4.3m) has had at least one shot in six of his last seven appearances. He stands to benefit when Nuno Espirito Santo switches to a 3-4-3 formation, most notably when Forest are trying to see out games.

James Justin (£4.2m) has already found the net twice this season, while Lisandro Martinez (£4.4m) rifled home the opener against Liverpool on Sunday.

Finally, Crystal Palace’s wing-backs are key to Oliver Glasner’s approach, with Daniel Munoz (£4.7m) often popping up in ridiculously advanced positions.

He’s taken a while to get going this season but has two goals in his last seven matches and had another one chalked off at Brighton and Hove Albion, offering a glimpse of his attacking potential.

ASSIST POTENTIAL

