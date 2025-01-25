233
  PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Benching Rogers not ideal. G2G?

    0FT 0.2ITB
    Sels
    Gabriel Konate Hall
    Salah Palmer Bruno Mbeumo
    Isak Gakpo Wood

    4.0 Rogers Castagne Greaves

    Cheers

    Orion
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      I would play Rogers before Wood

      PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks

    Mainoo Magic
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’m playing rogers over wood

      PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks

  DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Would you lose any of the belko for Gakpo?

    A. Mateta
    B. Wissa

    Thanks

    RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

    PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

  Orion
    • 14 Years
    8 mins ago

    Am I GTG?

    Allison
    TAA Munoz Robinson
    Salah Gordon Palmer Rogers
    Wissa Watkins Isak

    Vald Amad Myko Lewis
    1FT, 2.4 itb

    Cheers!

  Woyofthewovers66
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Would you consider wood to gakpo, with a view to getting wood back in for GW29? Just looking at the next 3 gameweeks and it seems so much more appealing.

    Might also get ahead of the herd by getting off wood early

  fakelund
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Start one:
    a) Sarr (BRE h)
    b) Amad (FUL a)
    c) Robinson (MUN h)

    RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

    Orion
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

    It's gonna Ben Mee
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

    PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

  SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Bench wood or sarr?

    Orion
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sarr

    RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Sarr

    PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Sarr

  user.n
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Guys, on Wild Card?
    1. Martineli
    2. Havertz
    Or go without Arsenal players?

    RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Without

  RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Worth considering bench boost?

    Raya
    Robinson, TAA, Aina
    Salah, Palmer, Rogers, Gordon
    Wood, Isak, Gakbo

    Fab, Amad, Kerkez, RAN

    RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Negative

    jthmt
      • 2 Years
      just now

      No

  jthmt
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    start

    A) Sanchez
    B) Fabianski

    And

    1) Munoz
    2) Dunk

  RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Best move chaps? Many thanks 🙂

    A. Sanchez >> Alisson
    B. Raul >> Gakpo (with a Elanga downgrade)

    Sanchez
    TAA Gab Hall
    Salah Palmer Gordon Rogers
    Isak Wood Raul
    (Fab, Elanga, Konsa, Myko)

    user.n
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B i think

    jthmt
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A

  XX SMICER XX
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    A. Play Martinelli
    B. Martinelli to Mbuemo
    C. Martinelli to Maddison

  Super John McGinn-
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Anything worth a transfer here or roll again ready for DGW, also think I should start Rogers, who to bench?

    Raya,
    TAA, Gabriel, Munoz
    Salah, Palmer, Bruno, Gordon
    Isak, Wood, JPedro

    Fabianski, Rogers, Andersen, Greaves

    3 FT 0.1 ITB

  Whats the Mata?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    What Pool triple up are y'all leaning towards?

    A. Double defense (with Allison)
    Or
    B. Double defense (with Vvd/Konate)
    Or
    C. Double attack (with Gakpo)

