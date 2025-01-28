83
  Vardi Gras
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Gakpo is on CL team
      May not strat the game against BOU

      Pep's Money Laundry
        9 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Nunez & Chiesa also travelled, which means baring injuries Gakpo starts against Bournemouth

      PartyTime
        3 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        He has to remain unscathed from that game otherwise Díaz owners will be feasting

      avfc82
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        15 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        If he's fit he'll start.

        Only played 67' on Saturday and was rested v Lille last week.

        The Big Fella
          8 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          This. I had the same concerns but looked into it and concluded the same thing before bringing him in yesterday

      Bushwhacker
        5 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Have they announced the CL team? They've all traveled ; he's still the starting left winger.

        x.jim.x
          10 Years
          31 mins ago

          They haven’t

          https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-name-21-man-squad-ucl-trip-psv-eindhoven

          Sheffield Wednesday
            4 Years
            just now

            "Liverpool squad: Endo, Nunez, Chiesa, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Robertson, Kone-Doherty, Mabaya, McConnell, Jaros, Kelleher, Nallo, Morrison, Danns, Norris, Quansah, Morton, Bradley, Davies, Nyoni."

            Good, my Liverpool triple up all left out.

      Sterling Archer
        7 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Omg sell sell sell

      THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Started every premier league game since gw12

      BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        just now

        No worries IMO. Jota is still out, right? If yes, they don't have real options and the alternatives are also in that UCL squad.

    Vardi Gras
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Start one from each:
        A) Munoz [MUN-A]
        B) Robinson [NEW-A]

        1) Rogers [WOL-A]
        2) Amad [CRY-H]

      Kno
        13 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Silly to consider not filling my liverpool quota and just going with pickford trent and salah?

        Cant get to Gakpo without a hit and dont want double pool at the back

        Open Controls
        Zalk
          13 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Also considering this, but there's also a couple of pro's going for Liverpool.
          Pros: DGW 24, Great schedule after, 3 from the best team.
          Cons: BGW 29, Gakpo's away form, facing two good defences in DGW.

          Currently I'm not leaning either way... I really don't know what to go for.

        Bushwhacker
          5 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Given the games I don't think it's a huge issue. Can't see a clean sheet (maybe Everton), can't see massive flood of goals.

        Mata of opinion
          5 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Why is the -4 stopping you? It's really just a -2. Who are your other strikers? Could be a risk going without him

      dshv
        7 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Do you think in top 5k TC in Salah will be big percentage???

        notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Well I'm in the top 5k (I think) and won't be using it - so will that help with your percentages?

      Make FPL Casual Again
        6 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Do these moves make sense; selling Bruno, keeping Gordon this gw, Gakpo & Mbeumo in, next week Gordon to Kluivert, then save transfers towards BGW29, and look to squeeze Foden in at some point before

        Sels
        TAA. Hall. Myko.
        Salah (c). Palmer. Bruno. Gordon.
        Isak. Wood. Wissa

        Fab. Amad. Milenkovic. Castagne

        1.0m itb 2ft

        GW23 - Wood to Gakpo, Bruno to Mbeumo
        GW 24 - Gordon to Kluivert

        Keep/bench Amad, play vs tot in GW25

        Thoughts, ideas, criticisms, positive feedback bla bla bla

        Make FPL Casual Again
          6 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Think it makes sense to sell Bruno instead of Gordon for Mbeumo this gw; Newcastle scoring more goals, Fulham conceding more than Palace

          And keeping Wissa instead of Wood given the fixtures....

      Shark Team
        7 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        I think Gakpo is a good option for the next 3 gws he may outscore Wood by more than 15 pts so might be worth moving till gw 29.
        I predict 2 goals and one blank in the next 3 for Wood which means around 17 pts.
        I predict 32 pts for Gakpo, goal assist in the DGW, goal assist vs Wolves and goal vs City away

      Sgt. Schultz
        8 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Arsenal win appeal over red card (Lewis-Skelly) at Wolves

        Bushwhacker
          5 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Not a shock for once, that was a very odd red. Cynical but yellow given where it was.

        NZREDS
          11 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Surprised, could’ve killed the guy!

        Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          10 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Probably doesnt matter that much now they have Calafiori back

          Deulofail
            9 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            As a previous owner of Calafiori for 9 weeks, I can only imagine that you're joking

            Jimmy B
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              10 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              Lewis Skelley isnt even a defender. Theres no way Arteta plays him over a full international if hes fit

              Deulofail
                9 Years
                44 mins ago

                Lewis-Skelly more likely to get a clean sheet from the bench than Calafiori from a start based on the full international's injury record this season 😉

            Gommy
              14 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              9 weeks? The joke may well be on you with that one.

              Open Controls
              Deulofail
                9 Years
                34 mins ago

                For sure! We're all laughing about it! :'(

                He kept returning from injury, so no point selling!

                Gommy
                  14 Years
                  just now

                  Ah, I see.

          Tonyawesome69
            6 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            I don't think Calafiori has the LB spot nailed when both are available imo. Seems more opponent dependant, MLS better at inverted FB role than Calafiori

            Open Controls
            Deulofail
              9 Years
              36 mins ago

              How exactly could you determine that it seems opponent-dependant? Calafiori has barely been fit for 90 mins all season.

              Tonyawesome69
                6 Years
                25 mins ago

                Let me reword, I think based on the ability MLS has shown in the inverted LB role, there will be certain games Arteta will start him over Calafiori imo

                Deulofail
                  9 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  Okay that's more reasonable, I think, though I think Arteta brought Calafiori to Arsenal with the inversion in mind

        Deulofail
          9 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Would be great if they said why. As in, "we determined that the studs didn't make contact with the leg, [etc]" or something like that. Would be interested to know how they come to these decisions and how that compares to the VAR. It's a bit of a cop-out to just say, "An independent Regulatory Commission has upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal in relation to Myles Lewis-Skelly".

          x.jim.x
            10 Years
            48 mins ago

            There’d probably just be more whinging and conspiracy theories if they did, so best to just stick to the bare minimum and move on.

          Feanor
            15 Years
            just now

            https://www.espn.com/soccer/insider/story/_/id/43518946/the-var-review-arsenal-myles-lewis-skelly-red-card

      Radulfo28773
        3 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Have both Gabriel and Timber and thinking in getting rid of one for a Liverpool defender. Which combo is better?

        A) Gabriel and Virgil
        B) Timber and Trent

        Would loose quite a lot of value on Gab

        Open Controls
        NZREDS
          11 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Trent for the double for me

      The Big Fella
        8 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Debating Bournemouth AM for this week. Home game against Liverpool and they’re in form. Busy schedule for Liverpool too so possible rotation and tired legs. If they win, it’s bonus points for being 5 positions above them. Then two easy matches, one of which is at home.

        Sir Matt Bugsby
          5 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Decent idea but you're probably over-estimating the Liverpool rotation factor. Still, not a bad shout.

        Studs Up
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Bulk of Liv 1st team didn't travel to PSV

        Ser Davos
          9 Years
          29 mins ago

          Might as well go for Moyes and then switch to BOU manager the week after

        x.jim.x
          10 Years
          21 mins ago

          The majority of Liverpool’s players will have had a week off

      Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Liverpool have one more game than Bournemouth of significance coming up which is the league cup after Bournemouth. Dead rubber in europe, Championship oppo in the FA Cup. Whereas Bournemouth have Everton in the fa cup and they are already down to the bare bones.

        Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          10 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Reply fail

      simong1
        6 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Best option?

        A) VVD > TAA

        B) Raya > Pickford

        C) N. Williams > Myolenko

        D) Save FT

        Bobby Digital
          7 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          D

        Sandy Ravage
          8 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          C

      DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Would ya?

        Mateta > Gakpo

        Thanks

        Pep's Money Laundry
          9 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Of course

        F4L
          10 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          yeah probably. palace struggled abit vs brentford and some tougher fixtures coming up

      F4L
        10 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        every time there's a deliberate handball now leading to a penalty, no assist will be awarded right? even if its a shot and deliberately blocked by an arm/hand (i mean the attacker who took the shot in this instance wouldn't 'force' the player to risk giving a penalty away by blocking it illegally). why not just put that in the rules then. otherwise pickford was robbed

        Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          10 Years
          16 mins ago

          There is something in the rules along the lines of if its an unforced error by the defender then no assist is recorded. If this handball was forced it was forced by Beto not Pickford's aimless punt.

          Now if we are talking about robbery what the hell is this reviewing the bonus system for Fri/Sat but not Sun games unless there is a Monday game (which will never get reviewed) about? If Mbeumo played Saturday he'd be on 2 more points. What a game lol

      Yank Revolution
        13 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        How we feelin' about Ndiaye (F - Everton) coming in for the double?

        Bobby Digital
          7 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Did Raul to Ndiaye myself

          Yank Revolution
            13 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            I'm considering Pedro out, Ndiaye in

        Leo14CFC
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            I did Pedro out and Ndiaye in

          bobicek92
              33 mins ago

              I'd avoid offensive players of a team who doesn't even score one goal per game on average

              Thicksolidtight
                2 Years
                20 mins ago

                Yeah i bet you would, and i'm glad you're probably content with your decision at this moment, BUT BE WARNED, Moyes has taken the handbrake off, Everton are a free-flowing dream stream flowing ever goal-ward with Ndiaye riding at the peak of the crest.

              Yank Revolution
                13 Years
                16 mins ago

                Normally I would avoid, but a double is tempting, esp w/ Leicester as part of it.

                bobicek92
                    just now

                    I see your point but there are so many better options for the following weeks

            Joyce1998
              9 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              G2g?

              Sels
              Trent, Gabriel, Hall
              Salah, Palmer, Kluivert, Mbeumo
              Isak, Wood, Gakpo

              Flekken, Rogers, Robinson, Bednarek

            sirmorbach
              8 Years
              1 hour, 20 mins ago

              Please:

              Flekken / 4.0
              Gabriel, Hall, TAA / Davis, Faes,
              Salah, Palmer, Gordon, Sarr, Rogers
              Isak, Wood, Wissa

              A. Sarr to MacAllister
              B. Wissa to Gakpo (not my favourite as I think Gakpo will be rotated, but I'll list the option)
              C. Flekken to Alisson or Pickford
              D. Davis to Konaté or Mykolenko
              E. Something else

              Sandy Ravage
                8 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                C

            swanseag55
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              11 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              Ok the over thinking may have kicked in but are the teams that double in GW33 the ones who blank in GW29 so potentially Liverpool and Newcastle? If so, with many looking to Bench boost then, isn’t this a huge pull on the funds at a crucial stage of the season?
              Just looking at the fixtures and Man City have a great run from GW33-38 so you probably can’t get him if building a team for a bench boost?

            Count of Monte Hristo
              11 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              Who would you start?

              Hall (h) to Fulham

              Muñoz @ United

              F4L
                10 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                hall

            FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              8 Years
              46 mins ago

              I had this covered on Sunday

              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27045375

              I wanna be adored.

              Jimmy B
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                10 Years
                19 mins ago

                I thought I'd read it before somewhere. Did they give you any credit for the legwork? Yes I know the data is freely available but it needs analysing.

                FPL Virgin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  8 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Funny how I flagged it as a hot topic request on Sunday morning and now it's a members article on Tuesday evening.

                  Anyone would wonder where they get there ideas from?

            Muscout
              5 Years
              41 mins ago

              Wood to Ndiaye?

            Meta12345
                40 mins ago

                What would be the optimum wildcard team for gw 30?

                bobicek92
                    18 mins ago

                    Ask this question after GW29

                    FPL Virgin
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      8 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Exactly. Give big FPL time to make a fortune on wildcard draft videos that chase last week's points.

                  Sheffield Wednesday
                    4 Years
                    just now

                    What's your chip strategy?

                Gudjohnsen
                  • 8 Years
                  39 mins ago

                  Konate, Mateta to bench fodder and Gakpo for -4 or just go without Gakpo?

                  1. Bobkat
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    Depends who’s playing instead of fodder defender and if you think them plus Gakpo will out score Konate and Mateta plus 4 points

                3. The Tonberry
                  • 1 Year
                  26 mins ago

                  Which two to start alongside Trent?

                  A - Gabriel
                  B - Hall
                  C - Robinson
                  D - Aina

                4. Gandalf
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 14 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Sanchez
                  TAA Gabriel Hall
                  Salah Palmer Gordon Amad
                  Isak Watkins Wood

                  Fab Sarr Kerkez 4.0

                  2FT 0.2 ITB

                  Too many options available - which of these look best or any other suggestions?

                  A. Wood, Sarr, Sanchez > Gakpo, Dango, Pickford -4 (go without Mbeumo)

                  B. Wood, Sarr, Gordon > Gakpo, Dango, Mbeumo -4

                  C. Watkins, Sanchez, Gordon > Gakpo, Pickford, Mbeumo -4 (Sarr > Kluivert the GW after)

                  D. Gordon + Sarr > Diaz + Kluivert

                5. Bumbaclot
                  • 14 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  Foden and pedro to mbuemo and gakpo this week for free is a no brainier right??

                  1. jonnybhoy
                    • 12 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    I would yeah

                6. Reddonkeyham 42
                  • 11 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Pickford
                  Trent, Hall, Robinson
                  Salah, Palmer, Mbembo, Gordon
                  Isak, Wood, gakpo

                  Fab, kluvurt, Munoz, 3.9
                  0.1 ITB

                  TC this week really doesn't appeal to me, have all my chips but no effing plan. Can't afford a afford AM this week. A bit lost tbh.

