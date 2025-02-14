Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 25 clash between West Ham United and Brentford.

The match at London Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 15 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

WEST HAM

BRENTFORD

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 11th Brentford 24 31 0 WDLWL 16th West Ham 24 27 -17 LWLDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



