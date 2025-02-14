Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 25 clash between Manchester City and Newcastle United.
The match at Etihad Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 15 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
MAN CITY
NEWCASTLE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|5th
|Man City
|24
|41
|+13
|WDWWL
|6th
|Newcastle
|24
|41
|+13
|WWLWL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):