Over 500,000 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers grabbed Cody Gakpo (£7.6m) in time for Saturday’s home haul against Ipswich Town and he’s currently the most-bought player heading into Double Gameweek 24.

However, as league leaders Liverpool prepare for tricky trips to Bournemouth and Everton, should there be concern about his lack of returns on the road?

Using statistics from our Members Area, let’s look under the hood and check the situation.

BASIC NUMBERS

Gakpo has started an equal number of home and away league matches, bagging eight goals and three assists at Anfield but just one of each at other stadiums. And both of this season’s Champions League strikes have occurred at home.

What’s strange is that Liverpool’s attacking numbers (see below) are much better when travelling. Not only do they have the most away points (27) and goals (30) but they’re also ahead of the rest in several underlying statistics. Big chances are noticeably higher. This is from an equal amount of games too, 11 each.

GOALS SHOTS SHOTS

IN BOX ON

TARGET BIG

CHANCES xG HOME 24 (=3rd) 179 (=6th) 137 (2nd) 73 (2nd) 36 (=6th) 23.67 (3rd) AWAY 30 (1st) 213 (1st) 152 (1st) 76 (1st) 60 (1st) 28.54 (1st)

HOME V AWAY