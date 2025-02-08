Our Scout Notes article reflects on Thursday’s EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool’s progression means both the Reds and Aston Villa will ‘double’ in Gameweek 25, which we’ve already covered here.

But what about the rest of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Anfield?

Our Scout Notes take a closer look.

GAKPO HOME FORM

Cody Gakpo (£7.6m) scored at Anfield for the seventh successive home match on Thursday, as Liverpool dominated Spurs to book their place in the EFL Cup final.

The Dutchman is in a rich vein of form and fired in the opener, drilling home a half-volley.

He was inches away from a second, too, hitting the post from a tight angle.

Arne Slot later insisted Gakpo’s form is nothing new, however:

“… Cody has a special season. But second half of last season he was special, during the Euros he was special for Holland, so it doesn’t come falling out of the sky. It’s something he did before.” – Arne Slot

Gakpo racked up five shots and four key passes in total, but Liverpool’s entire frontline was a threat, with a Mohamed Salah (£13.7m) penalty and efforts from Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.3m) and Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m) clinching the win.

BRADLEY IMPRESSES

With Alisson Becker (£5.5m) rested, Caoimhin Kelleher (£4.0m) was named in goal, while Conor Bradley (£4.7m) started at right-back in the absence of the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m).

In an aggressive, powerful display, Bradley was superb, pushing forward at every opportunity.

It was his excellent run and pass that created Szoboszlai’s goal, with Slot unsurprisingly full of praise in his post-match presser.

“If you look at the third goal, the effort Conor Bradley puts in as a full-back to sprint all over the pitch and then assist Dom, that is just as important as the one that scores goals.” – Arne Slot

Above: Conor Bradley’s touch heatmap v Tottenham, via Sofascore

Bradley has impressed whenever he has played this season and given Liverpool’s upcoming schedule, you’d think he maybe gets a Premier League start soon, even if Alexander-Arnold is fit:

Wednesday 12 February: Double Gameweek 24 – Everton (a)

Double Gameweek 24 – Everton (a) Sunday 16 February: Double Gameweek 25 – Wolverhampton Wanderers (h)

Double Gameweek 25 – Wolverhampton Wanderers (h) Wednesday 19 February: Double Gameweek 25 – Aston Villa (a)

Double Gameweek 25 – Aston Villa (a) Sunday 23 February: Gameweek 26 – Manchester City (a)

Gameweek 26 – Manchester City (a) Wednesday 26 February: Gameweek 27 – Newcastle United (a)

Slot will surely make changes for Sunday’s FA Cup tie away to Plymouth Argyle, with Luis Diaz (£7.5m) and Diogo Jota (£7.2m), who were both benched at Anfield on Thursday, potentially handed starts.

RICHARLISON INJURY

Richarlison (£6.8m) is the latest Tottenham player to pick up an injury, having suffered a calf problem on Merseyside.

The Brazilian went down holding his leg towards the end of the first half and was swiftly replaced by debutant Mathys Tel (£6.0m).

“It looks like his calf. It didn’t look too good after the game, so probably one to add to the list.” – Ange Postecoglou

“It’s disappointing for him. He was emotional last night because he’d worked really hard to get himself back, but again it’s another setback that he’s going to have to deal with and we’ll hopefully get him back as soon as possible.” – Ange Postecoglou speaking to the media on Friday

TEL + DANSO DEBUTS

Tel made his debut in difficult circumstances at Anfield, with Tottenham’s passive approach failing to produce a shot on target.

The January loan signing from Bayern Munich led the line upon his introduction but struggled to make an impact, registering just one penalty box touch.

In fact, Spurs had just eight touches in the opposition box on Thursday.

For context, Liverpool had 55.

“Liverpool were too good for us tonight. We didn’t get into the game in the way we wanted to. We allowed them to get control of it. When they get into a rhythm, we didn’t give ourselves an opportunity to get a foothold in the game. We were way too passive in terms of our football with and without the ball. I think it is a lesson there for us. We cannot shy away from the football that we want to play.” – Ange Postecoglou

Kevin Danso (£4.5m) stepped out for his Tottenham debut, too, playing the full 90 minutes. He replaced Pedro Porro (£5.4m), with Archie Gray (£4.6m) shifting to right-back.

Elsewhere, Spurs struck the crossbar through Son Heung-min (£9.8m) in a rare forward foray, while Djed Spence (£4.4m) switched to the right wing in the second half.