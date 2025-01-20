53
Scout Notes January 20

FPL notes: Why Iwobi + Sarr were subbed off, Mateta brace

Finishing off the Saturday Scout Notes, we look at routine 2-0 away wins for Crystal Palace and Fulham.

WHY IWOBI WAS SUBBED OFF AT HALF-TIME

Following his flukey midweek brace at West Ham, Alex Iwobi (£5.9m) was bought by well over 180,000 FPL managers for Gameweek 22. That made him the fourth-most-purchased midfielder of the Gameweek.

There was no repeat of Tuesday’s heroics this time. Iwobi didn’t even get two appearance points, failing to emerge after half-time.

There was relatively good news on the reason for his withdrawal, at least.

“Nothing with his performance. He had a difficult 24 hours, with the flu last night. In the morning we did assess him and he was okay to play. We had always the doubt if he was able to play all the game. At half-time, he was not feeling so well and we decided to change.” – Marco Silva on Alex Iwobi’s substitution

SMITH ROWE NETS + IMPACT OF BERGE’S RETURN

There was another start for Raul Jimenez (£5.7m) and another substitution midway through the second half. If it gets to the 60-70 minute mark and Fulham are winning, there’s every chance he’s coming off.

Amid all the talk of your Amads, your Rogers and your Kluiverts, a forgotten budget midfielder popped up with his first goal since Gameweek 11.

It’s easy to forget how popular Emile Smith Rowe (£5.2m) was at the beginning of 2024/25; now he’s a bit of an afterthought. He’ll probably remain that way, with Fulham bottom of the ticker (and potentially blanking in Gameweek 29) in the medium term:

After a very rusty first start in over a month in Gameweek 21, Smith Rowe looked more like his early-season self here – prominent in the box and swooping from close range to score.

“He’s a very, very important player for us. Unfortunately for him and for us, he had a difficult December month which broke the momentum and confidence he was playing with.

“He had a small issue in his hamstring, He’s a player who’s had injuries in the past that have completely broken his momentum. Of course, it starts to create some doubts in his mind.

“We were able to rest him and manage him in the best way we could, and it’s really important to have him back. He’s going to arrive at his best again.” – Marco Silva on Emile Smith Rowe

Sander Berge (£5.0m) returning from injury might not be huge FPL news but it is a big plus for Fulham. The Cottagers look more solid in the middle with two shielding midfielders (and ergo, in theory, likelier to keep clean sheets), while it also helps free Smith Rowe up further forward.

While his crossing was for once not always pinpoint, Antonee Robinson (£5.1m) still cashed in with two bonus points to go with a clean sheet.

WHY SARR WAS TAKEN OFF

Like Iwobi, Ismaila Sarr (£5.8m) finds himself in a decent number of FPL teams at present.

The Senegalese winger was a doubt going into Gameweek 22 due to hamstring tightness. He recovered to start but was hooked midway through the second half, which may have unnerved owners as he’s usually a 90-minute man.

The good news: this substitution was pre-planned to avoid the risk of a recurrence.

“We knew with Ismaila Sarr’s hamstring that he shouldn’t play more than 60 minutes. We had to manage the game quite well.” – Oliver Glasner, via South London Press

With eight days separating Gameweeks 22 and 23, Sarr at least gets a good bit of downtime to rest those muscles fully.

The underlying numbers are more of a worry than fitness: he’s had zero or one shots in four of the last five Gameweeks.

MATETA BRACE

Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.3m) has as many goals in the first 18 days of January as he did in the first four months of 2024/25. A brace here took him up to eight goals for the season, four of which have been scored in the last three Gameweeks.

Favourable fixtures have helped breed a bit of form, and the questionable defences of Brentford and Manchester United are up next.

Mateta loves a purple patch: remember in 2023/24 when he scored 14 goals in his final 16 appearances. He’d scored just twice before February of that campaign.

Confidence seems to be flowing back through his veins, with even an 11th-minute effort that was saved hit with real purpose. His first goal, a 47th-minute shot from outside the area, was struck with similar venom.

There was a bit of luck with the late penalty, which Lukasz Fabianski (£4.1m) should have kept out. Another potential taker in Eberechi Eze (£6.7m) had already gone off by that point, although remember that Mateta had taken Palace’s only previous penalty in 2024/25 with Eze on the field.

MUNOZ STILL PROMINENT

This was a third match without a shot for Daniel Munoz (£4.8m), who had registered at least one attempt in all 10 games before that.

Don’t be too dishearted, though, owners: look at his positioning in the lead-up to the two goals, on both occasions a pass away from a clear opening.

ATTACKING STRUGGLES FOR LEICESTER + WEST HAM

Leicester and West Ham, on home soil, were reduced to 0.47 and 0.28 expected goals respectively. Those are the two lowest xG tallies of Gameweek 22 so far.

The lacklustre Hammers didn’t have a shot on target, while the Foxes – as they did in midweek – completely flatlined after a brightish start. Remember that West Ham had scored three goals from just four shots in Gameweek 21.

With the Hammers, injuries are a mitigating circumstance. Both centre-forwards are sidelined, as are dangerous wingers Jarrod Bowen (£7.3m) and Crysencio Summerville (£5.6m). Lucas Paqueta (£5.7m) and Carlos Soler (£5.0m) both had their minutes managed on Saturday, too, the latter struggling with a hamstring issue before the game.

With the more tactically progressive Graham Potter on board and players to come back/arrive in the transfer window, there is at least some hope in east London.

You can’t really say the same about Leicester, where the atmosphere turned very toxic at the weekend. The board, the manager and the players all came in for criticism from a mutinous crowd, who watched their team slump to a seventh straight defeat.

After the initial uplift of Ruud van Nistelrooy’s appointment, things look as bad as ever. They’ve not been utterly humiliated in recent weeks, conceding ‘just’ two goals in each of their last four losses, but goalscoring is a real issue: only two goals have arrived in Gameweeks 16-22.

Just when Leicester needed Jamie Vardy (£5.5m) to be at his trademark clinical best, he’s missed with all 19 of his shots and all six of his big chances in this seven-match losing run.

53 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Frost
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Hopefully Chelsea just chill out and not do much tonight!

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      And Cunha goes missing

    2. Black Knights
      • 12 Years
      24 mins ago

      I'm on a big red. I'm 12 points off the safety score, but i have Colwill, Palmer (C), and Jackson.

      Palmer could make up those 12 points himself! A lot of pressure on tonight for me.

      1. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Its that crappy fantasy dilemma where you own an asset but so does the whole game so you find yourself hoping he fails because you didnt cap him. Very unique game in that regard.

  2. akhilrajau
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Please suggest
    Fabianski, Flekken
    Robinson, Gabriel, TAA, Munoz, Greaves
    Sarr, Palmer, Salah, Bruno, Elanga
    Delap, Isak, Wood
    FT: 2, Bank: 1.0
    A. Flekken, Wood -> Pickford, Gapko
    B. Flekken, Delap -> Alisson, DCL/ Ndiaye
    C. Any other

  3. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    This place is more silent than a graveyard this morning.

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Many red arrow perhaps...

    2. Mario Balofail
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Not many owning Foden

  4. _Gunner
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Morning All,

    Saliba > VVD for a FT?

    Building up for the DGW and Virgil seems to be the only nailed defender from Liverpool

    1. aapoman
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      I like it. Can't stretch to TAA?

  5. aapoman
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Morning. Doing some early thinking in case I need to beat the price rises. 2ft and 1.1itb

    Alisson
    Gabriel Hall Robinson
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Gordon Rogers
    Isak Wood

    Fabianski; Pedro, Mykolenko, Greaves

    Likely doing Gabriel -> TAA for the Ipswich home + doubles. Sound good?

    1. nolard
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yes. Trent has improved after the poor game against United.

    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      That will block Slot for AssMan chip?

    3. WVA
      • 8 Years
      just now

      We have same team except I have Bruno over Rogers

  6. Karan14
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Henderson
    TAA Gabriel Timber
    Salah Palmer Mbuemo Gordon Sarr
    Isak Wood

    (Fabianski Pedro Dunk Greaves)
    2 FTs & 0.1m

    A) Gabriel to VVD
    B) Timber to Konate

    Appreciate your thoughts? 🙂

    1. aapoman
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Timber to Konate. If I had the chance I'd still keep Gabriel

    2. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      B

    3. Make United Great Again
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B

  7. ran
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    4 FT, 1.6 itb

    How's this team looking?

    Verbruggen
    Munoz Gabriel Hall
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Gordon
    Watkins Wood Isak

    Fabianski Rogers Kerkez Andersen

    1. 112kane112
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I'd probably get Pickford and an extra Liverpool, probably VVD

      1. ran
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Thanks!

  8. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    A poem by the great poet Sir James Hetfieldspeare on this beautiful Monday morning:

    All that is, was and will be
    Universe much too big to see
    Time and space never ending
    Disturbing thoughts, questions pending
    Limitations of human understanding
    Too quick to criticize
    Obligation to survive
    We hunger to be alive yeah
    All that is, ever, ever was
    Will be ever
    Twisting, Turning
    Through the never

    In the dark, see past our eyes
    Pursuit of truth no matter where it lies
    Gazing up to the breeze of the heavens
    On a quest, meaning, reason
    Came to be, how it begun
    All alone in the family of the sun
    Curiosity teasing everyone
    On our home, third stone from the sun
    All that is, ever, ever was
    Will be ever
    Twisting, Turning
    Through the never
    we must go
    (On through the never)
    Out of the Edge of forever
    We must go (on through the never)
    Then ever comes

    All that is, ever, ever was
    Will be ever
    Twisting, Turning
    Who we are
    Ask forever
    Twisting Turning
    Through the never
    Never

  9. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Suggestions on what to do with 2 fts here? 1.5m itb.

    Sanchez
    Gabriel gvardiol Robinson
    Salah palmer gordon sarr
    Isak Jackson wood

    Valdi rogers huijsen greaves

    1. ran
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Gvardiol to Trent
      Jackson to Gakpo

  10. Zimo
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Do we think Saka is back by GW30?

    1. Zimo
      • 6 Years
      47 mins ago

      It affects if I use my AM now or later which is annoying 🙁

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Even if he is back, form and match fitness after long injury are question marks. I don't think he has to be rushed in.

  11. dansmith1985
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Roll FT here? Feel like I need to get Mykolenko in and Gakpo for Raul before the double

    1FT 0.8 bank

    Henderson
    Robinson Hall Aina TAA
    Gordon Salah Palmer
    Wood Raul Isak

    Fab Gabriel Mbeumo Amad

    Bench order right too?

    1. Kingy109
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I wouldn't bench Gabriel for Aina or Robinson this week. Good form but Aina surely concedes away to Bournemouth? Robinson is a close call I grant you. Maybe see how Wolves look today.
      I'd also play Mbeumo over almost any defender and over Raul too.

  12. FDMS All Starz
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Which combo from gw 23 onwards?

    A) Mateta & VVD (2.0itb)
    Or
    B) Gakpo & Gabriel

    1. FDMS All Starz
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      B) 1.9itb

    2. DROP IT LIKE IT'S HART
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Mateta shades it because of guaranteed minutes and no CL. Pool forwards will share minutes especially now that Jota is back.

  13. bigbadbony
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    2ft.
    Thinking Gabriel / Fernandes to taa/ Diaz. Sound good? Bit unsure about rotation Liverpool attackers

    1. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Hold off on Diaz until we know if he starts in the CL midweek. If he’s benched, he’ll probably start vs Ipswich.

      TAA in sounds good, but I’d maybe hold Gabriel unless you can’t afford to upgrade anywhere else.

  14. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    Pickford
    Robinson Hall Trent
    Salah (c) Palmer Gordon Mbeumo Kluivert
    Isak Gakpo

    Stolarz Wood Munoz Milenkovic

    Transfers done last night as I had exact money..

    My bus team ready, benching ok?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Bou are favourites to win, but have you checked Kluivert's xGI? Difficult between Wood and him. I am starting Munoz over Robinson. Slightly better CS odds and more attacking. However I haven't checked from which side they attack etc

      1. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yep tricky decision, on both accounts, going to sweat till deadline haha

  15. Jimmy B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    4 cleans this weekend so far but all for the away teams. Wolves to make it 5 tonight? That parts tongue in cheek but it is interesting if its a coin flip we'll often use home fixtures as a tie breaker. Probably fine for attacking assets but my feeling is most teams go for it more at home and leave themselves open at the back because disgruntled home fans don't want to see cagey performances.

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Possible. This is probably why there are often more goals in home games(?)

      1. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        I think it could be something in it. And its some of the worst defences it seems to apply to more. Small samples, some of this could be fixture related but Brentford, Spurs, West Ham, Southampton, Man Utd, Palace are all much worse at home for goals conceded per game. Overall 11/20 worse at home than away this season but there are some very marginal ones both sides so probably nothing too conclusive but its interesting.

        On that note the best home defence so far for those loading up on doublers at Liverpool is Bournemouth. That does feel quite significant as I know off the top of my head Chelsea,, Newcastle and Arsenal at least have been there already.

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          I was partly joking because in every it's away game for the other team. However, at the tier you mentioned logic is clear. Arsenal also have been (at least with fit Saka) more attacking at home and scoring more than away.

          1. Jimmy B
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Yes that is true I see what you mean about the fact they are all home or away at some stage. Ironically some of these teams have better home records for points/wins despite the defence thing, Brentford most imfamously. Thats kind of counter intuitive to how we think about the matches. Yes they are more likely to lose away from home but the defence probably lets more in at home by winning games still.

  16. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Verbruggen
    Gab robinson digne
    Jota salah palmer eze
    Wood isak watkins

    Fab hall iwobi greaves

    Will u do greaves to probably munoz or konate and BB coming week?

  17. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Want to sell Bruno, obvious replacement would be Gordon but after next GW I'd rather have Mbeumo. Would you consider Bruno>Gordon>Mbeumo hockey or not worth it?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Depends on the amount of your free transfers. With only one Gordon is prolly not worth it. However we should have captained Wood vs Sou...

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        I am not taking a hit for that and my plan is to keep Bruno and ditch Diaz for Mbeumo after dgw.

        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I have Salah/Plamer/Bruno/Sarr/Rogers, want to play Salah/Palmer/Rogers, could bench Sarr so essentially one place left in mid and United are terrible

  18. Botman and Robben
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    2FT. 0.6ITB

    Do Jackson -> Mateta and roll other FT?

    Sels
    VVD Gabriel Robinson
    Salah Palmer Gordon Amad
    Jackson Isak Wood

    Matthews Aina Winks Faes

    1. Make United Great Again
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah I like that transfer

  19. Make United Great Again
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Alisson
    Gabriel Milenkovic Hall
    Salah Palmer Rogers Gordon
    Wissa Isak(c) Wood.

    Fabianski, Amad, Martinez, Greaves.

    2FT.
    A. Roll for 3FT’s into GW24.
    B. Martinez/Greaves > TAA

    1. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

  20. Bleh
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Play one:

    A. Gabriel - WOL (A)
    B. Robinson - MUN (H)

    1. Make United Great Again
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      A

