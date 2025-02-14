237
  1. Full ham tragic
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Pickford (cry away)
    Or
    Henderson (Everton home)

    1. how now brown cow
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      If it's helpful I'm currently on Henderson, and I always get this decision wrong.

  2. ChilliBoi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    I played TC last week. Here are my current thoughts:
    - Drop Gakpo for Wissa, play Slot.
    - Probably only getting 30 mins more of Gakpo over Wissa. The potential variation could be a goal, so -4 or 5 points. However Wissa playing a bad WH team so could easily do well.
    - Introducing Slot means an almost confirmed 20 points.
    - Liverpool play City away the following week, so tough fixture.
    - Liverpool unlikely to have another DGW, so maximizing Slot now best option.

  3. tuturututu
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Have this setup:

    Flekken
    Gabriel, Kerkez, Nico
    Palmer, Salah(c), Rogers, Kluivert
    Pedro, Isak, Gakpo

    Valdimarsson, Gordon, Bednarek, Hall

    Could go for Allison and Wissa for Flekken and Gakpo for -8 but it seems too crazy and irrational for me.

    What do you think? Would you do anything else? Thanks

    1. tuturututu
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      + Slot as a manager, forgot it

  4. Super Michael Cooper
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Do I keep/bench Pedro after the Chelsea match for Brightons upcoming fixtures?

  5. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Which one do you like better?

    A) Rogers and AM Slot
    B) Mbeumo and AM Emery

    In the option A, I would probably need to take -4 following week to bring Mbeumo vs Leicester

  6. philinvicta
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    I am thinking of doing Gakpo to Wissa for a -4 and activating AM on slot would you do this or just hold
    Main league rival has Emery AM

    1. Jimi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Is slot not going to be banned

      1. philinvicta
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        it does not affect AM

  7. ADVANCED
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Dango or Kluivert?

    1. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour ago

      Kluivert if you have the money.

  8. Drizzle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Play J Pedro (CHE) or Sarr (EVE)?

