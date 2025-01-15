58
58 Comments
  1. Gazza1993
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Hi guys,

      I have 4 FTs & 2.5m in the bank so lots of flexibilty but dont know where to use it as I like my big money players tbh

      Pickford, Vlad
      Gabriel, TAA, Colwill, Mazraoui, Greaves
      Salah, Palmer, Foden, Rogers, Diallo
      Isak, Wood, Pedro

      Players I'm looking at moving out are Colwill, Mazraoui, Diallo, Pedro but other than Aina I dont see anyone who would be a big upgrade? Any suggestions?

      And out of those 4 who would you prioritise getting out?

      1. Black Knights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        No overhaul required. Pedro to Wissa or Mateta maybe? Colwill to Munoz an option.

        1. Black Knights
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Just keep ticking over and using FTs sparingly here and there until you hit 5.

      2. Gazwaz80
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Hello Gazza 😀

    • Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Thoughts about getting Gakpo in before Pool double? Do you think Jota back will reduce his minutes

      1. Vardi Gras
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Jota, diaz, gakpo rotation for left wing and striker positions

        • Hits-Taken
            50 mins ago

            Yes but if you feel Gakpo scores more, go for it in my opinion. No point going with the sheep.

          • NJ MetroStars
            • 3 Years
            just now

            I prefer the double defense

        • Vardi Gras
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            Raya, (Fab)
            Hall, Munoz, Robinson, Milenk, (THB)
            Salah, Palmer, Gordon, Amad, Rogers
            Isak, Wood, Mateta

            ITB - 5.0

            Any transfer suggessions ?

            1. Gamst - Up (?) the Rovers
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              I ditched Raya for Sels, but I see you got Milenkovic. You might wanna do Alisson like the cool kids for the dgw, but I just don't see it.

          • Rollercoaster
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Sanchez gets one more chance, one point against Wolves and he's gone for good

            1. x.jim.x
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 31 mins ago

              https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rdlvPe959Ck

            2. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              I have 2 FT and seriously feeling like getting rid for Sels. He’s been a phenomenal disappointment.

            3. Hits-Taken
                1 hour, 17 mins ago

                I have said my "adieu mr" to him.

                1. PartyTime
                  • 3 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Lol

              • Botman and Robben
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Sold him yesterday for Sels

            4. Whats the Mata?
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              Wood or Wissa going forward?

              Granted Wood has the best fixture in 22, but Wissa has the better fixtures 23 onwards?

              Also will Wood's over performance sustain? Hardly has a shot or two at max a game.

              Wissa looks dangerous everytime Brentford play.

              Raul and Isak are my other 2 forwards and I don't own Mbuemo.

              1. jack88
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                why not both

              2. GreennRed
                • 13 Years
                29 mins ago

                Wood.

            5. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              So, Potter, Amorim or Postecogleu look like very good assistant manager punts at the moment, due to current league position.

              1. Hits-Taken
                  32 mins ago

                  With uncertainties about the outcome. What a chip! FH chip in a dgw is x10 better than this.

                • GreennRed
                  • 13 Years
                  just now

                  Neither of them consistent enough to rely on wins for 3 GWs. Could transfer all 3 between GWs to increase chances.

              2. The Mighty Whites
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 26 mins ago

                3FT, 1.0 ITB, thoughts?

                Raya - Valdimarsson
                TAA - Gabriel - Ait-Nouri - Colwill - Bednarek
                Salah - Palmer - B. Fernandes - Rogers - Enzo
                Isak - Mateta - Joao Pedro

                Thoughts on RAN & JP ➡️ N. Williams & Wood?

                1. tbos83
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Like those moves

              3. Lazarus Star
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 13 mins ago

                “Eberechi Eze (£6.6m), who is a midfielder to strongly consider for this run. Eze scored in Gameweek 20, assisted in Gameweek 21….”

                Can I borrow your time machine please?

              4. El Chippy Chips
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                59 mins ago

                Salah got 2 points

                Palmer got 10 points

                Hope this helps

                1. No Kane No Gain
                  • 6 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  What did Isak get

              5. El Chippy Chips
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                55 mins ago

                lol I see many people going to captain Palmer va Wolves

                Fickle

                It’s nailed on Salah for me (capped Palmer this week)

                1. The Big Fella
                  • 8 Years
                  36 mins ago

                  Salah for me too but didn’t captain Palmer this week unlike you, congrats! Probably helped massively this week. Mad though that there are three players with higher than 100% EO this week

                  1. El Chippy Chips
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    Nice one big fella!

                    Could’ve been a lot more, but Salah could’ve bagged too. Calculated risk paid off

                    Salah vs Brentford is a stylistic no brainer

                    How are you getting on this gw?

                2. Sun God Nika
                  • 4 Years
                  26 mins ago

                  You are so wise and generous

              6. Vasshin
                • 6 Years
                55 mins ago

                I have Sels, Gabriel, Timber and Jackson and 2FT

                Should I do
                1. Timber to (Aina or Milenkovic)
                2. Jackson to Wood
                3. Both
                4. Save transfer this week as there could be a clean sheet in Avl(h) and give Jackson a week against wolves

                Thanks

                1. Maddamotha
                  • 8 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  3

                2. GreennRed
                  • 13 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  3 Aina.

              7. The Big Fella
                • 8 Years
                38 mins ago

                I have a benching headache. I need to bench one of: Gabriel, Aina, Hall and Robinson. Leaning towards Hall, despite Robinson having the only away fixture of the four.

                1. One for All
                  • 6 Years
                  32 mins ago

                  Wouldn't bench Robinson vs Leicester

                  1. The Big Fella
                    • 8 Years
                    25 mins ago

                    Yeah this was my thinking. He has scored 8 this week despite conceding two and being away from home. Probably going to be Hall but that doesn’t feel right either

                2. No Kane No Gain
                  • 6 Years
                  28 mins ago

                  Hall

                  1. The Big Fella
                    • 8 Years
                    1 min ago

                    This is what I am currently on

              8. One for All
                • 6 Years
                34 mins ago

                Have Aina

                A) Sels
                B) Pickford

                A or B guys?

                1. JBG
                  • 6 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  B because of DGW

                  1. One for All
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    Thanks

              9. Stranger Mings
                • 4 Years
                30 mins ago

                Please pick
                A) diaz to bruno
                B) Johnson to bruno
                C) pedro to wood
                D) diaz/Johnson to jota

                Open Controls
                1. GreennRed
                  • 13 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  C

                  1. Stranger Mings
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    Thanks guess should keep diaz for dgw

                2. The Big Fella
                  • 8 Years
                  1 min ago

                  A

              10. Fuddled FC
                • 13 Years
                28 mins ago

                Who would you play

                a) Fab v Palace
                b) Pickford v Spurs

                1. GreennRed
                  • 13 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  A

                2. PartyTime
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  B

              11. Stimps
                • 11 Years
                22 mins ago

                Excited for Bruno (c) 🙂

                1. JBG
                  • 6 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Too bad we have to wait another day

                2. The Big Fella
                  • 8 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  I hope he goes off. Not my captain but just owning him is good at the moment given his relatively low EO. Isak, Palmer and Salah all above 100%

                3. Letsgo!
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Dont be. Fpl is known for the more excited you are the more disappointment u get. Just like how i am excited over saka vs crystal palace and one cross and thats it! Bye!

              12. Fpl Richie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                19 mins ago

                Currently have a bench of...

                Fabianski, Munoz, Enzo, Hall

                Rest of the team have good fixtures and no availability concerns as yet. How far would you consider bench boosting?

                Open Controls
                1. Eze Really?
                  • 10 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Depends on other chips IMO

                2. LC1
                  • 10 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Yeah that's a very strong case for BB imo.

                3. The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Pretty good BB. If you other chips planned for DGWs I would probably go for this. Hardest part is finding good fixtures for all your back 5 & I don't think you'll get much better than this

              13. LC1
                • 10 Years
                10 mins ago

                Afternoon all!

                Am definitely set on getting rid of Jackson and Colwill / Lewis, but unsure who for;

                Sels
                Gabriel TAA Lewis
                Salah Palmer Bruno Rogers
                Isak Wood Jackson

                2 FT and 0.1 ITB

                Stuck between Aina / Hall / Munoz and maybe Mateta / Wissa / Solanke?!!

                No idea so any suggestions are much appreciated!

              14. The Big Fella
                • 8 Years
                4 mins ago

                Do we get the money back if we use the assistant manager chip? What happens if we pay one week 0.8m and then the next week want a 1.5m manager? Do we pay the difference or pay a further 1.5m and do we get this money back too (assuming we get the initial money back, which is my understanding).

