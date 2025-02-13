50
NordVPN February 13

Follow the FPL Gameweek 25 action with NordVPN

50 Comments
Share

Sponsored by NordVPN

If you’re publicly streaming the upcoming live matches using Sky Sports and TNT Sports subscriptions, NordVPN is your answer. It’s a smooth, safe way of connecting to a UK Wi-Fi server that could have questionable security.

Don’t miss your favourite Fantasy Premier League (FPL) content while away from your TV and become safer online by downloading the fastest virtual private network (VPN) around.

CLICK HERE FOR A SPECIAL NORDVPN OFFER: With every two-year plan, get up to 72% off and six months for free.

KEEPING UP WITH DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 25

For example, FPL managers with NordVPN can watch these top-flight matches, about to be televised in the UK:

Fri 14 Feb20:00 GMTBrighton v ChelseaSky Sports
Sat 15 Feb12:30 GMTLeicester v ArsenalTNT Sports
Sat 15 Feb17:30 GMTCrystal Palace v EvertonSky Sports
Sun 16 Feb14:00 GMTLiverpool v WolvesSky Sports
Sun 16 Feb16:30 GMTTottenham v Man UnitedSky Sports

With this weekend being all about the FA Cup, the next FPL deadline waits a bit longer.

Following their heavy 5-0 defeat at Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest responded by annihilating Brighton and Hove Albion 7-0 in Gameweek 24. Can the Seagulls continue this chain of thrashings by handing Chelsea a Valentine’s Day humiliation? It’s certainly time for Joao Pedro (£5.5m) to start contributing.

Then, the Saturday lunchtime kick-off takes Arsenal to Leicester City. Those with multiple Gunners assets at the back will be confident of a clean sheet, considering their hosts have just four goals in nine league matches.

Over 416,000 from the FPL community have activated their Assistant Manager chip on David Moyes. Part two of this three-Gameweek chip takes Everton to Crystal Palace, where their strong defence tries to thwart Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.3m). The Frenchman has netted six times in his latest five outings.

At the same time, 577,000 used this chip on Liverpool boss Arne Slot. The league leaders have a second successive Double Gameweek, with Aston Villa also playing twice.

After that, Sunday’s main event has two unpredictable underachievers meet in north London – Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. This match could be absolutely anything. One point of interest is Spurs’ deadline day signing Mathys Tel (£6.0m) – generously priced and listed as a midfielder. He could soon rival Amad Diallo (£5.6m) in that position’s competitive cheap price point.

WHAT IS NORDVPN?

Why NordVPN is good for following FPL assets

In public spaces, anyone else on that Wi-Fi could potentially steal your passwords and important data. VPNs act as a safety shield – like eventually buying Alexander Isak (£9.5m) even though you know his goals won’t gain much rank anymore.

It protects your privacy. If someone is snooping on that Wi-Fi, you’re now hidden from them.

Overall, NordVPN offers a great entertainment experience:

  • Fast and secure streaming from legal sites whether you’re at home or travelling, allowing you to watch your paid subscriptions from any place at any time.
  • Protects you from spying and hijackers by briefly changing the IP address and using encryption.
  • It’s available on all major operating systems, including smart TVs and routers.
  • NordVPN was voted as the best VPN in recent years by the likes of PCMag, Forbes, WIRED, TechAdvisor and Comparitech.
  • Also, it won’t track user activity or store your data, while Kill Switch offers protection when a connection gets disrupted.

ATTRIBUTES + UNIQUE FEATURES

  • NordVPN is one of the fastest VPNs on the market, as the NordLynx protocol combines top speeds with privacy.
  • It offers over 7,100 servers in 118 countries, meaning more options to connect with less lag.
  • Up to 10 devices can be connected at once, as Meshnet links them remotely for more secure file sharing or LAN parties.
  • When enabling Threat Protection Pro, you’ll get advanced safety from malware in files, websites that are malicious or scams plus any web trackers. It even blocks adverts for a smooth browsing experience.
  • Dark Web Monitor scans the area for hackers and immediately alerts you.

HOW TO WATCH FPL WITH NORDVPN

For a secure way to watch FPL Double Gameweek 25 online, check out Fantasy Football Scout’s latest NordVPN offer.

It’s risk-free, as NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee to first-time buyers, no questions asked.

#ad

FPL team previews – Liverpool: Best players, predicted XI + more

50 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Thursday's Press Conference Times
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Morning gang, the press conferences start with this lot today:

    9am - Hurzeler (BHA)
    10.30am - Maresca (CHE)
    11am - van Nistelrooy (LEI)
    1.30pm - Nuno (NFO), Juric (SOU), Potter (WHU)

    Times in GMT and come from Sky Sports.

    Open Controls
    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      52 mins ago

      Good thing Emery speaks tomorrow, hopefully as late as possible.

      Open Controls
      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 4 Years
        17 mins ago

        "Good ebening, I will hand starts to Rashford, Asensio and Malen in both games of the double"

        OH GOD

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Just to let everyone know that Slot didn't do any post match press last night. His red card meant he wasn't obliged to carry out any media duties.

      Open Controls
  2. balint84
    • 8 Years
    56 mins ago

    A) Am chip Emery
    B) wait, just get in Kluivert

    Open Controls
    1. Fodderx4
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      I done both but had 2 free transfers, I picked AM as its a decent time to play it and don't want to over think it. TC on Mo worked a treat and that was the obvious move. If I get even close to the 159 I got this week I'll be delighted.

      Open Controls
      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        It was obvious - Tick
        High score humble brag - Tick
        9/10

        Open Controls
        1. Fodderx4
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          haha apologies

          Open Controls
          1. Haa-lala-land
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            Its okay I'm only light heartedly kidding 🙂
            If we can't brag here, who can we brag to!

            Open Controls
  3. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    52 mins ago

    Will be free hitting in 29 so spending 2 FT's this week to get Emery. Where would you raise the money for him from:

    A) Isak > Watkins
    B) Davis > 4.1 defender and bench
    C) Cucurella > 4.8m defender and bench

    Current team:

    Henderson
    Gabriel / Robinson / TAA
    Salah / Palmer / Rogers / Mbuemo
    Isak / Mateta / Gakpo

    Fabianski / Amad / Cucurella / Davis

    Open Controls
    1. Fodderx4
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      A if your feeling like a punt and could pay off. Isak could also run riot against that City defence so it is risky. I'd likely do C.

      Open Controls
  4. Karan14
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    Pickford
    TAA Gabriel Timber
    Salah Palmer Mbuemo Rogers Dango
    Isak Wood
    (Slot)

    (Fab Pedro Greaves Dunk)
    1FT & 0.6m

    Save FT here?
    Keep double Ars def or sell Timber for Kerkez?

    Open Controls
    1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 5 Years
      just now

      save

      Open Controls
  5. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    4ft 2.5itb - TC used in 24

    Pickford
    Munoz Taa Gabriel
    Salah(c) Palmer Rogers Kluivert
    Isak Wood Gakpo

    Iversen Amad Castagne OShea

    A) Roll
    B) Isak or Wood > Watkins (if fit)
    C) AM Emery
    D) Both B & C

    Open Controls
  6. Bavarian
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    Who are the defenders to target in preparation for BGW29
    Need to get rid of VVD-Konate and Hall

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Gabriel
      Huijsen/Kerkez
      Williams/Aina
      Ait Nouri
      Robinson/Castagne

      Open Controls
  7. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    47 mins ago

    With VPN? Is games being broadcast on the hub this GW?

    Open Controls
  8. Coupes
    • 6 Years
    46 mins ago

    Start Isak or Wood?

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Same dilemma. Might end up avoiding the hit and start both.

      Open Controls
    2. Nickyboy
      • 14 Years
      10 mins ago

      Both!

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Isak

      Open Controls
  9. Muscout
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    Best teams to target between now and 29 if not FH-ing?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Bournemouth
      Arsenal

      Open Controls
  10. Jullepuu
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    I am most likely going to get Kluivert and Mbeumo in the next 2 game weeks. Which one should I get now?
    A) Kluivert
    B) Mbeumo

    Open Controls
    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Jullepuu
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  11. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    What would you do here?
    2FTs, AM still available

    Pickford
    TAA/Gab/Munoz
    Salah/Palmer/Mbeumo/Rogers
    Isak/Gakpo/Wood

    Fab/Sarr/Hall/Greaves

    Open Controls
    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Palmer to Nkunku

      Open Controls
      1. Steve McCroskey
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        Logic?

        Open Controls
        1. Haa-lala-land
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Sets up closer for Isak to Haaland in 29, as an option

          Open Controls
  12. FantasyTony
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Why is everyone so hot on Emery for the AM?

    Outside of the DGW, not a big fan of those fixtures.

    Open Controls
    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      I think they plan to move him on to another manager, straight after Villa's double

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      - 2 fixtures
      - table bonus

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Also highly likely use FT to replace Emery in 26

        Open Controls
    3. Steve McCroskey
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'm not really but think I need to play my AM chip now and it's either him or Slot. Will move on for another manager next GW.

      Open Controls
    4. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      I would have said the same for those who were hot on Moyes but the outcome proved me wrong.

      Tbf, AM chip involves risk so I don’t mind them being hot on Emery

      Open Controls
  13. Botman and Robben
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    Should I start Robinson or Aina?

    Sels
    VVD Mykolenko Aina
    Salah Palmer Rogers Mbuemo
    Gakpo Isak Wood

    Matthews Robinson Winks Faes

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Home fixture

      Open Controls
  14. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    Is this Fantasy Elitserien?

    Open Controls
  15. Andrew Garfield
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Hmm, i am still not understood yet about AM chip giving score. Please can anyone explain for the detail ?
    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      just now

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/01/24/fpl-mystery-chip-revealed-what-is-it-when-can-it-be-played/

      Open Controls
  16. HD7
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Fellow Salah TCs, first of congrats to all!

    Second what is your idea for next GW?
    AM - Slot, Emery or maybe save it for now?
    I also read an idea about Glasner around 31-33.

    I have 2 FT and Gordon and Hall to Bmouth players would be easy bet. That is if... TAA is fit to start in next games.

    Open Controls
    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      AM Emery though hate playing big on Villa as if we lose it's double pain

      Open Controls
    2. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Almost identical situation to u

      I don't think Am is worth it these weeks. Slot ceiling is too low and Emerys fixtures aren't that good. I'd want more chance of winning the bonus game.

      Also we'd have to use transfers next two weeks during a time I need transfers for BGW

      Probably just doing Gordon and Amad to Bournemouth mid and Rogers/Mbuemo with 2 free

      Or sell TAA is slot says he won't start. Keeping Hall

      Open Controls
    3. Mino Raiola
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      I don’t really feel it with AM on emery. Can’t se them getting anything from the pool game, so then it’s basically just a single GW.

      Open Controls
    4. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      If I can play AM chip this week, I get 4 games from it.
      I avoid using it across 1 of the other Doubles and Blank34
      Use the BB and FH for DGW33 DGW36
      WC30,31 or 32.

      Open Controls
  17. Mino Raiola
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Gordon and Gakpo to Mateta and Kluivert + activate AM on Slot for -4. Is it worth it?
    yes/no?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      No

      Open Controls
  18. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    4 mins ago

    Right here's the plan for GW25:
    Diaz>Dango
    Iwobi>Kluivert (get both Bournemouth players because whichever I pick it will be the wrong one and vs Southampton is a good entry point)
    Play the AM Chip on Slot.
    8pt hit to do that.
    bench 2 of Wissa, Palmer, Wood, Gabriel

    GW26: Switch AM
    GW27: Move on one of TAA, Salah, Isak, Munoz (probably the latter unless injuries) or save FT
    GW28: Save FT
    GW29: Use 2 or 3FT's avoid having to FH
    GW30: Probably WC.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.