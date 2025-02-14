Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 25 clash between West Ham United and Brentford.
The match at London Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 15 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
WEST HAM
BRENTFORD
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|11th
|Brentford
|24
|31
|0
|WDLWL
|16th
|West Ham
|24
|27
|-17
|LWLDL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):