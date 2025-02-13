Follow the FPL Gameweek 25 action with NordVPN

Sponsored by NordVPN

KEEPING UP WITH DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 25

Fri 14 Feb 20:00 GMT Brighton v Chelsea Sky Sports Sat 15 Feb 12:30 GMT Leicester v Arsenal TNT Sports Sat 15 Feb 17:30 GMT Crystal Palace v Everton Sky Sports Sun 16 Feb 14:00 GMT Liverpool v Wolves Sky Sports Sun 16 Feb 16:30 GMT Tottenham v Man United Sky Sports

With this weekend being all about the FA Cup, the next FPL deadline waits a bit longer.

Following their heavy 5-0 defeat at Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest responded by annihilating Brighton and Hove Albion 7-0 in Gameweek 24. Can the Seagulls continue this chain of thrashings by handing Chelsea a Valentine’s Day humiliation? It’s certainly time for Joao Pedro (£5.5m) to start contributing.

Then, the Saturday lunchtime kick-off takes Arsenal to Leicester City. Those with multiple Gunners assets at the back will be confident of a clean sheet, considering their hosts have just four goals in nine league matches.

Over 416,000 from the FPL community have activated their Assistant Manager chip on David Moyes. Part two of this three-Gameweek chip takes Everton to Crystal Palace, where their strong defence tries to thwart Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.3m). The Frenchman has netted six times in his latest five outings.

At the same time, 577,000 used this chip on Liverpool boss Arne Slot. The league leaders have a second successive Double Gameweek, with Aston Villa also playing twice.

After that, Sunday’s main event has two unpredictable underachievers meet in north London – Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. This match could be absolutely anything. One point of interest is Spurs’ deadline day signing Mathys Tel (£6.0m) – generously priced and listed as a midfielder. He could soon rival Amad Diallo (£5.6m) in that position’s competitive cheap price point.

