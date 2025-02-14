Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 25 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.
The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 16 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
TOTTENHAM
MAN UNITED
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|13th
|Man United
|24
|29
|-6
|DWLWL
|14th
|Tottenham
|24
|27
|+11
|LLLLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):