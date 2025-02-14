Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 25 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 16 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

TOTTENHAM

MAN UNITED

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 13th Man United 24 29 -6 DWLWL 14th Tottenham 24 27 +11 LLLLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



