Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 25 clash between Manchester City and Newcastle United.

The match at Etihad Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 15 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

MAN CITY

NEWCASTLE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 5th Man City 24 41 +13 WDWWL 6th Newcastle 24 41 +13 WWLWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):